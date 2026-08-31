NORTHEASTERN ONTARIO – WILDFIRE UPDATE – August 30, 2026 – No new wildland fires were confirmed in Ontario’s Northeast Fire Region on Sunday, while 17 active fires remain on the landscape.

Ontario’s Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services reported that, as of 6:20 p.m. EDT, 2 fires are under controland 15 are being observed.

No New Fires Reported Sunday

AFFES says there were no new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region on August 30.

The active fire count remains at 17.

Of those fires:

2 are under control

15 are being observed

No fires were listed as not under control or being held in the Sunday evening update.

Fire Hazard Varies Across the Northeast

Ontario’s interactive forest fire map continues to provide updated fire danger ratings across the Northeast Region.

The provincial system uses information from more than 130 weather stations to calculate fire danger, with ratings changing through the day as temperature, humidity, wind and precipitation conditions evolve.

Residents, campers, hunters and anyone travelling into forested or remote areas should continue checking the current fire danger before heading out.

Outdoor Fire Rules Remain in Effect

Ontario’s legislated fire season runs from April 1 through October 31.

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services is reminding the public to use alternatives to burning yard waste and woody debris where possible, including composting or taking material to a local landfill.

Where outdoor burning is permitted, fires must be lit no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise.

Anyone burning outdoors should have enough water and tools on hand to fully control and extinguish the fire.

Residents living within municipal boundaries should also check with their local fire department for any additional restrictions, permits or local burning bans.

Report a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire north of the French and Mattawa Rivers, call 310-FIRE (3473).

For fires south of the French or Mattawa Rivers, call 911.

Ontario wildfire information and prevention updates are also available through @ONforestfires and @ONfeudeforet, along with the province’s current forest fire information service.

Source: Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources, Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services, Northeast Fire Region update issued August 30, 2026 at 6:20 p.m. EDT.

Summary

Northeastern Ontario wildfire update for August 30, 2026: No new fires were confirmed, with 17 active wildland fires remaining across the Northeast Region. Two are under control and 15 are being observed.