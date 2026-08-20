NOMA Leaves AMO 2026 with $1-Billion Infrastructure Win and Northern Priorities Advanced

OTTAWA — The Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association says it is leaving the 2026 Association of Municipalities of Ontario conference with a major infrastructure funding commitment, progress on transportation and planning reform, and stronger ties with provincial and federal decision-makers.

NOMA, which represents 37 member municipalities, says the most significant outcome was a $1-billion infrastructure funding announcement from the governments of Canada and Ontario for municipalities that do not collect development charges.

The association argues the funding responds directly to concerns raised by small, rural, remote and Northern municipalities that lack the development-charge revenue available to larger urban centres.

$1-Billion Infrastructure Commitment Tops NOMA’s AMO Agenda

NOMA says the new infrastructure funding reflects sustained advocacy carried out through AMO 2025, the Rural Ontario Municipal Association conference earlier this year and federal Hill Days in December 2025.

The association says the money could help address infrastructure gaps that limit housing construction, economic development and municipal growth across Northwestern Ontario.

“This announcement demonstrates what sustained, collaborative advocacy can accomplish,” said NOMA president Rick Dumas, who is also mayor of Marathon.

“This $1 billion commitment recognizes the realities of Northern municipalities and will help build the infrastructure needed to support housing, growth and stronger communities across Northwestern Ontario.”

For municipalities in the Northwest, infrastructure funding can be especially significant because smaller tax bases and higher construction costs often make large-scale projects more difficult to finance.

Highways 11 and 17 Remain a Major Regional Priority

NOMA also met with Ontario Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria, Minister George Pirie and Associate Minister Kevin Holland to continue discussions on the modernization and expansion of Highways 11 and 17.

The talks focused on safety, reliability and the longer-term future of the Trans-Canada Highway corridor through Northwestern Ontario.

NOMA says further announcements from the Ministry of Transportation are expected.

The association plans to continue working with the Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities, Queen’s Park and the federal government on upgrades to the corridor.

“Highways 11 and 17 are nationally significant economic and transportation corridors,” said Fred Mota, NOMA executive vice-president and mayor of Red Lake.

“Modernizing this corridor is about keeping people safe, strengthening our economy and building infrastructure Northwestern Ontario and Canada will depend on for generations.”

For Thunder Bay and communities across the Northwest, the condition of Highways 11 and 17 has direct implications for commercial trucking, mining, forestry, tourism, emergency response and access to goods and services.

NOMA Pushes for Ontario Land Tribunal Reform

NOMA also raised concerns about the Ontario Land Tribunal during meetings at AMO.

The association met with Associate Minister Graydon Smith to discuss modernization of the tribunal and ways to make the system more efficient and responsive to municipalities.

In a separate meeting with Attorney General Doug Downey, NOMA called for changes to the way appointments are made to the tribunal.

The association is also seeking a permanent Northwestern Ontario seat on the Ontario Land Tribunal.

NOMA says such a seat would help ensure the region’s municipal, geographic and planning realities are consistently represented.

That issue is particularly relevant in Northern communities where land-use planning can intersect with resource development, housing shortages, infrastructure constraints and large geographic distances.

Non-Resident Speculation Tax Also Raised

NOMA met with Michelle Cooper, parliamentary assistant to the minister of finance, to advocate for changes to Ontario’s Non-Resident Speculation Tax.

The association wants the tax removed in Northwestern Ontario municipalities where it says housing speculation is not a significant concern.

NOMA argues the tax can create an unnecessary barrier for workers, professionals, entrepreneurs and newcomers who want to buy homes and settle in the region.

The association says greater regional flexibility could support workforce recruitment and make it easier for people relocating to Northwestern Ontario to establish permanent roots.

That argument could become increasingly important as communities compete for workers in health care, mining, skilled trades, construction and other sectors facing labour shortages.

Northwestern Ontario Representation Expands on AMO Board

NOMA also highlighted new Northwestern Ontario representation on the AMO board of directors.

Mayors Rick Dumas, Fred Mota and Wendy Landry were appointed as regional representatives.

The association also congratulated incoming AMO president Riley Brockington and the new board.

NOMA says it will work with the board over the next two years to ensure Northwestern Ontario maintains a strong presence in province-wide municipal discussions.

Focus Now Shifts From Announcements to Delivery

NOMA is presenting AMO 2026 as a successful conference, but the next question for Northwestern Ontario municipalities will be how quickly the announced funding and policy commitments translate into projects.

That will include watching how the $1-billion infrastructure program is structured, which municipalities are eligible, how applications are assessed and whether Northern communities are able to access a meaningful share of the money.

There will also be continued scrutiny of promised highway improvements, Ontario Land Tribunal reform and whether the province is prepared to consider regional exemptions from the Non-Resident Speculation Tax.

“Northwestern Ontario has tremendous opportunity in front of us,” Dumas said.

“We will continue working alongside our members and all levels of government to turn this momentum into action, find real solutions and build Northwestern Ontario into a destination of choice for investment, workforce and quality of life.”

For municipalities across the region, the political test will now be whether the momentum NOMA says it built at AMO produces measurable gains in infrastructure, housing, transportation safety and economic development.