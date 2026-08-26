Thunder Bay grocery deals Aug. 26-Sept. 2: the best meat, produce and pantry buys this week

THUNDER BAY — Making ends meet. Right after shelter, food ranks right up there as a basic human need. While in the long ago past people were hunting and gathering food in the wild. Today it is the frenzy of the weekly or more frequent trips to the grocery store to stock up.

Choosing the best value is key for families.

This week looking at the options for Thunder Bay

Chicken breasts under $4 a pound, pork roast under $2.50 a pound, low-cost grapes and sweet peppers, $4.99 butter and several pantry staples worth putting away for fall are among the strongest grocery deals for Thunder Bay shoppers this week.

There is an important timing point. Giant Tiger’s new flyer begins Wednesday, Aug. 26, while most of the other major grocery flyers run from Thursday, Aug. 27 through Wednesday, Sept. 2. Skaf’s Just Basics has also posted its Aug. 27-Sept. 2 flyer.

For households throughout Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario, the goal should not be to chase every loss leader across the city. Fuel, travel time and impulse purchases can quickly wipe out a few dollars in flyer savings. This week’s better strategy is to identify one store for meat and produce, then add a second stop only if the pantry savings justify it.

The best Thunder Bay grocery deals at a glance

Real Canadian Superstore has one of the strongest protein prices with club-size boneless, skin-on chicken breasts at $3.98 a pound, along with boneless pork loin chops or roast at $3 a pound. Walmart counters with fresh pork picnic roast at $2.48 a pound, while Metro has pork loin chops or pork picnic roast at $2.88 a pound. The cuts are not identical, so shoppers should choose according to how they plan to cook the meat rather than price alone.

Produce shoppers should pay particular attention to Giant Tiger’s 500-gram packages of red or green seedless grapes at $1.77 — roughly $1.61 a pound — and celery at $1.44. Metro’s 2.5-pound package of coloured sweet peppers at $2.99 works out to about $1.20 a pound, making it one of this week’s better produce stock-up offers.

For longer-lasting groceries, Superstore has Heinz beans or canned pasta for $1.27, Giant Tiger has Prego pasta sauce for $1.97, and Skaf’s current flyer includes 10 kilograms of Robin Hood flour for $15.99 and 796-millilitre cans of Unico or Aylmer tomatoes at two for $4.99.

FreshCo: Butter, cheese and late-summer produce

For FreshCo, NetNewsLedger checked the official FreshCo flyer page requested for this article. The page is location-dependent, and the Aug. 27-Sept. 2 FreshCo West flyer was also reviewed to confirm the new sale cycle. Thunder Bay shoppers should ensure their local store is selected in the official flyer before heading to the checkout.

Among the useful buys are Dairyland butter at a Scene+ member price of $4.99 for 454 grams, compared with $6.49 without the card. Armstrong cheese is $4.99 for selected 400-gram bars or 320-gram shredded packages.

On the produce side, two-pound packages of red or green seedless grapes are $4.99, cauliflower or cantaloupe is $2.99 and 170-gram packages of blackberries are $2.49. Selected Janes frozen chicken products are $8.99.

Best FreshCo strategy: Buy the butter if you have Scene+ and actually need it, then consider cauliflower, cantaloupe or blackberries. Butter freezes well, so $4.99 is a reasonable price for buying an extra pound or two if freezer space allows.

Safeway: Broccoli, grapes and a case-lot soup option

Safeway’s Aug. 27-Sept. 2 western flyer advertises boneless, skinless air-chilled chicken breasts at $6.88 a pound, red or green seedless grapes at $2.99 a pound and broccoli crowns at $1.99 a pound.

Cracker Barrel cheese is advertised at $5.97, Oikos yogurt four-packs at $3.49 and selected Campbell’s soup in 12-can cases at $10.99. That case price works out to roughly 92 cents a can, making it a potentially useful pantry purchase for households that regularly use canned soup.

Safeway includes Northern Ontario in its western Canadian Verified Prices program, which checks competitor flyers each Wednesday. Local shoppers should nevertheless confirm the Thunder Bay offer in the Safeway app or local flyer because regional promotions and participating products can vary.

Best Safeway strategy: Broccoli at $1.99 a pound is the strongest fresh-food draw. The soup case is worth considering for fall lunches or quick meals, but only if the household normally uses those varieties.

Walmart: Pork roast leads the meat deals

Walmart’s Ontario flyer cycle runs from Aug. 27 to Sept. 2, with fresh pork picnic roast advertised at $2.48 a pound. That is one of the lowest advertised meat prices in this week’s major-store flyers.

Maple Leaf boneless, skinless chicken breasts are $5.87 a pound, while selected Maple Leaf hot dogs or Schneiders wieners are $3.97. Black Diamond cheese is $4.92 for a 400-gram block or selected 320-gram shredded package.

