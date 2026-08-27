August 27, 2026: Northwestern Ontario Three-Day Forecast — Cool Thursday Gives Way to a Sunny, Warmer Friday

NORTHWESTERN ONTARIO – WEATHER – Thursday, August 27, 2026 – A cooler northerly flow is settling across Northwestern Ontario this morning, keeping Thursday temperatures below or near seasonal values from Kenora and Fort Frances through Red Lake, Dryden, Sioux Lookout and Pickle Lake.

The chilliest conditions are expected around Sioux Lookout and Pickle Lake, where daytime highs reach only 18°C and 17°C. A few showers remain possible around those communities this morning.

The weather turns noticeably better Friday. Sunshine becomes widespread and temperatures climb back into the low to mid-20s. Saturday remains warm, although cloud cover increases from Kenora through Dryden and Fort Frances. Red Lake, Sioux Lookout and Pickle Lake should see a better mix of sun and cloud.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

The region is starting Thursday cool and humid, with temperatures generally between 9°C and 14°C.

At 5:00 AM CDT, Kenora Airport was mainly clear at 13.7°C. Humidity was 91 percent, barometric pressure was 101.8 kPa and rising, and north-northwest winds were blowing at 9 km/h.

Fort Frances was colder at 9.3°C, with humidity at 98 percent, pressure of 101.7 kPa and rising, and very light northwest winds at 2 km/h.

Red Lake Airport was mainly clear and 11.3°C at 4:00 AM CDT. Humidity was 97 percent, pressure stood at 101.8 kPa and rising, and north winds were light at 5 km/h.

At Rawson Lake, which provides nearby observations for Vermilion Bay, the temperature was 12.4°C, humidity was 92 percent, pressure was 101.8 kPa and rising, and north-northwest winds were 5 km/h.

Dryden Airport was reporting mist and 10.9°C at 5:04 AM CDT. Humidity was 98 percent, pressure was 101.8 kPa, and visibility was reduced to 10 kilometres.

Sioux Lookout was partly cloudy and 11.2°C, with 100 percent humidity, pressure of 101.8 kPa and rising, and north winds at 4 km/h.

Pickle Lake Airport was cloudy and 10.7°C at 5:00 AM EST. Humidity was 97 percent, pressure was 101.7 kPa, and north winds were light at 5 km/h.

Three-Day Forecast

Kenora

Thursday, August 27

Kenora will see a mix of sun and cloud. North winds reach 20 km/h before becoming light during the afternoon.

The high reaches 20°C, with a moderate UV index of 5.

Tonight clears and becomes chilly, with a low of 8°C.

Friday, August 28

Friday turns sunny and warmer, with a high of 22°C. The UV index rises to 6, or high.

Clouds return Friday night, with a low of 15°C.

Saturday, August 29

Saturday will be cloudy but mild, with a high of 23°C.

Saturday night brings cloudy periods and a low of 15°C.

Fort Frances

Thursday, August 27

Fort Frances starts clear before a mix of sun and cloud develops this morning.

The high reaches 21°C, with a high UV index of 6.

Thursday night will be clear and quite chilly, falling to just 6°C.

Friday, August 28

Friday will be sunny and noticeably warmer, reaching 24°C. The humidex reaches 25 and the UV index is 6, or high.

Friday night turns cloudy with a low of 14°C.

Saturday, August 29

Saturday stays cloudy with a high of 22°C.

Cloudy periods continue Saturday night with a low of 15°C.

Red Lake

Thursday, August 27

Red Lake will be mainly cloudy, with north winds becoming 20 km/h late this morning.

The high reaches only 19°C, making for a cool late-August afternoon.

Skies clear late tonight and temperatures fall to 6°C.

Friday, August 28

Friday brings sunshine and a high of 22°C.

Cloudy periods return Friday night, with a low of 13°C.

Saturday, August 29

Saturday becomes the warmest day in Red Lake’s three-day forecast.

Expect a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 25°C.

Saturday night brings cloudy periods and a low of 14°C.

Vermilion Bay

Thursday, August 27

Vermilion Bay becomes cloudy this morning and reaches a high of 20°C.

The UV index will be 4, or moderate.

Skies clear tonight and the temperature falls sharply to 7°C.

Friday, August 28

Friday turns sunny with a high of 22°C.

