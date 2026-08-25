Northwestern Ontario weather for August 25, 2026: Showers and thunderstorms affect Kenora, Fort Frances, Red Lake, Dryden, Vermilion Bay, Sioux Lookout and Pickle Lake, with severe storms capable of strong winds, hail and heavy rain

Thunder Bay – Weather Desk – Northwestern Ontario is facing an active weather day Tuesday as a line of thunderstorms moves across the region. Kenora, Fort Frances, Red Lake, Vermilion Bay, Dryden, Sioux Lookout and Pickle Lake all have showers or thunderstorms in the forecast, with the strongest storms capable of producing damaging wind gusts, hail and locally heavy rainfall.

Environment Canada had severe thunderstorm watches posted early Tuesday for parts of the region, including Fort Frances, Dryden–Vermilion Bay and Sioux Lookout. The watch information warns that stronger storms could produce wind gusts approaching 90 km/h, hail as large as a loonie and heavy downpours. Sioux Lookout was already reporting a thunderstorm with rain showers before sunrise.

The weather gradually settles Wednesday, although scattered showers remain possible. Thursday turns cooler, particularly from Red Lake through Sioux Lookout and Pickle Lake, before Friday brings a generally brighter forecast.

Today’s Weather Overview

Kenora

Current Conditions

At 6:00 AM CDT, Kenora Airport was reporting mostly cloudy skies and 17.1°C. Humidity was very high at 97 percent, while barometric pressure was 101.1 kPa and falling. South winds were blowing at 17 km/h, with visibility of 24 kilometres.

Tuesday will remain cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. Southwest winds reach 20 km/h. The high will be 22°C, with a humidex of 27 and a moderate UV index of 4.

Tonight stays cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and an early-evening thunderstorm risk. Winds shift northwest at 20 km/h, with a low of 15°C.

Fort Frances

Current Conditions

At 6:00 AM CDT, Fort Frances was reporting 15.5°C with humidity at 98 percent. Pressure stood at 101.3 kPa and falling, while southeast winds were light at 7 km/h.

A severe thunderstorm watch was in effect for the Fort Frances–Emo–Rainy River area early Tuesday. Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for dangerous thunderstorms capable of producing wind gusts up to 90 km/h, loonie-sized hail and locally heavy rain.

The regular forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. West winds increase to 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning.

The high reaches 23°C, feeling closer to 29 with the humidex. Tonight remains cloudy with a 60 percent shower chance and an early-evening thunderstorm risk. The overnight low is a mild 17°C.

Red Lake

Current Conditions

Red Lake Airport was mostly cloudy and 15.2°C at 6:00 AM CDT. Humidity was 97 percent, pressure was 101.1 kPa and rising, and south-southeast winds were blowing at 19 km/h with gusts to 31 km/h.

Cloudy skies continue Tuesday with a 60 percent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. Southeast winds around 20 km/h become light later this morning.

The high reaches 21°C, with a humidex of 26. Tonight stays cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and an early-evening thunderstorm risk. North winds develop after midnight, with a low of 15°C.

Vermilion Bay

Current Conditions

Environment Canada’s nearby Rawson Lake observing station reported 16.9°C at 6:00 AM CDT. Humidity was 95 percent, barometric pressure was 101.2 kPa and falling, and south winds were blowing at 13 km/h.

A severe thunderstorm watch was in effect for the Dryden–Vermilion Bay forecast area Tuesday morning. Strong thunderstorms may be capable of damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall.

Vermilion Bay will be cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and a thunderstorm risk. South winds of 20 km/h become light this afternoon.

The high reaches 21°C, with a humidex of 27. Tonight remains cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and an early-evening thunderstorm risk. The low will be 16°C.

Dryden

Current Conditions

At 6:00 AM CDT, Dryden Airport was reporting cloudy skies and 15.6°C. Humidity was 97 percent, pressure was 101.3 kPa, and east-southeast winds were blowing at 15 km/h.

Dryden shares the severe thunderstorm watch with Vermilion Bay. Environment Canada warns that some storms could produce wind gusts up to 90 km/h, hail and locally heavy rainfall.

Tuesday stays cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. South winds reach 20 km/h before becoming light this afternoon.

The high is 21°C, with a humidex of 27. Tonight remains cloudy with a 60 percent shower chance and an early-evening thunderstorm risk. The low is 16°C.

Sioux Lookout

Current Conditions

Sioux Lookout had the most active weather of the region before sunrise. At 5:16 AM CDT, the airport was reporting a thunderstorm with rain showers and 14.7°C.

Humidity was 100 percent, pressure stood at 101.5 kPa and falling, and southeast winds were blowing at 8 km/h. Visibility had dropped to 5 kilometres in the rain.

