Far North Ontario weather for August 26-28, 2026: Showers and north winds gusting to 50 km/h affect Neskantaga, Ogoki, KI/Big Trout Lake and Summer Beaver, while Fort Severn and Peawanuck turn sharply cooler near Hudson Bay

FAR NORTH ONTARIO – WEATHER – Wednesday, August 26, 2026 – A colder northerly flow is taking control across Far North Ontario today, bringing widespread cloud cover, scattered showers and winds gusting to 40 or 50 km/hfrom Neskantaga and Summer Beaver northward to Wasaho Cree Nation/Fort Severn and Peawanuck.

The coolest air is already pressing into the Hudson Bay communities. Fort Severn will reach only 14°C today, while temperatures at Peawanuck will fall toward 13°C this afternoon. Farther south, Neskantaga, Marten Falls/Ogoki Post and Summer Beaver can still reach around 21°C, but those communities also face a higher chance of showers and increasingly strong north or northwest winds.

Environment Canada’s Far Northern Ontario forecast was issued at 5:30 a.m. EDT Wednesday. For Neskantaga, the regional forecast covering the Lansdowne House area is being used.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

The morning is generally cloudy and damp across the region.

At Big Trout Lake Airport at 5:46 a.m. CDT, KI was cloudy at 14.9°C. Humidity was 98 percent, pressure was 100.9 kPa, and north-northeast winds were 11 km/h.

At Lansdowne House Airport at 6:00 a.m. EDT, observations serving the Summer Beaver area showed cloudy skies and 12.5°C, humidity of 95 percent, pressure of 100.8 kPa, and light west winds at 4 km/h.

Ogoki Post Airport was cloudy and 15.3°C at 6:00 a.m. EDT, with humidity at 77 percent, pressure at 100.7 kPa and light southeast winds.

At Fort Severn Airport at 6:44 a.m. EDT, it was cloudy and 11.2°C, with humidity at 98 percent. Northwest winds were already blowing at 18 km/h and gusting to 32 km/h, while pressure stood at 100.8 kPa.

Three-Day Far North Ontario Forecast

Neskantaga First Nation

Wednesday, August 26

Neskantaga and the Lansdowne House area can expect cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of showers.

North winds strengthen to 30 km/h with gusts to 50 km/h late this morning. The high reaches 21°C.

Tonight remains mainly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of evening showers. North winds continue at 30 km/h gusting to 50, with a low of 9°C.

Thursday, August 27

Thursday stays cloudy and substantially cooler. There is a 30 percent chance of afternoon showers, with northwest winds at 20 km/h gusting to 40.

The high will be only 17°C.

Thursday night brings cloudy periods, a 30 percent chance of showers and a low near 7°C.

Friday, August 28

Friday improves somewhat with a mix of sun and cloud, although a 30 percent chance of showers remains.

The high rebounds to 20°C, followed by a clear and cool Friday night near 7°C.

Marten Falls / Ogoki Post

Wednesday, August 26

Marten Falls and Ogoki Post are in for a cloudy and breezy Wednesday with a 60 percent chance of showers.

North winds increase to 30 km/h gusting to 50 late this morning, while the high reaches 21°C.

Tonight remains mainly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers this evening. The low falls to 9°C, with north winds continuing to gust to 50 km/h.

Thursday, August 27

Thursday remains cloudy with a 30 percent chance of afternoon showers.

Northwest winds reach 20 km/h gusting to 40, and the high drops to 17°C.

Thursday night remains cool near 7°C with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Friday, August 28

Friday brings a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers and a high of 20°C.

Friday night clears and falls to 7°C.

KI / Big Trout Lake — Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug

Wednesday, August 26

KI faces one of the windier forecasts today.

Expect cloudy skies and a 60 percent chance of showers, with north winds of 30 km/h gusting to 50.

The high reaches only 18°C. Tonight stays cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and continued gusty north winds. The low falls sharply to 7°C.

Thursday, August 27

Thursday remains cloudy, with a 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning.

Northwest winds continue at 30 km/h gusting to 50, while the high reaches 17°C.

Thursday night brings cloudy periods with a 30 percent chance of showers and a chilly low of 6°C.

Friday, August 28

Friday provides a significant improvement.

Environment Canada is forecasting sunny skies and a high of 21°C. Friday night stays clear and falls to 6°C.

Summer Beaver

Wednesday, August 26

Summer Beaver will be cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. Any early fog patches dissipate this morning.

