Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026: The NewsHawk Morning Brief — Tariff Reprieve, Hormuz Crisis and Northwest Wildfire Returns

By
James Murray
-
News Update for August 19 2026

THUNDER BAY — Canada has received a last-minute reprieve from threatened 50-per-cent U.S. tariffs, but the agreement is not finished. At the same time, uncertainty over the Strait of Hormuz is pushing oil prices higher, Northwestern Ontario’s wildfire emergency is slowly shifting toward recovery, and several significant Indigenous, policing and municipal-election stories are developing close to home.

 

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James Murray
James Murray
http://www.netnewsledger.com
NetNewsledger.com or NNL offers news, information, opinions and positive ideas for Thunder Bay, Ontario, Northwestern Ontario and the world. NNL covers a large region of Ontario, but are also widely read around the country and the world. To reach us by email: newsroom@netnewsledger.com Reach the Newsroom: (807) 355-1862
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