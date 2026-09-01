Mining Update: Critical Minerals Race Accelerates as Gold, Copper and Northwestern Ontario Exploration Stay in Focus

THUNDER BAY — MINING — September opens with mining increasingly tied to geopolitics, national security and the enormous electricity requirements of the digital economy.

International competition for copper, rare earths and other strategic minerals continues to intensify, while elevated gold prices are supporting exploration budgets across Canada.

In Northwestern Ontario, the most immediate exploration news comes from Dryden Gold Corp., where deeper drilling at the Gold Rock Camp has extended the Spyglass and Buccaneer high-grade gold zones.

At the same time, Ontario continues pushing infrastructure development toward the Ring of Fire, making roads, power, Indigenous partnerships and mineral processing some of the most consequential economic files for the region.

Today’s NetNewsLedger Mining Update examines developments current to Sept. 1, 2026. Drill results cited below are company-reported exploration results. They should not by themselves be interpreted as evidence that a project is economically viable.

Mining NewsHawk Watch: The Stories That Matter

For Northwestern Ontario’s mining and exploration sector, the most important themes are:

the international race to secure copper and critical minerals; U.S. government investment in domestic mineral supply chains; high gold prices supporting exploration economics; rising global demand for copper from electrical grids and artificial intelligence infrastructure; Canada’s opportunity — and challenge — in building domestic critical-mineral supply chains; Ontario’s accelerated Ring of Fire road strategy; Dryden Gold’s deeper Spyglass discovery; rare-earth drilling at Defense Metals’ Wicheeda project; extensive drilling at Goliath Resources’ Surebet discovery in British Columbia; and continuing gold, silver, antimony, iron and copper exploration across Canada and internationally.

INTERNATIONAL — India Looks Abroad for Copper and Critical Minerals

The competition for secure mineral supplies continues to expand beyond the traditional major mining economies.

India has resumed discussions with Zambia over investment in critical minerals, particularly copper, Reuters reports. Indian officials held preliminary discussions with Zambia in August as the country looks for overseas supplies to support its rapidly growing economy.

India’s state-backed overseas mineral investment organization is also examining opportunities in countries including Canada, Australia, Brazil, Russia, Indonesia and Malawi.

The underlying driver is important.

India is becoming increasingly dependent on imported copper concentrates and is attempting to secure long-term access before demand grows further.

That puts India alongside the United States, China, Europe and other major economies competing for copper, nickel, cobalt, lithium, rare earths and other strategic minerals.

Why Northwestern Ontario should care: Northern Ontario is not competing only for mining investment.m It is competing to become part of international mineral supply chains that governments increasingly consider strategically important.

That can improve the prospects for development — but only if deposits can be connected to electricity, transportation, processing capacity and willing Indigenous partners.

INTERNATIONAL — Washington Is Treating Mining as National Security

The United States has moved aggressively toward direct government involvement in critical-mineral development.

In August, the U.S. administration announced approximately US$3 billion in investment for critical-mineral and battery projects, framing domestic mineral production as an issue of defence and industrial security.

The U.S. has also increasingly used federal grants, loans and even government equity positions to support strategically important companies and supply chains.

This represents an important change in mining economics.

For decades, major Western mineral projects were largely evaluated through commodity markets, geology, financing and permitting.

Those factors still matter.

But governments are now adding another consideration:

Can we afford to depend on another country for this mineral?

That question is especially important for rare earths, antimony, tungsten, copper and other materials used in electronics, electrical infrastructure and defence systems.

INTERNATIONAL — Copper Is Increasingly the Metal Behind AI

Artificial intelligence may look like a software story, but underneath the servers and algorithms is an enormous physical infrastructure requirement.

Data centres require electricity.

Electricity requires generation, transformers, transmission lines and distribution networks.

All of those systems require large quantities of copper.

That demand has helped turn copper into one of the world’s most strategically important commodities.

Major diversified miners are increasingly seeing copper become a larger contributor to earnings as demand from electrification and AI infrastructure grows. At BHP, copper surpassed iron ore as the company’s largest earnings contributor in its first half of 2026.

The significance for Northwestern Ontario extends beyond copper deposits themselves.

Large-scale mining expansion will also require new transmission infrastructure.

The competition for electricity could ultimately become as important as the competition for ore bodies.

INTERNATIONAL — Gold Pulls Back, But Remains at Historically Elevated Levels

Gold prices moved sharply lower Tuesday as rising U.S. Treasury yields reduced investor demand for non-interest-bearing assets.

