Thunder Bay – Living – Live on the Waterfront: Summer Send-Off, presented by Ontario Power Generation, closes out the summer concert series at Marina Park this Thursday, August 27, from 6 pm to 10 pm, with Summer Soundwave taking the stage, followed by a spectacular 400-drone light show in partnership with the Thunder Bay International Airport Authority.

This final show will feature a mix of local country bands, dreampop folk, and explosive brass-dance groups:

6 p.m. – Darren Foley and the Luminescence: Thunder Bay musician Darren Foley has been writing and performing since his teens, releasing several albums and touring across Canada. Joined by Mike Wheeler and Adam Moreau, the Luminescence blends shoegaze, folk, dream pop, ambient, and psychedelic influences.

Darren Foley and the Luminescence: Thunder Bay musician Darren Foley has been writing and performing since his teens, releasing several albums and touring across Canada. Joined by Mike Wheeler and Adam Moreau, the Luminescence blends shoegaze, folk, dream pop, ambient, and psychedelic influences. 7:15 p.m. – Small Town Band: Named Thunder Bay’s No. 1 Country Band in 2024, Small Town Band brings foot-stomping, backroad country rock rooted in blues, acoustic storytelling, rich harmonies, and classic country love songs. The band was recently featured on CBC Radio for its single, Highway 57.

Small Town Band: Named Thunder Bay’s No. 1 Country Band in 2024, Small Town Band brings foot-stomping, backroad country rock rooted in blues, acoustic storytelling, rich harmonies, and classic country love songs. The band was recently featured on CBC Radio for its single, Highway 57. 8:30 p.m. – My Son the Hurricane: Niagara’s My Son the Hurricane is a 12-piece brass-funk and dance collective known for its explosive live shows. Featuring multiple horns, drummers, percussion, keys, guitar, and a charismatic frontwoman, the group has toured internationally and shared stages with artists including Foo Fighters, The Flaming Lips, Jason Isbell, and The Wailers.

Named as one of Ontario’s Top 100 Events by Festivals & Events Ontario, this free-to-attend event brings together music lovers of all ages to celebrate local and Canadian talent in the spirit of summer in Thunder Bay. It supports the Attraction Pillar of the Smart Growth Action Plan by offering recreation and tourism attractions that celebrate Thunder Bay’s diverse population and multicultural heritage, providing opportunities for vendors, and showcasing local music, food, arts and culture.

Don’t miss this unforgettable celebration as we bid farewell to summer in the most spectacular way possible. Bring your lawn chairs, grab a bite to eat, and enjoy an evening of live music and fun by the lake.