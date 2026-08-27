Far North Ontario weather for August 27-29, 2026: Northwest winds gusting to 50 km/h and showers affect Neskantaga, Marten Falls, KI, Summer Beaver, Fort Severn and Peawanuck

Thunder Bay – WEATHER DESK – Thursday, August 27, 2026 – A cool northwest flow remains firmly established across Ontario’s Far North this morning, bringing gusty winds and scattered showers from Neskantaga and Marten Falls through KI/Big Trout Lake and Summer Beaver.

The coldest and wettest weather is concentrated closer to Hudson Bay. Wasaho Cree Nation/Fort Severn is expecting a high of only 13°C with a 60 percent chance of showers, while Peawanuck is forecast to reach just 12°C with periods of rain.

Conditions improve more noticeably across the inland communities Friday and Saturday. Neskantaga, Marten Falls/Ogoki Post, KI and Summer Beaver climb back into the low 20s, while Fort Severn and Peawanuck remain much cooler.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

Neskantaga First Nation

Neskantaga First Nation is also associated with the Lansdowne House community, and Environment Canada’s Lansdowne House forecast and observations are being used for this report.

At 5:00 AM EDT, Lansdowne House Airport was reporting mostly cloudy skies and 10.3°C. Humidity was 82 percent, barometric pressure was 101.5 kPa, and northwest winds were light at 8 km/h. Visibility was 16 kilometres.

Thursday stays cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Northwest winds strengthen substantially to 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h. The high reaches only 16°C.

Tonight remains cloudy with a 30 percent shower chance. Northwest winds ease slightly to 20 km/h gusting to 40, with a low of 7°C.

Marten Falls / Ogoki Post

At 5:00 AM EDT, Ogoki Post Airport was reporting mainly clear skies and 9.4°C. Humidity was a high 97 percent, pressure stood at 101.3 kPa, and west-northwest winds were blowing at 9 km/h.

Cloud cover increases, with a 30 percent chance of showers today. Northwest winds strengthen to 30 km/h gusting to 50.

The daytime high reaches just 16°C. Tonight remains cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and a low of 7°C.

KI / Big Trout Lake — Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug

At 4:00 AM CDT, Big Trout Lake Airport was reporting cloudy skies and 9.3°C. Humidity was 86 percent, pressure was 101.7 kPa, and north-northwest winds were blowing at 11 km/h.

Thursday remains mainly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Northwest winds strengthen to 30 km/h gusting to 50, while the high reaches 17°C.

Tonight stays cloudy with a 30 percent chance of evening showers before clearing toward morning. Fog patches may develop overnight. North winds continue at 30 km/h gusting to 50 before easing, with a low of 8°C.

Summer Beaver

Summer Beaver is also using observations from Lansdowne House Airport. At 5:00 AM EDT, conditions there were mostly cloudy and 10.3°C, with humidity at 82 percent, pressure at 101.5 kPa, and northwest winds at 8 km/h.

Thursday will be cloudy with a 30 percent chance of morning showers. Northwest winds increase to 30 km/h gusting to 50, and the afternoon high reaches 17°C.

Tonight starts cloudy before clearing overnight. Fog patches may develop, and the temperature drops to 7°C.

Wasaho Cree Nation / Fort Severn

At 5:12 AM EDT, Fort Severn Airport was reporting cloudy skies and 10.1°C. Humidity was 85 percent, pressure was 101.2 kPa, and west-northwest winds were already blowing at 21 km/h gusting to 30.

Fort Severn stays cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. Northwest winds increase to 30 km/h gusting to 50, while the temperature struggles to a high of just 13°C.

Tonight remains cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and continued northwest winds gusting to 50. The low is 9°C.

Peawanuck

Peawanuck has the wettest start in this Far North roundup.

At 4:13 AM CDT, Peawanuck Airport was reporting light rain and 9.6°C. Humidity was 96 percent, pressure was 101.0 kPa, and west-northwest winds were blowing at 11 km/h. Visibility was reduced to only 2 kilometres.

Showers continue through Thursday. Northwest winds strengthen to 30 km/h gusting to 50, while the high reaches only 12°C.

