Northwestern Ontario Wildfire Update: 57 Fires Remain Active as Rinker Complex Stays Not Under Control

Thunder Bay – WILDFIRE UPDATE – August 31, 2026 – No new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northwest Fire Region by early Monday evening, while 57 active fires remain on the landscape across Northwestern Ontario.

Ontario’s Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services says one additional fire was confirmed after Sunday’s previous regional update, but that fire has since been called out.

Dryden 67 Called Out Near Dinorwic

Dryden 67 (DRY067) was confirmed Sunday evening east of Suzanne Lake near Basket Lake Road, approximately 26 kilometres east of Dinorwic.

The fire reached 0.1 hectares before being called out.

No new fires were confirmed in the Northwest Region by the early evening of August 31.

57 Active Fires Across Northwest Region

As of Monday evening, there were 57 active wildland fires in the Northwest Fire Region.

Of those:

3 are not under control

3 are being held

12 are under control

39 are being observed

The active fire count has declined from 59 reported on Sunday.

Rinker Complex Remains Fire of Note

The Rinker Complex, consisting of Thunder Bay 36, Dryden 34 and Dryden 35, remains one of the key fires being monitored in the Northwest Region.

All three fires continue to be classified as not under control.

AFFES reports that fire activity across the complex remains low.

Firefighters, supported by helicopter bucketing operations, continue working on hotspots while equipment is being demobilized where it is no longer required.

NOTAM Remains in Effect for Thunder Bay 36

A Notice to Airmen, or NOTAM, remains in effect in the area of Thunder Bay 36.

That restriction is in addition to the standard wildfire airspace restrictions under Section 601.15 of the Canadian Aviation Regulations.

Around all active forest fires, airspace within five nautical miles and up to 3,000 feet above ground level is restricted to forest fire suppression aircraft.

Pilots are reminded to check NavCanada’s Collaborative Flight Planning Services under the Weather and NOTAMsection before flying near active wildfire areas.

Regional Wildland Fire Hazard

Ontario’s interactive fire map continues to provide current forest fire danger ratings across Northwestern Ontario.

The ratings are calculated using data from more than 130 weather stations across Ontario’s fire region and can change throughout the day as temperature, wind, humidity and precipitation conditions change.

Campers, anglers, hunters, remote workers and residents are encouraged to check current fire danger before heading into forested areas or conducting outdoor burning.

Outdoor Fire Rules Remain in Effect

Ontario’s legislated fire season continues from April 1 through October 31.

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services encourages residents to use alternatives to burning yard waste and woody debris, such as composting or using local landfill services.

Where outdoor burning is allowed, fires must be ignited no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise.

Anyone conducting an outdoor burn should have enough water and proper tools on site to fully control and extinguish the fire.

Residents living within municipal boundaries should also check with their local fire department for any additional restrictions or permit requirements.

Report a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire north of the French and Mattawa Rivers, call 310-FIRE (3473).

To report a wildland fire south of the French or Mattawa Rivers, call 911.

Official wildfire updates and prevention information are also available through @ONforestfires and @ONfeudeforet, as well as Ontario’s provincial forest fire information service.

Source: Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources, Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services, Northwest Fire Region update issued August 31, 2026 at 5:35 p.m. CDT.

Overview

Northwestern Ontario wildfire update for August 31, 2026: No new fires were confirmed Monday, 57 wildland fires remain active, and the Rinker Complex — Thunder Bay 36, Dryden 34 and Dryden 35 — remains not under control.