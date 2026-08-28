NORTHEASTERN ONTARIO — WILDFIRE REPORT — No new wildland fires were confirmed in Ontario’s Northeast Fire Region on Friday, Aug. 28, according to the latest update from Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services.

There are currently 17 active wildland fires across the Northeast Region.

Of those fires, two are under control and 15 are being observed.

No New Fires Reported Friday

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services reported no new starts in the Northeast Fire Region as of its 6 p.m. EDT update.

The regional fire picture remains comparatively stable, with no fires currently listed as not under control or being held in the latest report.

Fifteen of the 17 active fires are being observed, while two are classified as under control.

Fire Hazard Varies Across the Region

The wildland fire hazard continues to vary by location across Northeastern Ontario.

AFFES calculates fire-danger ratings using information from more than 130 weather stations across Ontario’s fire region.

Those ratings can change through the day as temperature, wind, humidity and precipitation conditions change.

Residents, campers, hunters, anglers and anyone travelling in remote areas are encouraged to check Ontario’s interactive forest fire map before heading into the bush.

Even when the number of new fires is low, dry fuels and changing weather can allow a fire to start and spread quickly.

Outdoor Fire Rules Remain in Effect

Ontario’s legislated fire season continues from April 1 through Oct. 31.

AFFES is reminding the public that provincial outdoor fire rules remain in effect.

Officials encourage residents to use alternatives such as composting or municipal landfill services when disposing of yard waste and woody debris.

Where outdoor burning is permitted, fires are to be ignited no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise.

Anyone conducting an outdoor burn should have sufficient water and tools available to contain the fire.

Residents within municipal boundaries must also check with their local fire department for any additional burning restrictions or permit requirements.

Report a Wildland Fire

Wildland fires located north of the French and Mattawa rivers should be reported by calling 310-FIRE (3473).

Wildland fires south of the French or Mattawa rivers should be reported by calling 911.

Ontario residents can also follow official provincial wildfire channels for current fire activity, prevention information and updates throughout the fire season.

<H3>Northeast Fire Region at a Glance</H3>

As of the Aug. 28 evening update:

17 active fires

0 not under control

0 being held

2 under control

15 being observed

The absence of new fires Friday is a positive development, but AFFES continues to remind the public that Ontario remains within its legislated fire season and that conditions can change quickly.