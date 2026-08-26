OPP are investigating a fatal Highway 11/17 collision that killed a 19-year-old Thunder Bay woman

THUNDER BAY — Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle at Highway 11/17 and Mapleward Road.

A 19-year-old Thunder Bay woman died after the collision Tuesday afternoon.

The crash closed a section of the Trans-Canada Highway for several hours while specialized OPP officers investigated.

<H2>Collision Reported Tuesday Afternoon</H2>

Thunder Bay OPP officers and paramedics responded to the intersection of Highway 11/17 and Mapleward Road at approximately 12:30 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, Aug. 25.

Police say the collision involved a tractor-trailer unit and a passenger vehicle.

The 19-year-old woman was transported to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police have not released her name.

<H3>Highway Closed During Investigation</H3>

A section of Highway 11/17 was closed for several hours following the collision.

Members of the OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement team attended the scene and conducted an investigation.

The highway has since reopened.

Police have not released information on what may have caused the collision, and the investigation remains ongoing.

<H3>OPP Seeking Witnesses and Dashcam Video</H3>

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage from the Highway 11/17 and Mapleward Road area around the time of the crash to contact police.

Anyone with information can call the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.

Anonymous information can be provided through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through Ontario Crime Stoppers online.

NetNewsLedger will update this story as additional information is released by police.