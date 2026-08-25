Northeastern Ontario wildfire update for August 24, 2026: No new fires were confirmed, with 42 active wildland fires remaining across the Northeast Region. Three are under control and 39 are being observed

NORTHEASTERN ONTARIO – WILDFIRE UPDATE – August 24, 2026 – Ontario’s Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services is reporting no new wildland fires in the Northeast Fire Region as of Monday evening.

There are currently 42 active wildland fires across Northeastern Ontario. Of those, three are under control and 39 are being observed.

The update was issued at 6:25 p.m. EDT on August 24, 2026.

Regional Wildland Fire Hazard

Residents, travellers and people spending time outdoors are encouraged to continue monitoring local fire danger conditions.

Ontario’s interactive forest fire map provides current fire danger ratings based on information collected from more than 130 weather stations across the province’s fire region.

Because fire danger can change during the day as temperatures, humidity, winds and precipitation change, anyone planning outdoor work, camping or other backcountry activities should check the latest conditions before heading out.

Stay Clear of Waterbombers

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services is reminding boaters to give waterbombers plenty of room when aircraft are approaching a lake or river to scoop water.

When a waterbomber approaches, boaters should move close to shore and remain clear of the aircraft’s operating area.

A waterbomber will not scoop water if boats or other watercraft create a safety hazard.

Keeping the waterway clear allows pilots to safely load water and return quickly to wildfire suppression operations.

Ontario Outdoor Fire Rules Remain in Effect

Ontario’s legislated fire season runs from April 1 through October 31.

Residents are encouraged to consider alternatives to open burning when disposing of yard waste or woody debris, including composting or using local landfill services.

If burning is necessary, provincial outdoor fire rules require that fires be lit no earlier than two hours before sunset and fully extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise.

Anyone conducting an outdoor burn should have enough water and appropriate tools available to control and completely extinguish the fire.

Residents living within municipal boundaries should also contact their local fire department to determine whether additional burning restrictions, permits or local bylaws are in effect.

Report a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire north of the French and Mattawa rivers, call 310-FIRE (3473).

To report a wildland fire south of the French or Mattawa rivers, call 911.

Current wildfire information, prevention advice and fire danger conditions are available through Ontario’s forest fire information services.

Source: Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources, Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services, Northeast Fire Region. Report issued August 24, 2026 at 6:25 p.m. EDT.