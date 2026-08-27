Thunder Bay Police cyber investigation leads to CSAEM possession and accessing charges

THUNDER BAY — LOCAL NEWS — A Thunder Bay Police Service Cyber Crime Unit investigation that began after a report involving alleged attempts to access child sexual abuse and exploitation material through the Bing search engine has resulted in charges against a 40-year-old Thunder Bay resident.

Police say the investigation began in February 2026. A south-side residence was searched in July, resulting in the seizure of 10 electronic devices.

On Wednesday, Aug. 26, the accused turned themselves in at the Thunder Bay Police Service station.

Thunder Bay Resident Faces Two Criminal Code Charges

Police have charged Blair O’Connor, 40, of Thunder Bay, with:

accessing child sexual abuse and exploitation material; and

possession of child sexual abuse and exploitation material.

Police say O’Connor was released from custody following a first court appearance and is scheduled to return to court at a later date.

The charges have not been proven.

O’Connor is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

What the Criminal Code Says About the Charges

Canada’s Criminal Code uses the term child sexual abuse and exploitation material, often abbreviated CSAEM. Parliament changed the terminology from “child pornography” in 2024 to more accurately reflect that the material records or depicts sexual abuse and exploitation of children.

Possession is covered by section 163.1(4) of the Criminal Code.

Under that section, a person commits an offence when they possess child sexual abuse and exploitation material. The offence is hybrid, meaning prosecutors can elect to proceed either by indictment or through the summary conviction process.

Accessing the material is addressed under section 163.1(4.1).

Section 163.1(4.2) further explains that a person “accesses” CSAEM when they knowingly cause the material to be viewed by or transmitted to themselves.

The Crown would still be required to prove every element of either alleged offence beyond a reasonable doubt.

Potential Penalties if Convicted

Both possession and accessing CSAEM carry significant potential penalties.

For either offence, the Criminal Code provides for a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison when prosecuted by indictment.

If prosecuted by summary conviction, the maximum is two years less a day.

The Criminal Code continues to display mandatory minimum penalties for these offences. However, the sentencing landscape changed significantly in October 2025.

In Attorney General of Quebec v. Senneville, the Supreme Court of Canada declared the one-year mandatory minimum sentences for indictable possession and accessing offences unconstitutional because they could result in grossly disproportionate punishment in reasonably foreseeable circumstances.

That ruling does not make the offences less serious.

Canadian courts have repeatedly emphasized denunciation and deterrence when sentencing offences involving child sexual abuse material, and custodial sentences can be imposed. The appropriate sentence depends heavily on the specific circumstances, including the nature and volume of material, the length of offending, an offender’s criminal record, degree of responsibility, rehabilitation prospects and other aggravating or mitigating factors.

For example, Ontario cases involving substantial collections and distribution have resulted in multi-year penitentiary sentences, while less serious fact patterns have received shorter custodial penalties. There is therefore no single automatic sentence that can be predicted from a charge alone.

Investigation Began With Online Activity Report

Thunder Bay Police say the investigation began in February after receiving information that an individual allegedly possessed and attempted to access CSAEM through Microsoft’s Bing search engine.

Police have not provided additional details about how the activity was initially detected or reported.

Investigators later obtained authority to search a residence in Thunder Bay’s south end in July.

Police say officers seized 10 electronic devices during that search.

The investigation was conducted by the Thunder Bay Police Service Cyber Crime Unit.

Police have not stated in the release how much alleged material was located, what types of devices were seized or whether forensic examination of those devices remains underway.

Police Seeking Additional Information

Anyone who may have information that could assist investigators is being asked to contact Det.-Const. Joel Manherz with the Thunder Bay Police Service at 807-684-1200, ext. 4115.

Anonymous information can also be provided through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through the P3 Tips service.

The police service says the investigation was supported through funding from the Ontario Ministry of the Solicitor General.

Police Urge Parents and Caregivers to Remain Vigilant Online

Thunder Bay Police say parents and caregivers remain on the front line when it comes to protecting children using the internet, smartphones, computers and other connected devices.

The service is encouraging families to remain vigilant about children’s online activity and to maintain age-appropriate discussions about online safety.

Suspected online sexual exploitation of children can be reported to Cybertip.ca, Canada’s national tipline for reporting the online sexual exploitation of children.

Cybertip.ca receives information involving suspected online child sexual exploitation and can forward reports to appropriate law-enforcement or child-protection agencies where required.

Help Is Also Available Before an Offence Occurs

Thunder Bay Police also highlighted Talking for Change, a program associated with the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health.

The program provides confidential help for people who are concerned about a sexual interest in children or who fear they may use child sexual exploitation material or sexually offend against a child.

The program is intended to provide intervention before harm occurs and is available nationally.

Providing prevention resources alongside enforcement information is increasingly viewed as one component of reducing child sexual exploitation, alongside policing, education, technology safeguards and support for victims and families.