Produce specials include 454-gram packages of mini cucumbers or mini carrots for $2.44, cauliflower or broccoli for $3.44 and an approximately 11-pound seedless watermelon for $6.98.

Best Walmart strategy: The pork picnic roast is the item to build meals around. Slow-cook a larger roast once and use the leftovers for sandwiches, tacos, rice bowls or soup. Portion and freeze cooked meat promptly if it will not be eaten within several days.

Giant Tiger: Grapes, celery, bacon and pasta sauce

Giant Tiger’s Ontario flyer runs from Wednesday, Aug. 26 through Tuesday, Sept. 1, giving shoppers a one-day head start on most of the week’s other flyers.

The standout produce offer is 500 grams of red or green seedless grapes for $1.77. At roughly $1.61 a pound, that is substantially below the advertised grape prices in the FreshCo and Safeway flyers reviewed this week.

Celery is $1.44, Taylor Farms coleslaw is $1.88 and rainbow peppers are $3.97 for a multipack. Gold Label Smoke House bacon is $3.97 for selected 300- to 375-gram packages.

Pantry and lunch-box values include Prego pasta sauce for $1.97, Wonder bread for $2.50, Kellogg’s cereal for $2.48 and selected Kraft salad dressing or Diana sauce for $2.24. Selected Janes Pub Style frozen chicken products are $5.97.

Best Giant Tiger strategy: Grapes, celery and pasta sauce are three of the best low-cost additions to a normal weekly shop. Pasta sauce is also an easy stock-up item because it can sit in the pantry until needed.

Metro: An exceptional price on sweet peppers

Metro has one of this week’s best produce values: a 2.5-pound package of coloured sweet peppers for $2.99. That works out to about $1.20 a pound.

Local cantaloupes are also $2.99, celery is $1.99 and selected local baskets of peaches, white potatoes, dill cucumbers, nectarines or field tomatoes are advertised at $4.99.

For meat, fresh pork loin chops in an economy pack or pork picnic roast are $2.88 a pound. Medium ground beef value packs are $4.99 a pound and Johnsonville sausages are $4.99.

Lactantia four-litre milk is $5.49, Selection cheese bars or shredded cheese are $4.98, Classico pasta sauce is $2.99 and selected peanut butter is $4.99.

Best Metro strategy: Buy the peppers if your household will use them. Slice and freeze extras for chili, pasta sauce, omelettes and stir-fries. At the advertised package price, there is enough flexibility to use part fresh and put the remainder away.

Real Canadian Superstore: Chicken, pork, butter and $1.27 pantry food

Real Canadian Superstore’s Ontario flyer runs from Aug. 27 to Sept. 2.

Club-size boneless, skin-on chicken breasts are $3.98 a pound. Boneless pork loin centre-cut chops or roast are $3 a pound, PC bacon is $4 for 375 grams and Lactantia butter is $4.99 for 454 grams.

For the pantry, Heinz beans or canned pasta are $1.27 for selected 398-millilitre cans. Nescafé instant coffee is $6.44 and selected family-size cereals are $5.

Best Superstore strategy: Chicken is the major freezer opportunity. Divide a club pack before freezing so it can be thawed one meal at a time. The $1.27 beans are also useful for inexpensive lunches and dinners — served on toast, added to chili or paired with eggs and potatoes.

The butter is a straightforward stock-up item at $4.99 if the household has freezer space.

Skaf’s Just Basics: Flour, canned tomatoes and $2.99 pantry specials

Skaf’s Just Basics has posted its Thunder Bay flyer for Aug. 27 through Sept. 2. The independent Current River grocery store publishes its specials on its website and through Flipp.

Among the clearest stock-up values in the current flyer is a 10-kilogram bag of Robin Hood all-purpose flour for $15.99. A 10-kilogram bag of Rogers sugar is $16.99, while selected cane sugar is $10.99 for 4.54 kilograms or $14.99 for 6.8 kilograms.

Skaf’s also has 796-millilitre cans of Unico or Aylmer tomatoes at two for $4.99. Selected Campbell’s Chunky or Habitant soups are $2.99, as are Philadelphia chip dip, Annie’s pasta, Breton crackers and selected barbecue sauce. Red or green seedless grapes are advertised at $2.99 a pound.

Best Skaf’s strategy: Bakers should look closely at the 10-kilogram flour. For everyone else, canned tomatoes are the more versatile stock-up choice. They can become pasta sauce, chili, soup or the base for casseroles through the fall.

Superior Seasons: Late-summer local food enters its strongest period

Superior Seasons is not directly comparable with a supermarket flyer because its inventory changes by producer, ordering period and distribution location.

As of Wednesday morning, the Superior Seasons home page was showing an Aug. 29 distribution option. Its product page also shows a Wednesday/Thursday distribution cycle opening Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 5:15 p.m., with a Sept. 2 distribution date. Shoppers must select a distribution location before the complete product inventory and prices become available.

