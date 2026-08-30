Northwestern Ontario weather for August 30 to September 1, 2026: Warm and humid Sunday conditions in Kenora, Fort Frances, Dryden, Red Lake, Ignace and Sioux Lookout give way to Monday showers and thunderstorms before partial improvement Tuesday

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Sunday, August 30, 2026 – Warm and humid late-summer weather continues across Northwestern Ontario today, but an approaching weather system will bring showers and thunderstorms into much of the region tonight and Monday.

Kenora, Fort Frances, Dryden, Vermilion Bay, Red Lake, Ignace and Sioux Lookout are headed for highs around 26°C to 27°C today, while Armstrong also reaches 26°C. Pickle Lake will be slightly cooler near 24°C. Humidex values reach the low to mid-30s in parts of the region.

Monday will be the wettest day of the three-day outlook, with showers, thunderstorms and locally gusty winds. Conditions improve Tuesday, although scattered showers remain possible from Kenora through Pickle Lake.

Sunday, August 30

Kenora

Kenora will be mainly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of morning showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipate this morning.

The high reaches 27°C, with a humidex of 34 and a high UV index of 6.

Tonight becomes cloudy with showers and a risk of a thunderstorm before morning. The low is 18°C.

Fort Frances

Fort Frances turns from cloudy to a mix of sun and cloud this morning after fog dissipates.

The high reaches 26°C, feeling closer to 32 with the humidex. The UV index is 7, or high.

Tonight becomes mainly cloudy, followed by showers after midnight and a risk of thunderstorms. The overnight low is 18°C.

Vermilion Bay and Dryden

Dryden and Vermilion Bay will be mainly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of morning showers and a thunderstorm risk. Fog patches dissipate this morning.

Both communities reach about 26°C, with humidex values around 31.

Tonight begins relatively quiet before clouds increase and showers develop after midnight, accompanied by a thunderstorm risk. The low will be around 17°C.

Ignace

Ignace starts cloudy with a 30 percent chance of morning showers and a risk of a thunderstorm, followed by clearing this afternoon.

The high reaches 26°C, with a humidex of 31.

Clouds return tonight and showers develop before morning, along with another thunderstorm risk. The overnight low is 17°C.

Red Lake

Red Lake will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm.

Fog patches dissipate this morning, with a high of 26°C and humidex of 32.

Showers move in before Monday morning, with thunderstorms possible. The overnight low is 17°C.

Sioux Lookout

A few early showers end this morning, followed by a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of additional showers. Thunderstorms remain possible.

Sioux Lookout reaches 26°C, with a humidex of 31.

Tonight is partly cloudy with another 30 percent shower chance and a low of 16°C.

Armstrong

Armstrong has one of the brighter Sunday forecasts.

Expect a mix of sun and cloud followed by clearing near noon. Morning fog dissipates and the high reaches 26°C, with a humidex of 31.

Tonight starts clear before clouds increase toward morning. There is a 30 percent chance of showers before sunrise Monday, with a low of 12°C.

Pickle Lake

Pickle Lake will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm.

Southeast winds develop around 20 km/h, while the high reaches 24°C, feeling closer to 29.

Tonight clears as winds ease, with a low near 15°C.

Monday, August 31

Monday is the most unsettled day of this three-day forecast.

Kenora: Showers end early in the afternoon, followed by a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of more showers. Thunderstorms are possible through early afternoon. Southwest winds reach 20 km/h gusting to 40, with a high of 24°C.

Fort Frances: Morning showers give way to a mix of sun and cloud, with a 30 percent chance of lingering showers. A thunderstorm is possible in the morning. West winds reach 20 km/h gusting to 40, with a high of 25°C.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay: Showers end early in the afternoon, followed by some sunshine and a 30 percent shower chance. Thunderstorms remain possible into early afternoon. Southeast winds shift west and gust to 40 km/h. High 24°C.

Ignace: Showers taper during the afternoon, leaving a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of additional showers. A thunderstorm is possible earlier in the day. West winds may gust to 40 km/h. High 24°C.

Red Lake: Morning showers end during the afternoon, followed by a mix of sun and cloud and a 30 percent shower chance. Southwest winds may gust to 40 km/h. High 23°C.

Sioux Lookout: Showers end during the afternoon, followed by a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of additional rain. Thunderstorms are possible earlier. High 22°C, with humidex near 30.

Armstrong: Cloudy with showers developing in the morning and a risk of thunderstorms late morning and afternoon. High only 19°C.

Pickle Lake: Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and a high of 21°C. The 60 percent shower chance continues Monday night, with a low of 12°C.

Tuesday, September 1

Tuesday marks a partial improvement, although scattered showers remain possible.

Kenora: Mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers, high 23°C, followed by cloudy periods and a low of 14°C.

Fort Frances: A mix of sun and cloud and considerably drier conditions, with the temperature rebounding to around 26°C.

Dryden, Vermilion Bay and Ignace: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers, highs near 23°C.

Red Lake: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers, high 22°C, followed by cloudy periods with another 30 percent chance Tuesday night.

Sioux Lookout: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers and a high of 23°C. Tuesday night settles near 12°C.

Armstrong: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers. Temperatures rebound sharply to 25°C, followed by a low of 13°C Tuesday night.

Pickle Lake: Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and a high of 21°C. Tuesday night retains a 30 percent shower chance and falls to 12°C.

Regional Weather Trend

The three-day story starts with summer-like warmth Sunday, particularly around Kenora where the humidex reaches 34. Dryden, Vermilion Bay, Ignace, Red Lake, Sioux Lookout and Fort Frances also climb well into the mid-20s.

Monday’s weather system brings the most significant travel concerns. Showers and thunderstorms combine with wind shifts and gusts around 40 km/h in several communities. Drivers on Highways 17, 71, 72, 105 and 599 should be ready for locally reduced visibility in heavier rain.

Tuesday improves across the western and central portions of the district, although Pickle Lake remains noticeably wetter and cooler.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Sunday is suitable for light summer clothing, particularly during the afternoon. With humidex values reaching the low 30s, breathable clothing will be more comfortable around Kenora, Fort Frances and the Dryden region.

Sunscreen, sunglasses and hats are worthwhile with UV levels reaching the high category.

For tonight and Monday, keep a waterproof shell or umbrella available. Anyone working outdoors or travelling between communities should also have a wind-resistant layer as winds strengthen behind Monday’s system.

A jacket or hoodie remains useful during the evenings, especially around Armstrong and Pickle Lake where overnight temperatures will be cooler.

Weather Trivia

August’s final day will be much warmer than normal in several communities. Kenora’s seasonal maximum is around 20°C, yet Sunday’s forecast calls for 27°C. Red Lake’s late-August normal is about 19°C compared with Sunday’s 26°C, while Pickle Lake’s normal high is only about 18°C compared with today’s mid-20s.

The start of September does not automatically mean autumn temperatures arrive immediately. Northwestern Ontario frequently experiences warm spells into early September, although the rapidly lengthening nights allow temperatures to cool more efficiently once skies clear.

Source: Environment and Climate Change Canada public forecasts issued early Sunday, August 30, 2026, including updated forecasts for Sioux Lookout and the Northern Ontario regional bulletin.

Summary

Northwestern Ontario weather for August 30 to September 1, 2026: Warm and humid Sunday conditions in Kenora, Fort Frances, Dryden, Red Lake, Ignace and Sioux Lookout give way to Monday showers and thunderstorms before partial improvement Tuesday.