Clouds increase Friday night and temperatures remain considerably milder, with a low of 13°C.

Saturday, August 29

Saturday will be cloudy and warmer, reaching 23°C.

Cloudy periods continue Saturday night with a low of 14°C.

Dryden

Thursday, August 27

Dryden begins partly cloudy before skies turn cloudy this morning.

The high reaches 20°C, with a moderate UV index of 4.

Conditions clear this evening, followed by a chilly overnight low of 7°C.

Friday, August 28

Friday will be sunny with a high of 22°C. The UV index climbs to 6, or high.

Cloudy periods develop Friday night with a low of 13°C.

Saturday, August 29

Saturday turns cloudy, but remains warmer at 23°C.

Saturday night brings cloudy periods and a low of 14°C.

Sioux Lookout

Thursday, August 27

Sioux Lookout has one of the coolest forecasts today.

Expect mainly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of showers. North winds develop at 20 km/h this afternoon.

The high reaches only 18°C.

Skies clear tonight and the temperature plunges to 6°C.

Friday, August 28

Friday turns sunny and warmer, with a high of 22°C and a high UV index of 6.

Friday night stays clear with a low of 12°C.

Saturday, August 29

Saturday brings a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 23°C.

Cloudy periods develop Saturday night, with a low of 13°C.

Pickle Lake

Thursday, August 27

Pickle Lake will remain cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers this morning.

Northwest winds increase to 30 km/h, making the day feel cooler than the forecast high of 17°C.

Skies clear after midnight. Fog patches may develop overnight, and the low falls to 7°C.

Friday, August 28

Friday improves considerably. Expect sunshine early, followed by a mix of sun and cloud late in the morning.

Northwest winds reach 20 km/h, with a high of 21°C.

Friday night brings cloudy periods and a low of 9°C.

Saturday, August 29

Saturday will be the warmest day of this Pickle Lake forecast, with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 24°C.

Saturday night falls to 10°C under cloudy periods.

Regional Three-Day Weather Trend

Thursday is clearly the coolest day of the period, particularly in Red Lake, Sioux Lookout and Pickle Lake, where highs range from 17°C to 19°C.

Friday brings widespread sunshine and a rapid rebound, with highs between 21°C and 24°C.

By Saturday, the warmest air settles into the northern portion of the district. Red Lake reaches 25°C, Pickle Lake climbs to 24°C, while Kenora, Dryden, Vermilion Bay and Sioux Lookout sit near 23°C. Fort Frances is slightly cooler at 22°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Thursday calls for layers, especially for early-morning travellers. Overnight and early-morning temperatures are already near 10°C in several communities, and daytime highs remain below 20°C around Red Lake, Sioux Lookout and Pickle Lake.

A light jacket or hoodie will be useful through the morning. Pickle Lake and Sioux Lookout residents may also want a light rain shell because showers remain possible.

Friday afternoon shifts back toward lighter summer clothing as temperatures climb into the low to mid-20s. With UV values reaching the high category in several communities, sunscreen, sunglasses and a hat are worthwhile.

Do not put the warmer layers away for Thursday night. Lows of only 6°C in Fort Frances, Red Lake and Sioux Lookout, and 7°C around Dryden, Vermilion Bay and Pickle Lake, will make the evening and early Friday morning feel distinctly cool.

Weather Trivia

One of the clearest signs of late summer in Northwestern Ontario is the increasing difference between daytime and nighttime temperatures.

Environment Canada’s normal August 27 maximum is approximately 21°C in Kenora, Vermilion Bay and Dryden, 22°C in Fort Frances, 20°C in Red Lake and Sioux Lookout, and 19°C in Pickle Lake.

Thursday’s forecast is therefore close to seasonal in most communities, but Pickle Lake’s high of 17°C and Sioux Lookout’s 18°C are a little cooler than normal.

The bigger contrast comes Saturday, when Red Lake reaches 25°C and Pickle Lake 24°C — several degrees above their late-August normals.

Source: Environment and Climate Change Canada observations and public forecasts issued early Thursday, August 27, 2026. Forecasts can be updated as conditions evolve.

Summary

Northwestern Ontario weather for August 27-29, 2026: A cool Thursday brings clouds and isolated showers before sunshine and warmer temperatures return Friday. Saturday highs reach 25°C in Red Lake and 24°C in Pickle Lake.