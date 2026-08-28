Northwest Wildfire Update: Three New Fires Confirmed, 59 Active Across Region

THUNDER BAY — WILDFIRE REPORT — Three new wildland fires were confirmed in Ontario’s Northwest Fire Region by early Friday evening, bringing the number of active fires across the region to 59.

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services reported the new starts in the Fort Frances, Dryden and Sioux Lookout fire-management areas in its Aug. 28 update.

Of the 59 active fires, six are not under control, three are being held, 12 are under control and 38 are being observed.

Three New Fires Confirmed Friday

The three new fires confirmed by early evening are:

Fort Frances 68 (FOR068) — Located near Vickers Lake, approximately two kilometres west of Highway 502. The fire is not under control and is estimated at 0.2 hectares .

— Located near Vickers Lake, approximately two kilometres west of Highway 502. The fire is and is estimated at . Dryden 64 (DRY064) — Located near Nora Lake, approximately 28 kilometres southwest of Ignace. The fire is not under control and is estimated at 0.1 hectares .

— Located near Nora Lake, approximately 28 kilometres southwest of Ignace. The fire is and is estimated at . Sioux Lookout 115 (SLK115) — Located near Mount Lake, approximately 69 kilometres north of Sioux Lookout. The fire is not under control and is estimated at 0.2 hectares.

All three fires are small at this stage, but their status means suppression crews are continuing to assess and respond.

Rinker Complex Remains Not Under Control

The Rinker Complex, which includes Thunder Bay 36, Dryden 34 and Dryden 35, remains listed as not under control.

AFFES reports that wildland fire activity across the complex remains low.

Fire crews, supported by helicopter bucketing operations, continue to suppress hotspots while equipment is being demobilized where conditions allow.

The lower level of activity is a positive sign, but the fires have not yet reached a control status that would allow officials to classify them as being held or under control.

NOTAM Remains in Effect Near Thunder Bay 36

A Notice to Airmen, or NOTAM, remains in effect in the area of Thunder Bay 36.

The restriction is in addition to the standard airspace limits established under section 601.15 of the Canadian Aviation Regulations.

Those rules restrict airspace around active forest fires to authorized fire-suppression aircraft within five nautical miles of a fire and up to 3,000 feet above ground level.

Pilots are reminded to check current forest-fire NOTAMs through NAV CANADA’s Collaborative Flight Planning Services when preparing flight plans.

Unauthorized aircraft can interfere with suppression operations and create serious safety risks for air crews working around active fires.

Fire Hazard Can Change Quickly

The forest fire danger rating across Northwestern Ontario continues to vary by location and can change through the day as temperature, wind, humidity and precipitation conditions shift.

AFFES calculates fire-danger levels using data from more than 130 weather stations across Ontario’s fire region.

Residents, campers, hunters, anglers and anyone travelling in remote areas should check the current interactive fire map before heading out.

Even where the regional fire situation is easing, dry fuels and changing winds can still allow new fires to spread quickly.

Outdoor Fire Rules Remain in Effect

Ontario’s legislated fire season continues until Oct. 31.

AFFES is reminding the public that provincial outdoor-fire rules remain in effect.

Officials recommend using alternatives such as composting or municipal landfill services when disposing of yard waste and woody debris.

Where burning is permitted, fires must generally be ignited no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise.

Anyone conducting an outdoor burn should have sufficient water, tools and equipment available to keep the fire under control.

Residents living within municipal boundaries should also check with their local fire department before burning, as municipal restrictions and permit requirements can be more restrictive than provincial rules.

Reporting a Wildland Fire

Anyone who sees a wildland fire north of the French and Mattawa rivers should call 310-FIRE (3473).

Wildland fires south of the French or Mattawa rivers should be reported by calling 911.

Residents are also encouraged to monitor official Ontario fire information throughout the season for updates on active fires, fire-danger ratings and prevention measures.

Northwest Fire Region at a Glance

As of the Aug. 28 evening update:

59 active fires

6 not under control

3 being held

12 under control

38 being observed

The latest figures suggest the broader regional fire situation has continued to moderate, but the three new starts Friday are a reminder that the wildfire season is not over.

Crews remain active across Northwestern Ontario and conditions can change rapidly, particularly during periods of dry weather and stronger winds.