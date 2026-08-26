Northwestern Ontario weather for August 26, 2026: Morning showers and northwest winds gusting to 40 km/h affect Kenora, Fort Frances, Red Lake, Dryden, Sioux Lookout and Pickle Lake

NORTHWESTERN ONTARIO – WEATHER – Wednesday, August 26, 2026 – Northwestern Ontario is waking up to a damp, cloudy Wednesday following Tuesday’s thunderstorms and showers. The main weather story today shifts away from thunderstorms and toward north and northwest winds gusting to 40 km/h, scattered morning showers and gradually improving conditions from west to east.

Kenora, Fort Frances and Red Lake should see the best opportunity for brighter conditions later today, while Dryden, Vermilion Bay and Sioux Lookout remain cloudier. Pickle Lake has the greatest chance of showers, at 60 percent.

Afternoon temperatures remain relatively comfortable, reaching 21°C to 23°C, before cooler air settles across the region Thursday. Friday currently looks like the best late-week weather day, with widespread sunshine.

Today’s Weather Overview

Kenora

Current Conditions

At 5:00 AM CDT, Kenora Airport was reporting cloudy skies and 16.9°C. Humidity was high at 96 percent, with barometric pressure at 101.2 kPa and rising. Northwest winds were blowing at 14 km/h, with visibility of 24 kilometres.

Cloudy skies continue early today with a 30 percent chance of morning showers. Conditions improve toward noon, when a mix of sun and cloud develops.

Northwest winds increase to 20 km/h gusting to 40, while the afternoon temperature reaches 23°C, feeling closer to 26 with the humidex.

Tonight clears as the wind becomes light, with a low of 11°C.

Fort Frances

Current Conditions

At 5:00 AM CDT, Fort Frances was reporting 17.3°C. The observing station did not report a sky condition, but humidity was 97 percent and pressure was 101.1 kPa and rising.

North winds were blowing at 11 km/h.

Wednesday will be mainly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early this morning. Northwest winds increase to 20 km/h gusting to 40.

The high reaches 23°C, with a humidex of 27.

Only a few clouds remain tonight as winds ease, with the overnight temperature dropping to 12°C.

Red Lake

Current Conditions

Red Lake Airport was partly cloudy and 16.8°C at 4:12 AM CDT.

Humidity was 94 percent, barometric pressure was 101.2 kPa and rising, and north-northwest winds were light at 9 km/h. Visibility was 24 kilometres.

The day stays mainly cloudy, with a 30 percent chance of showers early this morning.

Northwest winds strengthen to 20 km/h gusting to 40, and the temperature reaches 23°C, with a humidex of 26.

Tonight will be partly cloudy. Northwest winds increase briefly to around 30 km/h before becoming light later this evening. The low falls to 10°C.

Vermilion Bay

Current Conditions

Environment Canada’s nearby Rawson Lake station was reporting 16.7°C at 5:00 AM CDT.

Humidity was 96 percent, pressure was 101.1 kPa and rising, and north-northwest winds were blowing at 8 km/h. A sky condition was not included in the observation.

Vermilion Bay will be cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers this morning.

Northwest winds increase to 20 km/h gusting to 40, while the high reaches 23°C, with a humidex of 26.

Tonight becomes partly cloudy. Winds diminish during the evening and the temperature drops to 11°C.

Dryden

Current Conditions

At 5:00 AM CDT, Dryden Airport was reporting cloudy skies and 16.3°C.

Humidity was very high at 98 percent, the dew point was 16.0°C and barometric pressure was 101.1 kPa. Visibility was 16 kilometres. Environment Canada’s 5:00 AM observation did not include a wind reading.

The forecast calls for cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of morning showers. Northwest winds strengthen to 20 km/h gusting to 40.

The high reaches 23°C, feeling closer to 26 with the humidex.

Tonight turns partly cloudy as winds ease, with an overnight low of 11°C.

Sioux Lookout

Current Conditions

Sioux Lookout Airport was cloudy and 15.9°C at 5:00 AM CDT.

Humidity was at 100 percent, with the dew point also at 15.9°C. Barometric pressure was 101.0 kPa and rising, while north-northwest winds were blowing at 13 km/h.

Wednesday remains mainly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

North winds increase to 20 km/h gusting to 40, and the high reaches 22°C, with a humidex of 25.

