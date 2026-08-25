THUNDER BAY – WILDFIRE UPDATE – August 24, 2026 – Ontario’s Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services is reporting changes to the control status of two major fires in the Atikokan area, along with an updated size for Dryden 35 in the Rinker Lake Complex.

The revised evening update confirms that Fort Frances 14 is now being held, while Fort Frances 15 is being observed. The size of Dryden 35 has also been updated to 30,158 hectares.

Across the Northwest Fire Region, 64 wildland fires were active as of the evening of August 24. Five were not under control, three were being held, 12 were under control and 44 were being observed.

Two new fires were also confirmed during the day.

Two New Fires Confirmed

Nipigon 102 (NIP102) is located north of Sandridge Lake, approximately 24 kilometres north of Rossport. The fire is 0.1 hectares and is not under control.

Nipigon 103 (NIP103) is burning on an island on Attawapiskat Lake, just east of Neskantaga First Nation. It is 0.5 hectares and is not under control.

Fires of Note

Rinker Lake Complex

Wildland fire activity remains low across the Rinker Lake Complex, which includes Thunder Bay 36, Dryden 34 and Dryden 35.

Fire operations personnel and FireRangers from Ontario and Mexico continue suppression work with support from helicopters equipped with belly tanks and water buckets.

Current fire sizes and control status are:

Thunder Bay 36 (THU036): 301,240 hectares — not under control

Dryden 34 (DRY034): 45,800 hectares — not under control

Dryden 35 (DRY035): 30,158 hectares — not under control

The updated size for Dryden 35 was included in a correction issued following the initial evening report.

Atikokan Cluster

Fire behaviour across the Atikokan Cluster has remained low in recent days.

Crews continue to extinguish hotspots identified through recent infrared scanning, with firefighters from both Ontario and Mexico assigned to the complex.

The latest fire status is:

Fort Frances 14 (FOR014): 51,768 hectares — being held

Fort Frances 15 (FOR015): 42,273 hectares — being observed

Fort Frances 13 (FOR013): 25,476 hectares — being observed

The change in status for Fort Frances 14 marks progress in suppression efforts. A fire classified as being held is not expected to spread beyond existing boundaries under current conditions and available suppression resources.

Aviation Restrictions Remain in Place

Thunder Bay 36 NOTAM

A Notice to Airmen, or NOTAM, remains in effect in the area of Thunder Bay 36.

This restriction is in addition to the standard airspace restrictions under Section 601.15 of the Canadian Aviation Regulations.

Airspace within five nautical miles of an active forest fire and up to 3,000 feet above ground level is restricted to aircraft involved in wildfire suppression.

Pilots should consult NAV CANADA’s Collaborative Flight Planning Services under the “Weather and NOTAM” section when planning flights.

Fort Frances 14 NOTAM

A NOTAM also remains in effect around Fort Frances 14, northeast of Byers Lake.

The same Canadian Aviation Regulations restrictions apply, limiting access to aircraft involved directly in fire suppression operations.

Regional Wildland Fire Hazard

Residents and visitors can monitor current wildfire danger ratings using Ontario’s interactive forest fire map.

The fire danger rating is calculated using information from more than 130 weather stations across Ontario’s fire region and can change throughout the day as weather conditions evolve.

Follow Ontario’s Outdoor Fire Rules

Ontario’s legislated fire season runs from April 1 to October 31.

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services encourages residents to consider alternatives to burning yard waste and woody debris, including composting or using local landfill facilities.

If burning is necessary, provincial rules require fires to be lit no earlier than two hours before sunset and extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise.

Anyone burning outdoors should have adequate water and tools available to control the fire.

Residents inside municipal boundaries should also check with their local fire department for any additional restrictions or permit requirements.

Reporting a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire north of the French and Mattawa Rivers, call 310-FIRE (3473).

To report a wildland fire south of the French or Mattawa Rivers, call 911.

Current wildfire information, prevention tips and fire updates are available through Ontario’s wildland fire information services and the provincial forest fire information map.

Source: Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources, Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services, Northwest Fire Region. Report issued August 24, 2026 at 17:56 CDT, with subsequent corrections to Fort Frances 14, Fort Frances 15 and Dryden 35.

Summary

Northwestern Ontario wildfire update for August 24, 2026: Fort Frances 14 is now being held, Fort Frances 15 is being observed, and Dryden 35 has grown to 30,158 hectares. Sixty-four fires remain active across the Northwest Region.