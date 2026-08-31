August 31, 2026: Northwestern Ontario Three-Day Forecast — Stormy Monday, Gusty Tuesday, Quieter Wednesday

NORTHWESTERN ONTARIO – WEATHER – Monday, August 31, 2026 – Northwestern Ontario is closing out August with showers and thunderstorms moving across much of the region. Rainfall totals of 10 to 20 millimetres are possible in several communities before precipitation tapers later Monday.

A wind shift follows the rain. Tuesday will bring widespread west winds gusting to 50 km/h, along with another chance of showers and thunderstorms, particularly from Red Lake through Sioux Lookout, Armstrong and Pickle Lake.

By Wednesday, the region settles into a quieter pattern. Skies remain mostly cloudy, but the widespread rain and stronger winds ease.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

Monday morning is humid and unsettled across the district.

At 3:25 AM CDT, Kenora Airport was reporting a thunderstorm and 18.1°C. Humidity was 92 percent, barometric pressure was 100.6 kPa and falling, and southeast winds were blowing at 20 km/h gusting to 32 km/h.

At 6:00 AM CDT, Sioux Lookout Airport was reporting light rain and 16.6°C, with humidity at 100 percent, pressure at 100.9 kPa and falling, and southeast winds at 12 km/h.

Dryden Airport was also extremely humid early Monday, with humidity reported at 97 percent shortly after 6:00 AM CDT.

Monday, August 31

Kenora

Showers end this morning, followed by a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of additional showers. There is a risk of a thunderstorm early this morning.

Southeast winds shift southwest and strengthen to 30 km/h gusting to 50.

The high reaches 24°C, with a humidex of 27.

Tonight becomes increasingly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of overnight showers. The low is 15°C.

Fort Frances

Morning showers end before skies gradually clear during the afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers continues for part of the day, with a thunderstorm possible early this morning.

Winds shift from south to west at 20 km/h gusting to 40.

The high reaches 25°C, with a humidex of 29.

Tonight will be clear with a low of 16°C.

Vermilion Bay and Dryden

Showers continue until near noon before giving way to a mix of sun and cloud and a 30 percent chance of lingering showers.

A thunderstorm is possible this morning, with 10 to 20 mm of rain forecast.

Southeast winds at 20 km/h gusting to 40 turn southwest later this morning. The high reaches 24°C, with a humidex of 29.

Tonight becomes increasingly cloudy with a low of 16°C.

Ignace

Showers end near noon, followed by mainly cloudy skies and a 30 percent chance of additional showers before clearing later in the afternoon.

There is a thunderstorm risk this morning and 10 to 20 mm of rainfall is possible.

Winds shift from southeast to southwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40.

The high reaches 24°C, feeling closer to 29 with the humidex.

Tonight will be mostly clear with a low of 16°C.

Red Lake

Showers end late this morning, followed by mainly cloudy conditions and a 30 percent chance of additional precipitation before skies clear this afternoon.

A thunderstorm is possible this morning.

Southeast winds become southwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40. The high reaches 24°C, with a humidex of 28.

Clouds return tonight with a 60 percent chance of overnight showers and a low of 14°C.

Sioux Lookout

Sioux Lookout will see showers through the morning before they end this afternoon. A 30 percent chance of additional showers remains later in the day.

There is a risk of thunderstorms through the morning and early afternoon, with 10 to 15 mm of rainfall expected.

Southeast winds at 20 km/h become west at 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon.

The high reaches 23°C, with a humidex of 31.

Tonight becomes partly cloudy with a low of 15°C.

Armstrong

Armstrong will remain cloudy, with showers developing this morning.

There is a risk of thunderstorms from late morning through the afternoon, and rainfall totals of 10 to 15 mm are expected.

Southeast winds increase to 20 km/h gusting to 40.

The high reaches only 19°C.

Tonight becomes partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of evening showers and a low of 11°C.

Pickle Lake

Pickle Lake will be cloudy with showers developing late this morning and a risk of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Southeast winds reach about 20 km/h, with a daytime high near 21°C and humidex around 26.

Showers end during the evening, with the thunderstorm risk also ending. The overnight low falls to 15°C.