Tonight stays mainly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of evening showers. Winds ease during the evening, with a low of 10°C.

Pickle Lake

Current Conditions

Pickle Lake had the dampest start in this regional roundup. At 5:00 AM EST, the airport was reporting mist and 16.2°C.

Humidity was 100 percent, pressure was 100.8 kPa, and north winds were blowing at 8 km/h. Visibility was reduced to 10 kilometres.

Fog patches dissipate this morning, but skies remain cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers.

North winds increase to 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. The high reaches 21°C, with a moderate UV index of 5.

Tonight remains cloudy with a 30 percent chance of evening showers. The overnight low will be 10°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Thursday, August 27 — Cooler Northern Flow

Thursday brings a noticeable cool-down, especially from Red Lake east through Sioux Lookout and Pickle Lake.

Kenora: A mix of sun and cloud. North winds around 20 km/h ease during the afternoon. High 20°C, followed by a clear night and low of 10°C.

Fort Frances: Mainly sunny with northwest winds developing at 20 km/h late in the morning. High 21°C. Thursday night clears with a low of 11°C.

Red Lake: Cloudy with north winds at 20 km/h before easing later in the day. High only 19°C, followed by a clear and chilly night at 7°C.

Vermilion Bay and Dryden: Cloudy with north winds around 20 km/h before easing in the afternoon. Both communities reach 20°C, followed by clear skies and lows near 8°C.

Sioux Lookout: Mainly cloudy and breezy, with north winds increasing to 30 km/h. The high reaches just 18°C, followed by a clear night and low of 7°C.

Pickle Lake: Cloudy and distinctly cool. Northwest winds increase to 30 km/h, with a high of only 17°C. Thursday night clears and falls to 7°C.

Friday, August 28 — Sunshine Returns

Friday is shaping up to be the best day of the late-week forecast.

Kenora and Fort Frances will be sunny with highs of 24°C.

Red Lake turns sunny and reaches 23°C, while Vermilion Bay and Dryden also see sunshine and highs of 23°C.

Sioux Lookout will be sunny at 22°C, while Pickle Lake reaches 21°C under sunny skies.

Friday night remains generally clear across much of the region, although temperatures continue to cool quickly after sunset.

Saturday, August 29 — Warmer but Clouds Begin Returning

Saturday remains mild.

Kenora reaches 23°C under cloudy skies, while Fort Frances also sits near 21°C with cloud cover.

Red Lake, Vermilion Bay and Dryden are forecast near 23°C to 24°C, with a mix of sun and cloud. Sioux Lookout and Pickle Lake currently have the brightest Saturday forecasts, with sunshine and highs of 24°C and 23°C, respectively.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Wednesday is another layering day across Northwestern Ontario.

Morning temperatures are in the mid-teens, but high humidity makes conditions feel damp. A light jacket or hoodie will be comfortable early, with lighter clothing working well as temperatures climb into the low 20s.

A light rain shell is worth carrying in Pickle Lake, Sioux Lookout, Dryden and Vermilion Bay, where shower probabilities remain higher.

The stronger north and northwest winds will also make a wind-resistant outer layer useful for anyone boating, fishing or working in exposed locations.

Thursday requires warmer clothing, particularly around Sioux Lookout and Pickle Lake, where highs fall to 18°C and 17°C. Overnight lows of 7°C to 8°C across several northern communities mean a fleece or warmer jacket will be useful for evening activities and early Friday travel.

Friday should allow a return to lighter daytime clothing as sunshine pushes temperatures back into the low to mid-20s.

Weather Trivia

Northwestern Ontario is entering the part of August when overnight cooling becomes increasingly noticeable.

Environment Canada’s August 26 normals list a typical high and low of approximately 21°C and 12°C in Kenora, 22°C and 10°C in Fort Frances, 20°C and 10°C in Red Lake and Dryden, 20°C and 11°C in Sioux Lookout, and 19°C and 9°C in Pickle Lake.

That means Wednesday’s daytime temperatures are generally near or slightly above normal, but Thursday night’s expected 7°C lows in Red Lake, Sioux Lookout and Pickle Lake will provide a distinctly cool reminder that September is approaching.

Source: Environment and Climate Change Canada observations from approximately 4:00 to 5:00 AM and public forecasts issued at 4:30 AM on Wednesday, August 26, 2026. Forecast details can change during the day.