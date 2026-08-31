Paradise Valley, Arizona: District Lending has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing mortgage brokers in the country, a distinction that arrives alongside several other milestones for the company this year. Between a new lending partnership, a jump in annual loan volume, and expanded national visibility, District Lending is entering a new chapter while holding onto the speed and transparency that built its reputation in the first place.

A Milestone Built on Growth

District Lending has grown its annual loan volume to $500 million. For a brokerage that has always positioned itself around personal service rather than sheer size, that number reflects something specific: borrowers keep coming back, and they keep referring friends and family.

Scaling to that volume without losing the small-team feel is not simple. District Lending credits its loan officers, who stay involved with clients from application through closing and often long after, for keeping that trust intact even as the company has expanded.

Expanded Access to Wall Street-Level Pricing

Part of what is fueling District Lending’s growth is a newly gained connection to Pylon lending. This relationship gives the company’s clients direct access to Wall Street-level pricing, something that historically was harder to reach for borrowers working outside of large institutional lenders.

Paired with a growing network of loan programs, this access lets District Lending shop aggressively on behalf of every borrower instead of settling for whatever a single lender happens to offer. The result is some of the lowest rate options currently available in the mortgage industry.

That shopping process is not just a courtesy; it is central to how District Lending does business. Rather than pushing clients toward one product, loan officers compare terms across multiple sources and bring back the best fit for each borrower’s situation.

For borrowers, the practical effect is straightforward: more lenders competing for the same loan generally means better terms. District Lending’s approach turns that competition into a standard part of the process rather than an optional extra step.

Speed Without Sacrificing Scale

Even with $500 million in annual volume now moving through the company, District Lending has not slowed down its process. Pre-approvals are still delivered in hours, not days, and loans can close in as little as 18 days from start to finish.

To back up that speed, District Lending stands behind a price match guarantee. If a client finds a better rate elsewhere, the company will work to match it rather than lose the business on price alone.

The company also runs a rate defense program, which protects clients if rates happen to drop after their loan has already closed. It is a small detail, but one that speaks to how District Lending thinks about the full life of a loan rather than just the closing date.

National Visibility, Local Roots

District Lending now appears on Bankrate.com, adding another layer of visibility and credibility to a presence that already extends across much of the country. Combined with its new recognition as one of the fastest-growing mortgage brokers nationally, the company has built a reputation that reaches well beyond its Paradise Valley, Arizona headquarters.

Licensed to originate loans across multiple states, District Lending currently serves buyers and homeowners in major markets including California, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, and Oregon. That footprint allows the company to bring the same rate shopping and fast turnaround times to a wide range of housing markets, each with its own pace and pricing pressures.

Growth on this scale rarely happens by accident. District Lending points to its combination of technology, lender relationships, and hands-on loan officers as the reason it has been able to expand into new states without diluting the client experience that built its name locally.

As it enters new markets, District Lending has kept its underwriting and communication standards consistent from state to state, so a client in Texas gets the same responsiveness as one closing a loan just outside Phoenix.

A Full Suite of Loan Options

District Lending offers a full range of loan products designed to meet borrowers wherever they are in the homebuying or refinancing process. That includes conventional, jumbo, FHA, VA, USDA, DSCR, and construction loans, along with refinance options and down payment assistance programs.

Rather than funneling clients into a narrow set of products, District Lending’s loan officers work through each borrower’s finances and goals before recommending a path forward. A first-time buyer with limited savings and a real estate investor financing a rental property are going to need very different tools, and the company’s product lineup is built to cover both.

Every client is paired with a dedicated loan officer who stays with them through closing and beyond. That continuity means borrowers are not passed between departments or left explaining their situation from scratch to a new representative partway through the process.

Giving Back to the Community

Growth has not come at the expense of community involvement. District Lending supports the Arizona Humane Society through an ongoing partnership, a reflection of the company’s commitment to giving back in the region it calls home.

For a company expanding into new states, that local commitment matters. It keeps District Lending rooted in Paradise Valley even as its lending footprint stretches from the West Coast to the Southeast.

Looking Ahead

Between the Pylon lending partnership, the jump to $500 million in annual volume, a spot on Bankrate.com, and now a national ranking among the fastest-growing mortgage brokers in the country, District Lending has had a defining stretch. The company says its focus going forward remains the same as it has always been: shop hard for every client, close fast, and stand behind the rate once the loan is done.

About District Lending

District Lending is a mortgage brokerage built around speed, transparency, and rate competitiveness. Headquartered in Paradise Valley, Arizona, the company is licensed to originate loans across multiple states and serves buyers and homeowners in markets including California, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, and Oregon. District Lending offers conventional, jumbo, FHA, VA, USDA, DSCR, and construction loans, along with refinance options and down payment assistance programs, and pairs every client with a dedicated loan officer through closing and beyond.

Media Contact

6352 E Vista Drive,

Paradise Valley 85253,

Phoenix, Arizona

Website: https://districtlending.com/home-loans/california/

Phone: (480) 694-7890

Email: info@districtlending.com