Tuesday, September 1

Tuesday brings a region-wide shift to stronger west winds.

Kenora will be cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers during the morning and early afternoon. West winds increase to 30 km/h gusting to 50, with a high of 22°C.

Fort Frances starts sunny before clouds increase near noon. Southwest winds reach 30 km/h gusting to 50, with a high of 24°C and humidex of 28.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay will be cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. West winds increase to 30 km/h gusting to 50, with highs around 22°C.

Ignace sees increasing cloud early, a 30 percent chance of showers and west winds gusting to 50 km/h. The high reaches 22°C.

Red Lake will be cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. West winds strengthen to 30 km/h gusting to 50, with a cooler high of 20°C.

Sioux Lookout stays cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and an afternoon thunderstorm risk. West winds gust to 50 km/h, with a high of 21°C.

Armstrong sees increasing cloud with a 40 percent chance of showers and an afternoon thunderstorm risk. West winds reach 30 km/h gusting to 50, while the high rebounds to 23°C.

Pickle Lake remains cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and a high of 19°C. Tuesday night keeps a 30 percent shower chance and falls to 13°C.

Wednesday, September 2

Wednesday is quieter, although cloud cover remains widespread.

Kenora will be cloudy with a high of 23°C, followed by another cloudy night near 16°C.

Fort Frances remains cloudy with a high of 24°C and an overnight low near 15°C.

Dryden, Vermilion Bay and Ignace stay cloudy with highs near 22°C and nighttime temperatures around 14°C.

Red Lake will be cloudy with a high of 23°C, followed by a cloudy Wednesday night near 14°C.

Sioux Lookout remains cloudy with a high of 22°C and a low near 14°C Wednesday night.

Armstrong should see a mix of sun and cloud with a high near 23°C, followed by cloudy conditions Wednesday night around 12°C.

Pickle Lake stays cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and a high of 21°C. Wednesday night remains cloudy with a low near 13°C.

Regional Weather Trend

Monday’s main concern is rain and thunderstorms, especially during the morning and early afternoon. Dryden, Vermilion Bay and Ignace could receive as much as 20 mm, while Sioux Lookout and Armstrong are expecting around 10 to 15 mm.

Tuesday becomes more of a wind story. West winds gusting to 50 km/h are forecast across a large portion of the region. Those winds could make travel more difficult for high-profile vehicles and create rough conditions on larger lakes.

Red Lake, Sioux Lookout and Pickle Lake also retain the highest Tuesday shower probabilities.

Wednesday is comparatively quiet, with widespread cloud but fewer significant weather hazards in the current outlook.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Monday calls for waterproof clothing and footwear. A light rain jacket is the most useful layer, particularly for commuters, outdoor workers and people travelling between communities.

Temperatures remain relatively mild, so breathable layers will be more comfortable than heavy jackets.

Tuesday adds a strong wind component. A wind-resistant outer layer will be useful with widespread gusts near 50 km/h.

Anyone boating or fishing on exposed lakes should pay close attention to changing wind conditions Monday and Tuesday.

By Wednesday, a light jacket or hoodie should be sufficient for most daytime activities, although overnight temperatures near 11°C to 16°C will make warmer layers useful after sunset.

Weather Trivia

The end of August does not necessarily mean cool weather across Northwestern Ontario.

Environment Canada’s seasonal normals are around 19°C to 20°C for many communities in the region, yet Monday highs still reach 24°C to 25°C around Kenora, Fort Frances, Dryden and Red Lake.

The bigger sign of the changing season is the increasingly active wind pattern. Strong late-summer cold fronts can rapidly shift winds from southeast ahead of a weather system to west or northwest behind it — exactly the pattern forecast across the region Monday into Tuesday.

Source: Environment and Climate Change Canada Northern Ontario public forecast issued at 5:30 AM EDT Monday, August 31, 2026, with extended forecasts issued at the same time.

Weather Summary

Northwestern Ontario weather for August 31 to September 2, 2026: Showers and thunderstorms affect Kenora, Fort Frances, Dryden, Red Lake, Ignace, Sioux Lookout, Armstrong and Pickle Lake Monday, followed by west winds gusting to 50 km/h Tuesday and quieter weather Wednesday.