Thunder Bay Police add a local ballistics lab to speed firearms evidence testing

THUNDER BAY — Thunder Bay Police Service has added a dedicated ballistics laboratory to its Forensic Identification Unit, giving investigators the ability to conduct firearms testing and recover ballistic evidence locally.

Police say the new facility is designed to improve the speed and efficiency of firearms-related investigations by reducing reliance on outside testing locations and giving trained forensic officers a controlled environment for test firing and bullet recovery.

It is also perhaps a response to the growing number of firearm crimes in the city.

New Facility Expands Local Forensic Capacity

The ballistics facility was developed specifically for the Thunder Bay Police Service Forensic Identification Unit.

Trained Ident officers will be able to conduct test firing and recover bullets and other ballistic evidence for later forensic examination and comparison.

Police say having the equipment in Thunder Bay should reduce delays in investigations involving firearms and improve the condition of bullets recovered during controlled testing.

That can be important when investigators need to compare test-fired ammunition with bullets or other evidence recovered during an investigation.

Ballistics Container Built in Thunder Bay

The testing container was custom built locally by StrongBox Inc.

According to police, the unit includes ballistic safety panels intended to provide officers with a secure environment for firearms testing.

The bullet recovery tank was purchased from U.S.-based Cyber National Inc.

Thunder Bay Police Service says the system was recommended by the Ontario Centre of Forensic Sciences as one of the leading options available in North America.

The recovery system is certified for firearms testing involving ammunition up to .50 calibre.

Police Cite Faster Evidence Processing

Thunder Bay Police Service says the new laboratory provides several operational benefits, including:

a dedicated and controlled location for firearms testing and bullet recovery;

the ability to complete more forensic work locally;

faster processing of firearms-related evidence;

reduced investigative delays;

improved recovery of bullets in a condition suitable for forensic comparison; and

expanded support for major-crime and firearms investigations.

The addition means forensic officers can carry out some stages of firearms examination in Thunder Bay rather than arranging access to external facilities.

Specialized laboratory analysis may still be required depending on the nature of the evidence and the investigation.

Grant Funding Helped Establish Facility

The project received support through Community Safety and Policing grant funding.

Police say the funding assisted with the purchase of the bullet recovery system and other equipment required to establish the laboratory.

For Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario, the investment expands local forensic capacity in a region where distance from larger southern Ontario forensic facilities can contribute to investigative delays.

The new laboratory could be particularly useful in major investigations where quickly processing firearms evidence can help investigators determine investigative links and decide what further forensic testing is required.