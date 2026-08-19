THUNDER BAY – NEWS – While my family has heavy hearts with my passing, they supported me and my decision to leave on my own terms. They thought it was going to be Aug. 17, but changed my mind and left on August 16.

I was born James Ralph Mauro on 17 December 1960 at St. Joe’s Hospital to James and Doreen Mauro (Siciliano) of Crown St. in Thunder Bay. Welcoming me home were my older siblings Richard, Jamie Ann & Bill.

The home was small but full of love and while I was only 5 when we moved, I do have a few memories from the area including Bill and Rick having a newspaper route which I helped with. The family moved to Churchill Dr. in Fort William and opened up a family corner store. Dad continued to work in Insurance until 1970 while mom would operate the store, cook for 6 and entertain many friends and family. Seven days a week, 14-hour days were routine for mom and she always did it with a smile.

It was a busy time full of family; with all of us beaming with pride when my sister Jamie became the first ever Miss Teen Thunder Bay when the cities amalgamated. We were taught hard work, commitment and supporting those less fortunate, life lessons that stayed with us forever. It is where I learned some great lessons that I have tried to share with my family.

My early years were spent in great part with my cousin Bruce, who is, and always has been a brother to me: Golf, camping, swimming, filled the many hours and days, which were priceless to my teen years. At 16, I also met a 4th cousin in Burlington, Joe Zukiel, connecting instantly, and to this day are still like brothers. We were in each other’s wedding party and his family has become such an important part of my life. We have travelled together with his wife Laurie, another true blessing. My family has been filled with close cousins, whose relationships with me flourished to a level of closeness likened to more siblings. My cousins Todd Siciliano and Kim Mauro, have been that, another brother and sister that mean the world to me and throughout my illness have been there standing beside me.

At 16, I joined Dominion Grocery Store at Northwood Mall, a moment that changed my life. I met a life-long friend-Shawn Harris, a dear man who I have been proud to call my friend for over 50 years. I have never met anyone who could say anything negative about this man and he is as kind of a person as you’ll ever meet in your life.

While working one night, I went upstairs to see the Assistant Manager where I spotted a young lady applying for a job, a young lady who changed my life forever. I told my manager to hire her and my life was never the same. That young lady, Anne Giguere, has been what has held us together for 44 years.

She got past my error in the tuxedo I picked out for the wedding and together we raised the two greatest boys I could have ever dreamed of, Brad and Richard who make me proud and complete every day. Both succeeding in their careers and living good lives.

Anne & I started out in a small house on Harold St., where we welcomed Brad into the world and 6 months later, we moved all the way to College Park. About 30 months later, Richard was born and completed our young family.

So many great memories growing up in College Park, surrounded by friends and family, including, for a period, when my mom and dad moved in down the street, which was such a gift during their last few years. We had a small re-creation of the East End with family members living in 3 other homes on the crescent.

In 1989, three years into my career, I was partnered with my buddy Angelo and our stories could be endless. Years of laughter and fun could fill a book and he has been the dearest friend since then: Another one, like those above, who I consider to be a brother. I don’t intend to speak about those years and many know why but having Angelo around made it all bearable.

My family life was even more fulfilled with the addition of our grandson Carter. I consider myself so fortunate to have had almost 5 years with my Carter-saurus, my legacy to him is the Christmas books I wrote for him to read for many years to come – 5 in total (1 published, 1 soon-to-be published & 3 more ready to go).

I am lovingly remembered by wife, Anne; sons Brad (Hallie) & Richard (Bruno); grandson Carter; siblings Richard (Mary Ann Morancy), Jamie Ann (Erik Kalaidzas), and Bill (Nancy Hamilton); in-laws Rhea Giguere, Bob Giguere, and Jo-Ann Brown; nieces Tara Ann Loewen (Nathan), Michele Kryger (Brandon); nephews Dustin (Jolanta) Christian (Chase), Chris Giguere; 3 great nephews and 4 great nieces.

Please join my family for my CELEBRATION of life on Monday, August 24 at the DaVinci Centre from 11:00 to 3:00. My request is that you sport one of the following: Christmas sweater, Vikings, Blackhawks, or Jays Jersey, or anything Star Trek

My sincere thanks to nurses and doctors of the ER, 2A, 2C, & 1A at the TBRHSC, as well as the amazing paramedics Damien and Jones.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to Autism Northwest, George Jeffery Children Centre, Rowantree, or charity of your choice.

~ Just a Thought.

Over the past several years, Jim Mauro has written a regular column for NetNewsLedger. Always moving forward, always pressing for change, always making people think.

It has been our pleasure to publish his words.

Our hearts go out to the family in his passing – James Murray