Northwest winds strengthen to 30 km/h gusting to 50, and the high reaches 21°C.

Tonight remains cloudy with a 30 percent chance of evening showers. North winds continue at 30 km/h gusting to 50, while the low drops to 10°C.

Thursday, August 27

Thursday stays cloudy and windy, with northwest winds at 30 km/h gusting to 50.

The high reaches only 17°C.

Skies clear Thursday night and temperatures fall to 7°C.

Friday, August 28

Friday looks much better for Summer Beaver.

Expect sunshine and a high of 21°C, followed by a clear Friday night with a low of 10°C.

Wasaho Cree Nation / Fort Severn

Wednesday, August 26

Fort Severn is already experiencing the colder side of this weather system.

Wednesday will remain cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Northwest winds strengthen to 30 km/h gusting to 50.

The high reaches just 14°C, with a low tonight of 8°C. The 30 percent shower chance continues overnight.

Thursday, August 27

There will be little warming Thursday.

Cloudy skies continue with a 30 percent chance of showers, while northwest winds remain strong at 30 km/h gusting to 50.

The daytime high is only 12°C. Thursday night remains cloudy with a 30 percent shower chance and a low of 7°C.

Friday, August 28

Friday stays cloudy and cool with a high of only 12°C.

Friday night brings cloudy periods and another low of 7°C.

Peawanuck

Wednesday, August 26

Peawanuck has the wettest start among the Hudson Bay communities.

Showers are expected to end this afternoon, followed by cloudy skies and a 30 percent chance of additional showers.

North winds blow at 20 km/h gusting to 40, while the temperature falls toward 13°C this afternoon rather than warming through the day.

Tonight remains cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Northwest winds continue at 20 km/h gusting to 40, with a low of 9°C.

Thursday, August 27

Thursday remains cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

West winds increase to 30 km/h gusting to 50, with a high of only 12°C.

Thursday night remains cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and a low of 7°C.

Friday, August 28

Friday remains unsettled near Hudson Bay.

Expect cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of showers and a high of just 12°C.

Friday night brings cloudy periods, a 30 percent chance of showers and a low of 6°C.

What the Three-Day Pattern Means

The strongest theme through Thursday is a persistent north-to-northwest wind, which is pulling colder air south across the Far North.

For Neskantaga, Ogoki, Summer Beaver and KI, that means daytime temperatures drop into the upper teens Thursday before recovering toward 20°C or 21°C Friday.

The Hudson Bay communities will remain much colder. Fort Severn and Peawanuck struggle to reach 12°C Thursday and Friday, while overnight readings settle near 6°C to 9°C.

Friday will provide the clearest improvement in the western and inland communities, particularly KI and Summer Beaver, where sunshine returns. Neskantaga and Ogoki retain a small shower chance, while the Hudson Bay coast remains cloudy.

Wardrobe Recommendations

This is a forecast where layers matter more than the calendar.

For Wednesday, a water-resistant windbreaker or rain shell will be useful throughout the region. Winds gusting to 40 or 50 km/h will make conditions feel cooler, particularly near exposed lakes and rivers.

Residents of Fort Severn and Peawanuck will want a hoodie, fleece or light insulated jacket through much of the daytime, with temperatures remaining in the low to mid-teens.

For KI, Summer Beaver, Neskantaga and Ogoki, lighter clothing may still be comfortable during Wednesday afternoon, but warmer layers become increasingly useful Wednesday evening and Thursday.

Anyone travelling on the water should take the gusty north and northwest winds into account. Conditions on larger exposed lakes can become significantly rougher when winds reach 30 km/h with gusts near 50 km/h.

By Thursday night, temperatures of 6°C to 10°C mean a warm jacket is sensible for people travelling, camping, hunting or working outdoors.

Weather Trivia

Late August highlights just how different seasonal weather can be between inland Far North Ontario and the Hudson Bay coast.

Environment Canada’s extended forecast lists normal late-August highs of about 18°C around Big Trout Lake, approximately 19°C in the Summer Beaver/Wunnummin Lake region, but only 15°C at Fort Severn and 16°C at Peawanuck.

That helps explain why 12°C on Thursday and Friday at Fort Severn and Peawanuck is cool but not extraordinary. Hudson Bay’s huge body of cold water has a strong moderating influence on nearby communities, especially as summer moves toward September.

Source: Environment and Climate Change Canada observations and Far Northern Ontario public forecasts issued early Wednesday, August 26, 2026. Forecasts may be updated during the day as wind and shower patterns evolve.