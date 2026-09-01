Canadian law requires one year of separation before a court will end your marriage. The rule sounds simple until someone asks you for the exact day it began. That single date sets the earliest point at which your divorce can be granted, and it decides whether an application filed today will survive a court’s review. Here’s what you should know to avoid any confusion.

When Your Separation Date Actually Starts

Your separation begins on the day one of you decided the marriage was over and started living that way. Only one of you needs to feel that way, so your date can stand even where your spouse disagrees with it.

The Divorce Act counts you as separated once you’re living apart and at least one of you intends to stay that way. You also don’t have to wait until the end of the year before filing anything. Justice Canada confirms you can apply as soon as you are living apart, but the court simply can’t grant the divorce until the year has passed. Nevertheless, filing early can move your order forward by months.

Your date is worth writing down and supporting before the details fade from memory. That’s when it makes sense to connect with a local divorce lawyer. For instance, a divorce lawyer in Mississauga can review your records and confirm that you have lived in Ontario for the year the court requires. Your lawyer can also tell you whether the file qualifies as a simple or joint uncontested divorce. You should settle all of that before you complete an application, as a wrong date on a document you sign under oath creates a problem of its own.

Living Separate and Apart Under the Same Roof

You can be separated and still share an address; in fact, many couples do exactly that as a house sells or a lease runs out. Courts look at how the two of you actually lived, not where each of you slept. They will check for separate bedrooms, separate finances, meals taken apart, and an end to social events as a couple.

You need to understand that there’s nothing to mark the date for you when you stay in the same house. You have to build that record yourself as you go. You should note the day you told your spouse it was over, the day you moved into a separate room, and the day you split the bank accounts. Those dates can also be supported by messages, bank statements, and friends who were there at the time.

What a Short Reconciliation Does to Your Timeline?

If you want to rethink your decision, you can try again without losing your separation date. The Divorce Act lets you move back with your partner for up to ninety days to try again, but your clock keeps running through it. Those days don’t have to fall together, so a month in spring and a month in autumn still sit inside the limit.

If you exceed this limit, your count restarts from the date you separated again. It means any reconciliation efforts that last a summer can push your divorce a full year further out. It’s essential to track the dates carefully during any attempt at reconciliation, as the difference may decide whether you file this year or next.

Endnote

Your separation date, your living arrangement, and any attempt at reconciliation all feed the same question. The court needs to see a full year of separation before it grants the order. Your paperwork then has to match what actually happened between you and your partner. Just be sure to confirm the date with your lawyer before you swear anything, as a correction later can cost you more time than the review would have.