Spot gold was down about 1.8 per cent at US$4,369 an ounce during Tuesday trading, according to Reuters. Silver, platinum and palladium were also lower.

Despite the daily decline, gold remains at levels that are extraordinarily favourable compared with historical prices.

That matters for Canada’s exploration sector.

Junior explorers generally find it easier to raise capital when investors are interested in the underlying commodity and producers are generating strong cash flow.

For Northwestern Ontario, high gold prices improve the broader investment environment surrounding established camps including Red Lake, Pickle Lake, Geraldton and the Dryden area.

They do not make every discovery economic.

But they can materially change what grades, depths and development scenarios investors are willing to examine.

NATIONAL — Canada Has the Minerals, But Infrastructure Determines Whether They Become Mines

Canada possesses substantial resources of many minerals governments now consider critical.

The larger challenge is converting geological potential into operating mines and processing facilities.

That requires more than drilling.

Projects need environmental assessment, Indigenous consultation and agreements, financing, electricity, roads, skilled workers and — eventually — customers.

That issue is particularly evident in Northern Ontario.

Many significant deposits are located far from existing infrastructure.

Building a road or transmission line can therefore have almost as much influence on development timing as the grade of the deposit itself.

The global rush for secure critical-mineral supply creates an opportunity for Canada.

It also creates competition.

Capital can move to jurisdictions where projects can be built more quickly, predictably and economically.

NATIONAL — Rare Earths Move Further Into the Strategic Spotlight

Defense Metals Corp. reported new drilling from its Wicheeda Rare Earth Project near Prince George, B.C., adding another Canadian project to the growing North American rare-earth discussion.

The company reported drill hole WI26-96 returned 2.86 per cent total rare earth oxide over 65 metres, including 6.15 per cent TREO over 20.3 metres.

Another hole returned 1.70 per cent TREO across 184 metres, including 2.52 per cent over 57 metres.

Defense Metals said all 11 holes contained significant widths of rare-earth mineralization within the preliminary feasibility study pit limits.

The drilling is intended partly to improve confidence in the project’s mineral-resource classification.

The strategic significance goes well beyond one company.

Rare-earth elements are essential in high-strength permanent magnets used in electric motors, wind turbines, electronics and defence applications.

North American governments remain concerned about the concentration of global rare-earth mining and processing capacity.

That makes Canadian deposits increasingly relevant to industrial policy.

NATIONAL — Antimony Exploration Reflects Changing Strategic Priorities

Another mineral receiving increased attention is antimony.

Churchill Resources reported results from its Black Raven project in Newfoundland and Labrador, including an intersection of 19.23 per cent antimony over 1.40 metres at Frost Cove North.

The company also reported a separate copper-silver intersection grading 0.78 per cent copper and 61.2 grams per tonne silver over 6.22 metres at PC Pond.

Antimony has applications in defence, flame retardants, batteries and specialized alloys.

Its increasing prominence illustrates how the definition of a strategically important mine is changing.

Twenty years ago, many investors concentrated overwhelmingly on gold, copper, nickel and bulk commodities.

Today’s geopolitical environment has pushed smaller markets such as antimony, tungsten and certain rare earths into national-security discussions.

NATIONAL — Exploration Success Is Not Universal

The current strength of commodity markets makes it particularly important to distinguish meaningful results from promotional language.

Inspiration Mining reported results from its maiden drilling program at the Rottenstone North gold-copper project in Saskatchewan.

The company completed 608 metres in four holes.

The results did not produce a mineral discovery.

Inspiration reported that all 94 core samples returned background values for copper, zinc, lead and silver, while 92 samples tested for gold also returned background gold values. Its best reported gold result was 0.276 g/t over one metre.

The company itself stated that no interval met a conventional reporting cut-off.

That is worth highlighting because unsuccessful drilling is part of exploration.

Exploration companies test geological ideas. Some holes confirm those ideas. Others do not.

Investors and readers should distinguish between completing a drilling program and making a commercially significant discovery.

REGIONAL — Dryden Gold Extends Spyglass to 330 Metres Depth

The most locally significant exploration result in this Mining Update comes from the Dryden district.

Dryden Gold Corp. reported deeper drilling at its Gold Rock Camp approximately 40 kilometres south of Dryden.

Hole DGR-073 returned:

9.40 grams per tonne gold over 4.60 metres, including 78.40 g/t gold over 0.38 metres.

The company reports Spyglass has now been extended from approximately 190 metres to 330 metres vertical depth.

