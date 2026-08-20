Northeast Ontario reports 42 active wildfires, including a new fire near North Bay

NORTHEASTERN ONTARIO — Ontario’s Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services is reporting one new wildland fire in the Northeast Fire Region as of the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026.

There are now 42 active wildland fires across the Northeast Region. Most are being observed, while one new North Bay-area fire remains not under control.

For residents and travellers across Northern Ontario, changing fire conditions can affect outdoor burning, highway travel, recreation and access to remote areas.

New Wildland Fire Confirmed Near North Bay

North Bay 39 (NOR039) was confirmed Wednesday.

The fire is estimated at 0.1 hectares and is located approximately 2.6 kilometres west of Highway 11 and 1.9 kilometres south of Bay Lake.

As of the 6:15 p.m. EDT report, the fire was listed as not under control.

Northeast Region Fire Situation

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services reported 42 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region.

Of those fires:

One is not under control.

One is being held.

One is under control.

Thirty-nine are being observed.

Fire status can change quickly depending on weather, wind, humidity and suppression activity.

Check the Current Wildland Fire Hazard

Ontario calculates the wildland fire danger rating using information from more than 130 weather stations across the province’s fire regions.

The province’s interactive fire map is updated throughout the day as weather information changes.

Residents, campers and travellers should check current conditions before heading into forested or remote areas, particularly during extended periods of hot, dry or windy weather.

Stay Clear of Waterbombers

The province is reminding boaters to move close to shore when waterbombers approach a lake or river to scoop water.

Waterbombers will not scoop if boats or other watercraft create a safety hazard in the designated approach area.

Keeping waterways clear allows aircraft crews to collect water safely and return quickly to wildfire suppression operations.

Ontario Outdoor Burning Rules Remain in Effect

Ontario’s legislated forest fire season runs from April 1 to Oct. 31.

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services encourages residents to use alternatives such as composting or municipal landfill services when disposing of yard waste and woody debris.

Where burning is permitted, outdoor fires must be started no earlier than two hours before sunset and extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise.

Anyone burning outdoors should have adequate water and tools available to control and extinguish the fire.

Residents living within municipal boundaries should also check with their local fire department before burning, as municipal fire bans, permits or additional restrictions may apply.

Northern Ontario Travel and Safety Impact

Although this update concerns the Northeast Fire Region, wildfire conditions elsewhere in Northern Ontario can affect travel corridors, outdoor recreation and provincial firefighting resources.

Residents travelling between Thunder Bay, Sudbury, North Bay and communities farther east should monitor provincial wildfire information and local road conditions before departure.

Wildfire resources can also be reassigned between regions when fire activity increases, making conditions across Northern Ontario important to communities well beyond the immediate fire area.

How to Report a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire north of the French and Mattawa rivers, call 310-FIRE (3473).

To report a wildland fire south of the French or Mattawa rivers, call 911.