New fires have been confirmed near Sioux Narrows and in Blue Lake Provincial Park as 59 fires remain active across the Northwest Fire Region.

NORTHWESTERN ONTARIO – WILDFIRE UPDATE – August 30, 2026 – Two new wildfires have been confirmed in Northwestern Ontario, including one near Sioux Narrows and another inside Blue Lake Provincial Park, as the Northwest Fire Region continues to manage 59 active fires.

Ontario’s Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services issued the update at 5:35 p.m. CDT Sunday.

New Fire Near Sioux Narrows

Kenora 34 (KEN034) is burning on an island on Cameron Lake, southeast of Sioux Narrows.

The fire is estimated at 0.1 hectares and is currently classified as not under control.

New Fire in Blue Lake Provincial Park

Dryden 66 (DRY066) is located near Brownie Lake in Blue Lake Provincial Park, about seven kilometres west of the park’s campground area.

The fire is also estimated at 0.1 hectares and is classified as being held.

59 Active Fires Across Northwestern Ontario

As of Sunday evening, the Northwest Fire Region had:

4 fires not under control

4 fires being held

12 fires under control

39 fires being observed

That brings the total number of active fires to 59.

Rinker Complex Remains Not Under Control

The Rinker Complex, consisting of Thunder Bay 36, Dryden 34 and Dryden 35, remains one of the region’s key fires of note.

All three fires continue to be classified as not under control, although AFFES says fire activity across the complex remains low.

Crews are continuing to suppress hotspots, supported by helicopter bucketing operations, while equipment is being removed from areas where it is no longer needed.

Airspace Restrictions Continue Around Thunder Bay 36

A NOTAM remains in effect around Thunder Bay 36.

Pilots are also reminded that standard Canadian Aviation Regulations restrict the airspace around all active forest fires to suppression aircraft only.

That restricted area extends five nautical miles around the fire and up to 3,000 feet above ground level.

Pilots should check NavCanada’s flight planning system for current wildfire-related NOTAMs before travelling through affected areas.

Fire Hazard Can Change Quickly

Ontario’s interactive fire map provides current fire danger ratings using information from more than 130 weather stationsacross the province’s fire region.

Those ratings can change throughout the day as wind, temperature, humidity and precipitation conditions evolve.

Campers, anglers, hunters and residents travelling in remote areas are encouraged to check the latest fire danger before heading out.

Outdoor Burning Rules Remain in Effect

Ontario’s legislated fire season runs from April 1 to October 31.

Where outdoor burning is permitted, fires must not be lit earlier than two hours before sunset and must be extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise.

Anyone burning outdoors should have enough water and tools on site to fully control and extinguish the fire.

Municipal residents should also check with their local fire department for any additional restrictions or permit requirements.

Report a Wildfire

To report a wildland fire north of the French and Mattawa Rivers, call 310-FIRE (3473).

For fires south of those rivers, call 911.

Source: Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources, Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services, Northwest Fire Region update issued August 30, 2026 at 5:35 p.m. CDT.

Summary

Northwestern Ontario wildfire update for August 30, 2026: New fires have been confirmed near Sioux Narrows and in Blue Lake Provincial Park as 59 fires remain active across the Northwest Fire Region.