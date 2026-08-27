Great North Wrestling Storms Into Thunder Bay Saturday Night With Vampiro’s Canadian Farewell

THUNDER BAY — SPORTS — LADIES AND GENTLEMEN … wrestling fans of Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario … get ready!

The lights are coming up, the bell is getting ready to ring and Great North Wrestling is storming into Fort William Gardens on Saturday, Aug. 29, for a night built around one of the biggest hometown wrestling moments Thunder Bay has seen in years.

And in the main event …

Thunder Bay’s own Vampiro steps into a Canadian wrestling ring for what promoters are billing as his final match in this country — against former WWE powerhouse Chris Masters.

Doors open at 6 p.m., with bell time set for 7 p.m.

MAIN EVENT: Vampiro vs. Chris Masters — One Final Canadian Battle

IN THIS CORNER …

A wrestler whose unmistakable look, dark charisma and unpredictable style took him from Thunder Bay to wrestling arenas around the world …

VAMPIRO!

And standing across the ring …

At six-foot-four and known throughout his WWE career for the crushing Master Lock …

“THE MASTERPIECE” CHRIS MASTERS!

WWE lists Masters at 265 pounds and remembers him for a Master Lock Challenge that remained unbeaten for more than two years.

But Saturday night is not simply another booking for Vampiro.

It is a hometown farewell.

This will be Vampiro’s final Canadian in-ring appearance, giving Thunder Bay fans the opportunity to watch one of the city’s most internationally recognized professional wrestlers close the Canadian chapter of his career where it all began.

Forget the television screen.

Forget watching highlights later.

This time, Thunder Bay gets the match live.

Vampiro. Chris Masters. Fort William Gardens. One ring.

Hannibal Ready for War

And then there is Hannibal — Devon Nicholson.

NetNewsLedger has been advised that Hannibal is set to face veteran wrestling powerhouse The Barbarian, bringing another heavy-hitting matchup to Saturday night’s card.

Hannibal says that the Barbarian is bringing his A Game and he promises that this match will be one for the ages.

As always in professional wrestling, the card is subject to change, and fans should watch for final confirmation from Great North Wrestling and Fort William Gardens.

But if the updated matchup holds, Hannibal versus The Barbarian is not likely to be a scientific wrestling exhibition.

The Barbarian built his reputation as an imposing heavyweight through appearances with major promotions including WWE and WCW.

Hannibal has built his own reputation around physical, hard-hitting bouts.

Put those two men between the ropes and there may not be much interest in backing up.

Women’s Wrestling Also on the Card

Saturday’s event is not only about the headline attractions.

Current event listings also advertise Florida Women’s Champion Amber Nova against Tina San Antonio, with additional talent expected on the card.

The result is a mix of wrestling generations — internationally known veterans, independent wrestling personalities and emerging performers all stepping into the Gardens on the same night.

Tickets on Sale Now — And Meet-and-Greet Included

Tickets are on sale now through Fort William Gardens, with prices advertised as starting at $10.

Great North Wrestling are also offering a buy three tickets, get one free deal across seating sections.

Every ticket is advertised as including a free meet-and-greet with wrestlers before the event and again during intermission.

The Fort William Gardens box office is open Tuesday through Friday from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., with the box office scheduled to open from noon until show time Saturday.

Thunder Bay — Are You Ready?

Fort William Gardens has heard the roar of hockey crowds, championship celebrations, concerts and generations of Thunder Bay sports history.

Saturday night, the boards give way to turnbuckles.

The spotlight hits the squared circle.

And a Thunder Bay wrestling legend walks toward the ring for what is being billed as his final Canadian match.

So …

THUNDER BAY!

For the fans who remember Vampiro’s rise.

For the WWE fans who remember Chris Masters locking opponents into the Master Lock.

For the old-school wrestling crowd.

For the next generation seeing professional wrestling live for the first time.

Saturday night … Fort William Gardens … Great North Wrestling is coming to town.

Doors: 6 p.m.

Bell time: 7 p.m.

And when that bell rings …

IT. IS. ON.