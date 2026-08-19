Girls in Aviation Day Coming to Confederation College on Sept. 18

THUNDER BAY — LIVING — Girls and young women from across Northwestern Ontario will have an opportunity to explore careers in aviation when Girls in Aviation Day takes place at Confederation College on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026.

The event, organized by Thunder Bay International Airport in partnership with Confederation College, will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the college’s ACE Building.

Hands-on aviation and STEM experiences

Girls in Aviation Day is open to participants between the ages of eight and 18 and is designed to introduce them to the wide range of careers available in aviation and aerospace.

Participants will take part in hands-on activities focused on science, technology, engineering and mathematics, while also hearing from guest speakers and meeting women working in aviation-related careers.

Interactive activities will highlight opportunities in areas including flying, engineering, airport operations, technology, emergency services and skilled trades.

Building confidence and opening career pathways

“Girls in Aviation Day is about inspiring curiosity, building confidence, and showing young women that there are countless opportunities to pursue exciting careers in aviation and aerospace,” said Jackie MacDonald, director of business development and revenue management at Thunder Bay International Airport Authority.

“Whether you’re interested in flying, engineering, technology, emergency services, airport operations, or skilled trades, there’s a place for you in this industry. We look forward to welcoming participants for a fun, engaging, and memorable day.”

Why aviation matters in Northwestern Ontario

Aviation plays a particularly important role across Northwestern Ontario, where many communities depend on air transportation for passenger travel, freight, medical services, emergency response and access to remote and northern communities.

That makes the aviation sector an important source of skilled employment across the region, with career opportunities extending well beyond pilots to aircraft maintenance, airport management, logistics, engineering, emergency services and technical operations.

Encouraging more girls and young women to consider careers in aviation and STEM could help strengthen the future regional workforce in an industry that is essential to northern transportation and connectivity.

Supported by regional aviation partners

The event is being supported by local aviation partners, industry organizations and volunteers who are working to encourage greater participation by young women in aviation and STEM careers.

Organizers say participants can expect a full day of learning, discovery and hands-on experiences while connecting directly with aviation professionals and organizations from across Northwestern Ontario.

Registration information is available through the Thunder Bay International Airport website under its events section.