A severe thunderstorm watch was also in effect for Sioux Lookout–Eastern Lac Seul. Environment Canada warned of possible gusts to 90 km/h, loonie-sized hail and locally heavy rainfall.

The rest of Tuesday remains mainly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and a thunderstorm risk. The high reaches 22°C, feeling closer to 28 with the humidex.

Tonight remains cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and an early-evening thunderstorm risk. The low is 15°C.

Pickle Lake

Current Conditions

At 6:00 AM EST, Pickle Lake Airport was reporting cloudy skies and 15.0°C. Humidity was 77 percent, barometric pressure was 101.4 kPa, and south-southeast winds were blowing at 13 km/h.

Pickle Lake will be mainly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers this morning, followed by a few showers. There is a risk of thunderstorms, and south winds increase to 20 km/h.

The high reaches 20°C, with a humidex of 26.

Tonight brings showers and an evening thunderstorm risk, with an overnight low of 14°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Wednesday, August 26

Conditions improve somewhat Wednesday, but the atmosphere remains unsettled.

Kenora: Mainly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of early showers. Northwest winds reach 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 23°C, with a humidex of 26. Wednesday night falls to 11°C.

Fort Frances: Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of morning showers. Northwest winds reach 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 23°C, followed by a low of 10°C.

Red Lake: Mainly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. North winds increase to 30 km/h. High 23°C, followed by a low of 9°C.

Vermilion Bay and Dryden: Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of morning showers. Northwest winds reach 20 km/h gusting to 40. Both communities reach 24°C, with overnight lows around 9°C.

Sioux Lookout: Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Northwest winds reach 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 22°C, with an overnight low of 10°C.

Pickle Lake: A few showers end near noon, followed by mainly cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of additional showers. Northwest winds increase to 20 km/h gusting to 40. The high is only 20°C, with a low Wednesday night of 9°C.

Thursday, August 27 — Cooler and Gradually Drier

Thursday introduces a noticeably cooler air mass across the northern part of the region.

Kenora reaches 22°C with a mix of sun and cloud and a 30 percent chance of showers. Fort Frances also reaches 22°Cwith a 30 percent shower chance.

Red Lake reaches 20°C, while Vermilion Bay and Dryden also top out around 20°C. Sioux Lookout will be cooler at 19°C. All carry a 30 percent chance of showers.

Pickle Lake sees the sharpest cool-down, with a high of only 17°C and a 30 percent chance of showers. Thursday night drops to just 6°C.

Friday, August 28 — Brighter Weather Returns

Friday currently looks like the best day in the late-week forecast.

Kenora and Fort Frances turn sunny with highs near 23°C. Dryden and Vermilion Bay are also forecast to be sunny, reaching about 22°C.

Red Lake and Sioux Lookout see a mix of sun and cloud with highs near 22°C, while Pickle Lake reaches 21°C under a mix of sun and cloud.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Tuesday is a rain-jacket day across Northwestern Ontario. A lightweight waterproof shell and water-resistant footwear will be useful from Kenora through Pickle Lake.

Because temperatures remain in the low 20s and humidity is high, heavy clothing is unnecessary during the afternoon. A light shirt under a rain shell should work well in most communities.

Anyone travelling in areas under a severe thunderstorm watch should be prepared to get indoors quickly if threatening weather approaches. A rain jacket offers no protection from lightning, damaging winds or large hail.

Wednesday will remain breezy, making a wind-resistant layer useful, particularly from Kenora through Dryden and Sioux Lookout.

By Thursday night, warmer layers become important again. Overnight temperatures fall to 6°C in Sioux Lookout and Pickle Lake, 7°C in Fort Frances and around 8°C to 9°C elsewhere. A hoodie, fleece or light jacket will be useful for early mornings, camping and evening activities.

Weather Trivia

A severe thunderstorm watch means conditions are favourable for storms capable of producing damaging weather. It does not mean every community in the watch area will necessarily experience a severe storm.

Environment Canada’s Tuesday watches highlight potential hazards including wind gusts to 90 km/h, large hail and heavy rainfall. A severe thunderstorm warning is the more urgent alert used when a dangerous storm has developed or is imminent.

Seasonal normals also show how quickly late August is changing. Normal daytime highs are now around 21°C in Kenora and Sioux Lookout, 22°C in Fort Frances, about 20°C around Red Lake, Dryden and Vermilion Bay, and roughly 19°C at Pickle Lake.

Source: Environment and Climate Change Canada observations, forecasts and severe-weather alerts issued early Tuesday, August 25, 2026. Thunderstorm alerts can change quickly during an active weather day.