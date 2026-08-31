Far North Ontario weather for August 31 to September 2, 2026: Warm Monday conditions in Neskantaga, Marten Falls, KI, Summer Beaver, Fort Severn and Peawanuck

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Monday, August 31, 2026 – Ontario’s Far North starts the week with unusually mild late-August weather across many fly-in communities. Neskantaga, Marten Falls/Ogoki Post, KI/Big Trout Lake and Summer Beaver will reach the low to mid-20s Monday, while Fort Severn and Peawanuck warm into the upper teens near Hudson Bay.

The weather becomes more unsettled Tuesday as clouds and showers spread across much of the region. KI/Big Trout Lake, Fort Severn and Peawanuck all carry significant shower chances, while temperatures cool several degrees inland. Wednesday looks quieter in many communities, although cloud cover remains widespread.

Monday, August 31

Neskantaga First Nation

For Neskantaga, the Lansdowne House-area forecast is being used.

Monday will be sunny to mainly sunny, with temperatures climbing well above seasonal levels. The high is expected near 24°C to 25°C.

Southeast winds may become noticeable during the day, especially as the next weather system approaches from the west.

Clouds increase Monday night, followed by showers developing overnight. The low will be around 12°C.

Marten Falls / Ogoki Post

Marten Falls and Ogoki Post will also enjoy a warm Monday.

Expect mainly sunny skies, with afternoon temperatures around 24°C.

Clouds increase later in the day and through the evening as the approaching system begins to influence the region.

Showers become more likely Monday night, with a low near 12°C.

KI / Big Trout Lake — Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug

KI starts Monday sunny and mild, with Environment Canada forecasting a mainly sunny day and a high of 24°C.

Clouds increase Monday night and a few showers develop, with an overnight low of 14°C.

That is a notably warm finish to August for Big Trout Lake.

Summer Beaver

Summer Beaver will be among the warmer Far North communities Monday.

Expect sunshine followed by increasing cloudiness during the afternoon. Southeast winds strengthen to around 30 km/h gusting to 50, and the high reaches approximately 25°C, with the humidex making it feel a little warmer. A nearby Environment Canada forecast for the Angling Lake area shows this same warm and breezy pattern.

Showers develop Monday night with a low near 12°C.

Wasaho Cree Nation / Fort Severn

Fort Severn gets a much warmer Monday than the community experienced late last week.

Environment Canada’s latest available forecast calls for sunshine and a high near 19°C.

Cloud increases Monday night, with the temperature falling to around 9°C.

Peawanuck

Peawanuck also enjoys a dry and warmer Monday.

Expect sunny skies and a high around 19°C.

Monday night brings cloudy periods with a low near 9°C.

Tuesday, September 1

Tuesday brings the biggest weather change of the three-day period.

Neskantaga

Clouds dominate with a good chance of showers, and the high drops to around 20°C.

Tuesday night remains cloudy with temperatures near 12°C.

Marten Falls / Ogoki Post

Marten Falls and Ogoki Post can expect cloudy skies with showers likely at times.

The high will be around 20°C to 21°C, followed by a cloudy night near 12°C.

KI / Big Trout Lake

Environment Canada is forecasting cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of showers and a high of 17°C.

Tuesday night remains cloudy with a low around 13°C.

Summer Beaver

Summer Beaver turns cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers.

The high reaches about 20°C, followed by a cloudy night near 12°C.

Fort Severn

Fort Severn becomes cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and a high near 18°C.

Tuesday night brings cloudy periods with a low around 10°C.

Peawanuck

Peawanuck will be cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and a high near 20°C.

Tuesday night keeps a 30 percent chance of showers, with the temperature falling to 9°C.

Wednesday, September 2

Wednesday brings partial improvement, although skies remain mostly cloudy.

Neskantaga: Mainly cloudy or a mix of sun and cloud, with a high near 21°C to 22°C.

Marten Falls/Ogoki Post: Cloudy periods with a high around 21°C to 22°C.

KI/Big Trout Lake: A mix of sun and cloud, high near 22°C, followed by a clear and cooler night near 10°C.

Summer Beaver: Cloudy with a high near 22°C, followed by cloudy periods Wednesday night.

Fort Severn: A mix of sun and cloud, high near 19°C, with cloudy periods Wednesday night near 11°C.

Peawanuck: Cloudy with a high near 21°C, followed by cloudy periods and a low around 11°C.

Regional Weather Trend

Monday is the warmest and generally driest day for the inland fly-in communities. Temperatures of 24°C to 25°C around Neskantaga, Ogoki, KI and Summer Beaver are well above typical late-August values for the Far North.

Tuesday becomes the unsettled day, with shower chances increasing across most of the region and temperatures cooling.

Wednesday is quieter. Inland communities recover into the low 20s, while Fort Severn and Peawanuck remain somewhat cooler but still mild for the time of year.

Travel and Aviation Considerations

For fly-in communities, Tuesday is likely to present the most challenging aviation weather of the three-day period.

Showers and thicker cloud may lower ceilings and visibility at times, particularly around KI, Summer Beaver, Fort Severn and Peawanuck.

Monday offers generally better flying weather, although strengthening southeast winds around some inland communities could make approaches and departures bumpier.

Passengers should confirm flight status directly with their airline or community airport before travelling, especially Tuesday.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Monday will feel almost summer-like inland, so lighter daytime clothing will be comfortable in Neskantaga, Ogoki, KI and Summer Beaver.

However, keep a wind-resistant jacket handy where southeast winds strengthen.

Tuesday calls for a waterproof outer layer and sturdy footwear as showers become more widespread.

Fort Severn and Peawanuck remain cooler overall, so a fleece or light jacket will still be useful, especially morning and evening.

By Wednesday, a layered approach remains best, with daytime highs near 19°C to 22°C and cooler nights.

Weather Trivia

Late August and early September can produce large differences between inland Far North communities and locations close to Hudson Bay.

Big Trout Lake can warm into the mid-20s under southerly flow, while Fort Severn and Peawanuck often remain several degrees cooler because Hudson Bay warms much more slowly than the surrounding land.

That contrast can disappear temporarily when strong southerly winds push warmer air northward, which is why coastal communities occasionally see sudden late-summer warmups.

Source: Environment and Climate Change Canada public forecasts and community forecast pages for Monday, August 31 through Wednesday, September 2, 2026.

Summary

Far North Ontario weather for August 31 to September 2, 2026: Warm Monday conditions in Neskantaga, Marten Falls, KI, Summer Beaver, Fort Severn and Peawanuck give way to widespread showers Tuesday before quieter weather returns Wednesday.