Dryden Gold also reports that the Buccaneer zone has been extended from about 185 metres to 370 metres vertical depth.

All four holes in the latest program encountered visible gold at Spyglass in locations the company says were consistent with its geological interpretation.

The company estimates the latest drilling has roughly doubled the interpreted size of Spyglass, adding about 110 metres by 50 metres to the mineralized footprint.

The important point is not simply the headline grade.

The deeper drilling provides additional information about whether the mineralized structure continues at depth.

That type of geological continuity is essential when an exploration company attempts to move from individual high-grade intercepts toward defining a potentially coherent mineralized system.

True widths for the reported intervals remain unknown.

REGIONAL — Why Dryden’s Exploration Story Matters Beyond One Company

The Dryden area historically received less investor attention than Ontario’s better-known gold camps at Red Lake and Timmins.

That has begun to change.

Modern exploration is increasingly testing geological structures at greater depth and reconsidering historical areas using improved geophysics, modelling and structural interpretation.

If sustained exploration success establishes a larger gold camp around Dryden, the economic effects would extend beyond drilling contractors.

Exploration generates demand for aviation, accommodations, heavy equipment, environmental services, geological expertise, transportation and Indigenous contracting.

A mine development would multiply those requirements.

But the pathway from drill intercept to mine remains long.

Projects typically must progress through resource definition, metallurgy, engineering studies, environmental assessment, Indigenous consultation, financing, permitting and construction before commercial production is possible.

REGIONAL — Ring of Fire Roads Remain the Infrastructure Story to Watch

The Ring of Fire remains Northwestern Ontario’s largest long-term mining and infrastructure file.

Ontario announced earlier this year that it intends to accelerate construction of roads connecting First Nations communities and proposed mineral developments, with the province targeting completion approximately five years sooner than previously planned.

Ontario and Marten Falls First Nation have also signed an agreement related to infrastructure development supporting access to the region.

Road development is significant because mineral deposits are only one part of the Ring of Fire equation.

Developing mines will require:

roads, power, telecommunications, environmental approvals, skilled labour and substantial agreements with affected First Nations.

There is no single Indigenous position on Ring of Fire development.

Some First Nations are leading road and economic-development initiatives. Other Indigenous communities and leaders have raised concerns about Treaty rights, environmental impacts, cumulative development and the pace of provincial decision-making.

Those differences should remain central to coverage.

REGIONAL — Thunder Bay’s Opportunity Is Bigger Than Supplying Mines

Thunder Bay’s potential role in Northwestern Ontario’s mining expansion is often described through traditional service-and-supply businesses.

That remains important.

But technology could substantially increase the city’s economic opportunity.

Modern mines increasingly use:

remote operations, autonomous equipment, drones, artificial intelligence, digital geological modelling, predictive maintenance and centralized control systems.

That raises the possibility that some of the jobs supporting mines hundreds of kilometres north of Thunder Bay could actually be located in the city.

A future mining strategy for Thunder Bay could therefore focus not only on warehouses and heavy equipment but on engineering, software, automation, cybersecurity, remote operations and technical training.

Lakehead University, Confederation College and Thunder Bay’s existing mining-services sector provide a foundation for that approach.

DRILL RESULTS — Goliath Expands Surebet Mineralized System in B.C.

Goliath Resources continues an aggressive drilling campaign at its Surebet discovery in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle.

The company says newly defined volcanic wedge zones connect its Bonanza and Golden Gate zones.

Reported mineralized intervals extend up to 58 metres, with grades reaching 3.60 g/t gold equivalent.

Goliath says the Surebet system’s footprint has expanded to 2.01 square kilometres.

Its fully funded 2026 program involves approximately 50,000 metres of drilling using seven drill rigs.

The Golden Triangle remains one of Canada’s most active exploration regions and provides a useful comparison with Northwestern Ontario.

Both regions possess substantial mineral potential but face major infrastructure, terrain, environmental and Indigenous-relations considerations.

DRILL RESULTS — Independence Gold Reports Gold-Silver Intersection at 3Ts

Independence Gold Corp. reported additional results from the Goofy Vein at its 3Ts project in British Columbia.

The headline intersection was:

5.12 g/t gold and 33.04 g/t silver over 9.23 metres.

The 3Ts project is approximately 185 kilometres southwest of Prince George and contains a district of epithermal quartz-carbonate veins.

Independence Gold says at least 20 mineralized veins have been identified, with 12 yet to be tested by drilling.