Rain continues tonight, with the temperature settling near 9°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions — Friday, August 28

Friday brings a substantial improvement to most of the inland Far North, although northwest winds remain strong in several communities.

Neskantaga: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers. Northwest winds reach 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 21°C, followed by cloudy periods and a low of 7°C Friday night.

Marten Falls/Ogoki Post: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers. Northwest winds reach 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 21°C, with cloudy periods and a low of 7°C Friday night.

KI/Big Trout Lake: Mainly cloudy early, then clearing late in the morning. Northwest winds of 20 km/h gusting to 40accompany a high of 20°C. Friday night brings cloudy periods and a low of 9°C.

Summer Beaver: Mainly sunny and warmer with a high of 21°C. Friday night brings cloudy periods and a low of 9°C.

Fort Severn: Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Northwest winds remain strong at 30 km/h gusting to 50. The high reaches only 14°C, followed by a 30 percent chance of showers and a chilly low of 6°C Friday night.

Peawanuck: Showers continue through Friday, with northwest winds of 30 km/h gusting to 50. It will remain very cool with a high of just 11°C. Friday night stays cloudy with a 30 percent shower chance and a low of 6°C.

Saturday, August 29 — Warmer Inland, Cool Near Hudson Bay

Saturday provides the best weather of the three-day period for most inland communities.

Neskantaga reaches 23°C under a mix of sun and cloud. Saturday night brings cloudy periods and a low of 9°C.

Marten Falls/Ogoki Post also reaches 23°C with a mix of sun and cloud, followed by cloudy periods and a low of 9°C.

KI/Big Trout Lake sees a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 22°C. Saturday night remains partly cloudy at 10°C.

Summer Beaver will be one of the warmer communities in this forecast, reaching 24°C under a mix of sun and cloud. Saturday night falls to 10°C.

The Hudson Bay communities remain dramatically cooler.

Fort Severn gets a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers and a high of only 14°C. Saturday night falls to 7°C.

Peawanuck also sees a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent shower chance. The high is just 13°C, followed by a Saturday night low of only 5°C.

What the Three-Day Pattern Means

The key weather divide over the next three days is between the inland Far North and the Hudson Bay coast.

Neskantaga, Ogoki, KI and Summer Beaver remain cool and windy Thursday but rebound sharply Friday and Saturday, with Saturday highs reaching 22°C to 24°C.

Fort Severn and Peawanuck stay under much colder northwest flow. Even Saturday, when inland communities are enjoying temperatures in the low 20s, Fort Severn reaches only 14°C and Peawanuck just 13°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Thursday calls for warm layers, a wind-resistant shell and rain protection across the Far North. Northwest winds gusting to 50 km/h will make temperatures in the mid-teens feel colder, particularly near exposed lakes, rivers and airstrips.

For Fort Severn and Peawanuck, a fleece or light insulated jacket is appropriate through the daytime. Rain gear and waterproof footwear are especially useful at Peawanuck, where showers continue through Friday.

Friday and Saturday become mild enough for lighter daytime clothing in Neskantaga, Marten Falls, KI and Summer Beaver, but do not put the warmer layers away. Overnight lows fall to 7°C to 10°C.

Anyone travelling by boat should account for the persistent northwest winds. Gusts near 50 km/h can create rough conditions quickly on large exposed lakes and rivers.

Weather Trivia

Late August illustrates the strong cooling influence of Hudson Bay.

Environment Canada lists normal late-August temperatures around 18°C for the daytime high and 8°C for the overnight low in the Neskantaga/Lansdowne House area. Around Big Trout Lake, the normal high is also about 18°C.

At Fort Severn, the seasonal normal is closer to a 15°C high and 6°C low, while Peawanuck’s normal is around 15°C and 7°C.

That coastal influence is easy to see Saturday: Summer Beaver is forecast to reach 24°C while Peawanuck, farther northeast and much closer to Hudson Bay, is expected to reach only 13°C.

Source: Environment and Climate Change Canada observations and forecasts issued at approximately 5:30 AM EDT Thursday, August 27, 2026. Forecasts may be updated during the day as wind and shower patterns evolve.