That means a reliable flyer-style list of specific sale prices could not be compared directly with the chain-store specials before publication.

However, late August is an important time to check the online farmers market. Superior Seasons lists producers including Belluz Farms, Breukelman Potato Farm, Brule Creek Farms, DeBruin’s Greenhouses, Kagiwiosa Manomin, Slate River Dairy, Thunder Oak Cheese Farm, and Springhills Fish and Sheshegwaning First Nation, among many others.

For shoppers trying to stretch the grocery dollar, local food does not have to be an “extra.” Check Superior Seasons first for produce, potatoes, grains, eggs, dairy or other foods already on the meal plan, then compare the actual price and quantity with the supermarket alternative.

That approach also has a Northwestern Ontario benefit: more of the food dollar can remain with regional farms, food producers and Indigenous suppliers rather than leaving the region.

George’s Market: Weekly specials are still newsletter-first

George’s Market remains an important independent option, but its current weekly special prices are not posted as a publicly searchable flyer on its website. Shoppers can join their Facebook page for the best deals.

The Balsam Street market says customers can receive its weekly specials by email every Monday morning. George’s has operated as an independent Thunder Bay grocer since 1961 and also offers meat, bakery items, prepared food and grocery delivery.

A complete price list for the week of Aug. 24 could not be independently verified from the public website Wednesday morning. For that reason, no George’s Market price has been placed in this week’s “best deal” rankings.

If you have not had the pork chops from George’s Market – in a simple statement “Do it”!

Shoppers who receive the Monday newsletter should compare George’s butcher, produce and prepared-food offers against the chain flyers before finalizing their list.

What is worth stocking up on this week?

For households with freezer space, Real Canadian Superstore’s $3.98-a-pound chicken breasts are one of the first deals to consider. Walmart’s $2.48-a-pound pork picnic roast and Metro’s $2.88-a-pound pork offers provide lower-cost alternatives for slow-cooked meals.

For the pantry, Superstore’s $1.27 Heinz beans or canned pasta, Giant Tiger’s $1.97 Prego sauce and Skaf’s 10-kilogram flour at $15.99 stand out. Safeway’s 12-can Campbell’s offer at $10.99 may also make sense for households that regularly buy canned soup.

For dairy, the $4.99 butter at Superstore is uncomplicated because it does not require the FreshCo Scene+ price. FreshCo matches $4.99 for Scene+ members. Walmart’s $4.92 Black Diamond cheese and Metro’s $4.98 Selection cheese are also close enough that shoppers should buy at whichever store is already on their route.

For fresh food, Giant Tiger’s grapes and celery and Metro’s large package of sweet peppers are this week’s attention-getters.

How to stretch this week’s grocery dollar in Thunder Bay

Start with the protein rather than a recipe. If you buy the Walmart pork roast, plan several uses before it enters the cart: a roast dinner, pulled-pork sandwiches and a rice or pasta dish from the leftovers. If you choose Superstore’s chicken, divide it into meal-sized freezer packages immediately.

Use inexpensive vegetables to make meat go further. Metro’s peppers can be added to stir-fries, omelettes and pasta. Giant Tiger’s celery works in soup, tuna or chicken salad and stews. Beans at $1.27 from Superstore can replace part of the meat in chili or become a meal themselves.

Stock up selectively. Butter, flour, canned tomatoes, beans and pasta sauce can be sensible purchases because they store well. Grapes, berries and fresh vegetables are different: buying twice as much simply because the unit price is low is not a saving if part of the food spoils.

Look at the unit price. Giant Tiger’s $1.77 package of grapes is only 500 grams, but that still works out to roughly $1.61 a pound. Metro’s $2.99 pepper package contains 2.5 pounds, putting the cost near $1.20 a pound. Those calculations make package-size comparisons much easier.

Use loyalty offers only when they fit the existing shopping plan. FreshCo’s $4.99 butter requires Scene+, for example. A loyalty price is not automatically the cheapest choice if qualifying leads to extra purchases.

Finally, keep the number of stops reasonable. This matters throughout Thunder Bay, and even more for families travelling into the city from rural Northwestern Ontario communities and First Nations. Driving across town — or making an additional trip into Thunder Bay — for one or two small discounts can consume the savings in fuel.

A practical two-store basket this week could combine Superstore for chicken, butter and canned goods with Giant Tiger for grapes, celery and pasta sauce. Another household could choose Walmart for pork and cheese, then Metro for peppers and milk. The best combination depends on what is already in the freezer and pantry.

Prices were checked Aug. 26, 2026, and are based on the applicable flyers and online listings available at publication time. Flyer prices, package sizes, loyalty requirements and inventory can change or vary by location. Thunder Bay shoppers should confirm the local store, shelf label and checkout price before purchasing.