Witness reports vehicle damage and racist threats during an early-morning Cumberland Street incident

THUNDER BAY — LOCAL NEWS — An early-morning disturbance on Cumberland Street North on Friday reportedly involved damage to a parked vehicle, racist verbal abuse directed at a neighbourhood resident and an attempted entry into a nearby home before police took a man into custody.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:50 a.m. on Aug. 28 in the 100 block of Cumberland Street North.

I was a passenger in a vehicle heading north on Cumberland Street. The man’s actions were reported to police via 911. There are social media posts from another person who saw this obviously very disturbed male.

As of publication, the Thunder Bay Police Service had not issued a public media release confirming the circumstances of Friday morning’s incident or announcing charges.

Witness Says Parked Vehicle Was Damaged Before Resident Was Confronted

The witness said a man was yelling in the street near the Ontario Addiction Treatment Centre and striking or pulling at a parked black vehicle.

According to the account, the man tore the rear windshield wiper from the vehicle and was pulling at or hitting its windows.

The noise reportedly attracted the attention of residents living across Cumberland Street.

When one resident came outside to investigate, the witness alleges the man crossed toward the property and began directing racist abuse at him.

The witness said the resident, who is of South Asian background, was subjected to an anti-Black racial slur and was told to “go back to your country.”

The resident retreated inside the building, according to the witness.

The witness further alleges the man then approached the house and attempted to gain entry.

NetNewsLedger has not independently verified those allegations.

Police Called to Cumberland Street

The witness said Thunder Bay Police Service officers were called and eventually took the man into custody.

The eyewitness stated that it took four police officers to subdue the individual.

NetNewsLedger has not independently confirmed the number of officers involved, whether force was required, what prompted the man’s behaviour or whether criminal charges have been laid. We have reached out to police for details.

No name is being published because police have not publicly identified an accused person in relation to this incident.

Anyone arrested or charged with a criminal offence is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Racist Abuse Raises Separate Public-Safety Concern

Beyond the alleged property damage, the reported racial abuse deserves particular attention.

The property manager who witnessed the incident stated on social media that tenants at the building, including newcomers from India, have previously reported being subjected to racial comments and intimidation in the neighbourhood.

The witness also alleged that one tenant was assaulted several months ago near a Cumberland Street business.

The area is near to a large homeless encampment along McVicar’s Creek. It is west of the Freedom Park encampment. It is very important to state that homelessness, mental illness and substance-use disorder do not make a person inherently violent or racist. Criminal conduct and hate-motivated behaviour should be assessed on the actions of the individuals involved.

There is, however, documented recent concern about hate-motivated violence in the same broader area.

Thunder Bay Police investigated a Canada Day assault in theilla Street and Cumberland Street North area that police said may have been racially motivated. The Hate Crime Unit became involved, and a 41-year-old man was later charged with assault-related offences, causing a disturbance and uttering threats.

That accused is also presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

There have been a number of reported incidents in the area and local residents have noted that their yards have been targeted late at night and lawn furniture, propane tanks and tools left outside have disappeared.

Local businesses have also reported frequent incidents of shoplifting, and of customers concerns over dealing with panhandlers or people acting in what can be said is a less than friendly manner.

What Charges Could Apply to Conduct of This Kind?

Because Thunder Bay Police have not announced charges stemming from Friday morning’s incident, it would be premature to state what offences, if any, will result.

Depending on the evidence gathered by investigators, conduct involving deliberate vehicle damage can potentially fall under mischief under section 430 of the Criminal Code.

Where the value of the damaged property does not exceed $5,000, mischief can be prosecuted by indictment, carrying a maximum penalty of two years imprisonment, or by summary conviction. More serious forms of mischief can carry higher penalties depending on the circumstances.

Threatening to cause death or bodily harm may constitute uttering threats under section 264.1. When prosecuted by indictment, that offence can carry a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment for threats involving death or bodily harm.

An actual intentional application of force without consent can potentially constitute assault under section 265, while an attempt to unlawfully enter a residence could engage other Criminal Code provisions depending on precisely what occurred and what investigators can prove.

Sentences are not automatic. Courts consider factors including the seriousness of the conduct, criminal history, harm caused, intent, aggravating circumstances, guilty pleas, rehabilitation prospects and other mitigating or aggravating factors.

Where evidence establishes that an offence was motivated by bias, prejudice or hate based on race, national or ethnic origin, religion or another protected characteristic, section 718.2(a)(i) of the Criminal Code requires that motivation to be treated as an aggravating factor at sentencing.

Thunder Bay Police specifically allow residents to report hate-motivated crimes and incidents through their reporting system.

Police state that reports involving allegations that someone has been targeted because of hate or bias are taken seriously.

In an emergency or when violence is occurring, residents should call 911.

The Thunder Bay Police Service non-emergency number is 807-684-1200.

Witnesses with video from residential security systems, dashboard cameras or mobile phones should preserve the original footage for investigators rather than only uploading clips to social media.

A Larger Neighbourhood Challenge Requires Careful Distinctions

Cumberland Street North has become a focal point in Thunder Bay’s overlapping challenges involving homelessness, addictions, public disorder, community safety and the need for treatment and supportive housing.

Several buildings have erected fences to prevent people from loitering in front of their premises. This is to prevent the gathering of large groups who are often consuming alcohol, or using street drugs. Often in the area it is common to find syringes from injectable drugs.

Those issues can exist alongside legitimate concerns from residents and businesses about property damage, threats and violence.

But they should not be collapsed into the assumption that homelessness itself causes criminal behaviour.

Friday morning’s reported incident should instead be examined on its own evidence: what happened to the vehicle, what was said to the resident, whether an attempt was made to enter the home, what police observed when they arrived and whether investigators believe criminal offences occurred.

The alleged racist element also deserves independent investigation.

Residents should be able to walk out of their homes without being threatened because of their race, ethnicity or perceived country of origin.

At the same time, people experiencing homelessness should not collectively be blamed for the conduct of one person.

NetNewsLedger has reached the stage where the eyewitness account can be reported, but police confirmation will be necessary before conclusions can be drawn about charges, motive or the circumstances leading to Friday morning’s arrest.