No new fires were reported Aug. 25 as 41 wildland fires remain active in northeastern Ontario

Thunder Bay – Wildfire Update – No new wildland fires were confirmed in Ontario’s Northeast Fire Region on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026, according to Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services.

As of 6:10 p.m. EDT, there were 41 active wildland fires across the region. Two were listed as under control, while 39 were being observed.

For residents, travellers and people working in remote areas, conditions can change quickly with wind, heat and dry weather, making continued attention to local fire danger ratings important through the remainder of Ontario’s fire season.

Northeast Region Fire Situation

Ontario fire officials reported no new wildland fires in the Northeast Region on Aug. 25.

Of the 41 active fires:

2 are under control

39 are being observed

A fire classified as under control has received enough suppression action to prevent further spread under current conditions.

Observed fires are being monitored and may not require active suppression, depending on location, weather, values at risk and broader fire-management priorities.

Check the Fire Danger Rating Before Heading Outdoors

The forest fire danger rating varies across the Northeast Region and can change during the day as weather conditions are updated.

Ontario’s interactive forest fire map uses information from more than 130 weather stations across the province’s fire region to calculate current fire danger.

Residents, campers, hunters, anglers and backcountry travellers should check current conditions before heading into forested or remote areas.

The province’s interactive fire map is available through the Ontario government’s forest fire information service.

Stay Clear of Waterbombers

Ontario is reminding boaters to stay well clear of waterbombers when aircraft approach lakes and rivers to collect water.

If a waterbomber approaches, boaters should move close to shore and remain out of the aircraft’s path.

Waterbombers will not scoop water if boats or other watercraft create a safety hazard.

Keeping waterways clear allows pilots to safely collect water and return to active wildfire suppression operations as quickly as possible.

Outdoor Burning Rules Remain in Effect

Ontario’s legislated fire season runs from April 1 to Oct. 31.

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services encourages residents to consider alternatives to burning yard waste and woody debris, including composting or using local landfill services.

Where outdoor burning is permitted, fires must be started no earlier than two hours before sunset and extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise.

Anyone burning outdoors should have sufficient water and tools on hand to control the fire.

Residents living within municipal boundaries must also check with their local fire department for additional restrictions, permits or municipal fire bans.

How to Report a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire north of the French and Mattawa rivers, call:

310-FIRE (3473)

To report a wildland fire south of the French or Mattawa rivers, call:

911

Ontario provides current wildfire information, fire danger ratings and prevention advice through its provincial forest fire information service and through @ONforestfires and @ONfeudeforet on social media.

NetNewsLedger will continue to provide wildfire updates as conditions change across Ontario.