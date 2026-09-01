Far North Ontario weather for September 1-3, 2026: Showers affect Neskantaga, Marten Falls/Ogoki Post, KI/Big Trout Lake, Summer Beaver, Fort Severn and Peawanuck Tuesday before improving weather Wednesday and widespread sunshine or partly sunny skies Thursday

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Tuesday, September 1, 2026 – September begins on a wet and unsettled note across many of Ontario’s Far North fly-in communities, with showers affecting KI/Big Trout Lake, Marten Falls/Ogoki Post, Neskantaga and Summer Beaver. Wasaho Cree Nation/Fort Severn and Peawanuck also carry afternoon or daytime shower chances.

The regional trend improves through Wednesday before sunshine or a mix of sun and cloud becomes widespread Thursday. Daytime temperatures generally remain in the upper teens to low 20s—mild for early September in several northern communities.

For fly-in travellers, Tuesday is likely the most weather-sensitive day, with rain, lower cloud and occasional thunderstorms possible in parts of the inland Far North. Conditions become more favourable Wednesday and Thursday.

Tuesday, September 1

Neskantaga First Nation

Environment Canada does not maintain a dedicated Neskantaga observation site, so the regional Lansdowne House/Webequie forecast is being used to represent conditions in this part of the Far North.

Tuesday will be cloudy with showers, with a high near 20°C. Rain remains possible tonight, with temperatures dropping to around 14°C.

The regional forecast indicates a continuation of unsettled weather from Monday’s system before conditions gradually improve Wednesday.

Marten Falls / Ogoki Post

Ogoki Post was cloudy and 14.8°C at 5:10 AM EDT Tuesday. Humidity was 91 percent, pressure was 100.9 kPa, and east-southeast winds were blowing at 15 km/h with gusts to 30.

Tuesday stays cloudy with a 40 percent chance of morning showers, followed by a few showers beginning near noon. There is a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon.

The high reaches 21°C, with a humidex of 26.

A few showers continue tonight before ending near midnight. There is an evening thunderstorm risk, followed by a 40 percent chance of lingering showers. The low is 14°C.

KI / Big Trout Lake — Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug

KI begins September with showers and a high of 19°C.

Environment Canada’s Tuesday morning forecast gives a low UV index of 2. Tonight remains cloudy with a 40 percent chance of evening showers and a low of 13°C.

The damp Tuesday represents the least favourable day of the three-day outlook for outdoor work and aviation operations around Big Trout Lake.

Summer Beaver

Summer Beaver will be cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers, with a high near 21°C.

Tonight remains cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and a low near 12°C.

Wasaho Cree Nation / Fort Severn

Fort Severn will be cloudy with a 40 percent chance of afternoon showers.

East winds reach 20 km/h, and the high reaches 17°C. The UV index is 3, or moderate.

Tonight remains cloudy. East winds become light later this evening, with a low of 10°C.

Peawanuck

Peawanuck will remain cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and a high near 20°C.

Tonight remains cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and a low near 9°C.

Wednesday, September 2

Improving Inland Conditions

Wednesday is an improvement for most communities, although some shower chances remain.

Neskantaga: Mainly cloudy with a small lingering shower risk. The regional forecast suggests a high near 20°C, followed by a cooler night around 11°C.

Marten Falls/Ogoki Post: Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and a high of 20°C. Wednesday night brings cloudy periods and a low of 11°C.

KI/Big Trout Lake: Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers, high 20°C. Wednesday night clears and falls to 10°C.

Summer Beaver: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers, high 22°C. Wednesday night brings cloudy periods and a low near 13°C.

Fort Severn: A mix of sun and cloud with northeast winds developing at 20 km/h during the afternoon. High 17°C. Wednesday night clears with a low of 8°C.

Peawanuck: Cloudy with a high near 21°C, followed by cloudy periods Wednesday night and a low of 11°C.

Thursday, September 3

Thursday currently looks like the best overall weather day of the three-day forecast, particularly for KI, Fort Severn and the inland communities.

Neskantaga: A mix of sun and cloud with temperatures recovering to around 22°C.

Marten Falls/Ogoki Post: A mix of sun and cloud, high 22°C. Thursday night brings cloudy periods and a low of 12°C.

KI/Big Trout Lake: Sunny, with a high of 20°C. Thursday night turns partly cloudy with a low of 13°C.

Summer Beaver: A mix of sun and cloud, high near 22°C, followed by a cloudy night around 13°C.

Wasaho Cree Nation/Fort Severn: Sunny and warmer, reaching 20°C. Thursday night brings cloudy periods and a low of 9°C.

Peawanuck: A mix of sun and cloud with a high near 22°C, followed by cloudy periods and a low around 10°C.

Fly-In Travel and Aviation Outlook

Tuesday presents the greatest potential for weather-related aviation challenges.

Showers around Neskantaga, Ogoki, KI and Summer Beaver may temporarily lower ceilings and visibility. Ogoki also has an afternoon thunderstorm risk, which can produce rapidly changing winds and localized poor flying conditions.

Conditions improve Wednesday, although some cloud and shower activity persists.

Thursday currently provides the strongest overall flying-weather window, with sunshine at KI and Fort Severn and a mix of sun and cloud across several other communities.

Passengers should continue checking directly with airlines and community airports before travelling, as local conditions can change faster than regional forecasts indicate.

Regional Weather Trend

Tuesday’s weather system is responsible for the widespread cloud and rainfall.

Behind it, the atmosphere gradually stabilizes. Wednesday sees fewer showers, and Thursday brings a much broader return to dry weather.

Temperatures also remain notably mild in several communities. Fort Severn’s normal September 1 high is approximately 13°C, while Tuesday’s forecast reaches 17°C and Thursday climbs to 20°C. KI’s normal high is around 15°C, compared with highs near 19°C to 20°C through this forecast period.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Tuesday calls for water-resistant outerwear and layered clothing. Temperatures are mild, but rain and wind will make conditions feel cooler, particularly at airstrips and along exposed lakes.

A waterproof shell and sturdy footwear will be useful in Neskantaga, Ogoki, KI and Summer Beaver.

Fort Severn and Peawanuck remain cool enough for a hoodie, fleece or light jacket, particularly morning and evening.

Wednesday and Thursday become better suited to lighter daytime clothing, but overnight lows between 8°C and 13°Cmean warmer layers are still necessary after sunset.

Weather Trivia

September can begin surprisingly mild in Ontario’s Far North.

At Big Trout Lake, Environment Canada lists a normal September 1 maximum near 15°C, while Thursday’s forecast calls for 20°C. Fort Severn’s normal high is about 13°C, but Thursday is forecast to reach 20°C.

That early-September warmth does not mean summer conditions will continue indefinitely. Longer nights and increasingly low sun angles allow northern communities to cool rapidly whenever clear skies and lighter winds develop.

Source: Environment and Climate Change Canada forecasts issued or available early Tuesday, September 1, 2026. Community forecasts can be updated during the day as conditions evolve.