Earlier August drilling at the project included 9.07 g/t gold and 70.56 g/t silver over 31.04 metres at the Tommy Vein.

As with all exploration results, additional drilling is needed to establish geometry, continuity and eventual resource potential.

DRILL RESULTS — Hannan Reports Gold Across Seven Holes in Sweden

Hannan Metals reported final results from its maiden drilling campaign at the Stavaträsk project in northern Sweden.

The seven-hole program covered 1,040 metres of drilling across approximately 650 metres of strike.

The company reported gold mineralization in all seven holes.

Among results from the program was 4.6 metres grading 7.2 g/t gold, including 0.7 metres grading 21.4 g/t gold.

Earlier results included 0.6 metres grading 27.8 g/t gold.

Hannan plans additional geophysical work followed by approximately 1,000 metres of follow-up drilling.

The project’s location in Sweden’s established Skellefteå mining district adds geological interest, although substantial additional work would be required before development decisions could be contemplated.

DRILL RESULTS — Iron Ore Exploration Continues in Labrador West

High Tide Resources has reported new drilling from its Labrador West iron project.

Results supplied to the mining market include intervals of:

91.4 metres grading 28.7 per cent iron, and

112.6 metres grading 27.2 per cent iron.

For Northwestern Ontario readers, Labrador’s iron ore sector provides an important comparison.

Large, lower-grade bulk deposits operate under very different economics than narrow high-grade gold systems.

Transportation infrastructure, processing, energy and long-term commodity demand become particularly important when enormous volumes of material must be moved.

That same principle could eventually apply to certain large-scale Northern Ontario mineral developments.

DRILLING WATCH — Exploration Pipeline Remains Active

A number of companies are either beginning or expanding drilling programs.

Trailbreaker Resources has mobilized for an inaugural diamond drilling program at its Coho property.

Nevada King Gold has secured a fourth drill rig for its Atlanta project.

Blue Jay Gold has begun drilling an antimony occurrence at its Steller project in Yukon.

Vizsla Copper has expanded drilling following results at its Palmer project.

Perpetua Resources continues construction and exploration activity at the Stibnite Gold project in Idaho, a project that has attracted significant attention because of its antimony component.

Graphano Energy has received exploration permits for its Black Jack graphite discovery.

The range of commodities is notable.

Gold remains central to junior exploration financing, but capital is increasingly being directed toward copper, antimony, rare earths and graphite because of their strategic and industrial applications.

MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS — Consolidation Continues Across the Junior Sector

Corporate consolidation remains another important theme.

Sterling Metals has completed its acquisition of QCX Gold.

Inventus Mining has announced plans to acquire the historic Golden Rose mine, adding a high-grade gold asset approximately 14 kilometres from its Pardo project.

Capstone Copper has completed its acquisition of the San Pietro copper concessions in Chile, further consolidating its position in the Mantoverde-Santo Domingo district.

Asset consolidation can be particularly important in exploration districts because fragmented property ownership can complicate regional geological modelling and development planning.

For Northwestern Ontario, this is worth watching in emerging camps where numerous junior companies may control adjoining claim packages.

WHAT NORTHWESTERN ONTARIO MINING NEWSHAWKS SHOULD WATCH

The Dryden Gold story deserves immediate regional attention. The question now is whether additional drilling continues demonstrating down-plunge continuity at Spyglass and Buccaneer and whether the mineralized footprint can eventually support formal resource definition.

The Ring of Fire remains the larger structural story. Watch road construction, Indigenous agreements, environmental assessment, power requirements and where processing facilities might ultimately be located.

The gold price matters directly to Northwestern Ontario’s exploration economy. Even after Tuesday’s decline, gold remains at unusually elevated levels, improving the financial environment for exploration while simultaneously creating the need for investors to distinguish geological results from market enthusiasm.

The critical-minerals competition may ultimately matter even more.

India seeking copper in Zambia, Washington investing billions of dollars in mineral security and companies drilling rare earths and antimony across North America all point toward the same conclusion:

Mining is increasingly becoming part of national industrial and security policy.

Northwestern Ontario possesses the geology to participate in that shift.

Whether it captures the economic opportunity will depend not just on what is underground, but on what is built above it — roads, electrical transmission, processing capacity, Indigenous partnerships, technical expertise and communities capable of supporting long-term development.

For Thunder Bay, that means the mining opportunity is larger than supplying the next mine.

The bigger opportunity is becoming the financial, technological, transportation, training and service centre for an increasingly strategic Northern Ontario mining economy.