CONSTANCE LAKE FIRST NATION — REGIONAL NEWS — A community safety bulletin asking residents of Constance Lake First Nation to remain indoors has been lifted as police continue investigating an apparent shooting that left one man injured.

A significant police presence remained in the community Sunday as investigators worked to determine what happened.

Police Say Shooting Happened at Community Residence

Members of the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service’s Constance Lake First Nation Detachment responded during the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 29, to a call involving a firearm.

Police determined the incident occurred at a residence in the community.

An adult male victim was injured in what police describe as an apparent shooting. Paramedics transported him to hospital for assessment and treatment.

Police have not released details about the severity of his injuries.

The residence connected to the investigation was contained by police as officers secured the scene.

Integrated Emergency Response Deployed

The investigation prompted a joint emergency and investigative response involving:

Nishnawbe Aski Police Service;

NAPS Emergency Response Team;

Ontario Provincial Police Emergency Response Team;

OPP North East Criminal Operations; and

NAPS Northeast Crime Unit.

The large police presence led authorities to issue a community safety bulletin asking residents to remain indoors while officers responded to the incident.

That advisory has now been lifted.

Police say a significant presence will remain in Constance Lake First Nation while the investigation continues.

No Charges Announced

Police have not announced any arrests or charges in connection with the shooting.

Because no charges have been laid, it would be premature to associate the investigation with any specific Criminal Code offence or potential sentencing range.

Firearm investigations can involve several different provisions of the Criminal Code depending on what investigators establish, including how a firearm was allegedly used, whether it was legally possessed and the circumstances surrounding any injuries.

Those determinations have not been made public in this case.

If charges are laid, NetNewsLedger will provide details on the applicable Criminal Code sections, the elements of the alleged offences and the sentencing options available to the court.

Any person charged with a criminal offence is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Investigation Continues

Police have not released information about a possible suspect, motive or the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

Further updates are expected as investigators gather evidence and determine whether criminal charges are warranted.

Residents should continue to follow official information from Nishnawbe Aski Police Service and local community leadership as the investigation proceeds.