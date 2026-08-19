Cool nights and scattered showers shape the Aug. 19-21 forecast across Ontario’s Far North

THUNDER BAY — Communities across Ontario’s Far North face a cool and changeable three-day stretch from Wednesday, Aug. 19 through Friday, Aug. 21, with showers affecting several locations and daytime temperatures generally ranging from the mid-teens to low 20s.

Marten Falls/Ogoki Post, Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug at Big Trout Lake, Bearskin Lake, Sandy Lake and Wasaho Cree Nation at Fort Severn will all see periods of cloud and at least some chance of rain. Sandy Lake will be among the warmer communities, while Fort Severn remains considerably cooler near Hudson Bay.

Far North Ontario Three-Day Forecast: Aug. 19-21

Marten Falls First Nation/Ogoki Post

Marten Falls starts Wednesday mostly cloudy with a temperature around 11 C.

Wednesday, Aug. 19: Partly sunny with a shower possible in some locations. The high will reach 18 C, falling to 8 Covernight.

Thursday, Aug. 20: Mostly cloudy with a shower possible. Warmer, with a high of 21 C and overnight low of 8 C.

Friday, Aug. 21: Variable cloudiness with a couple of showers. The temperature rises to 23 C, with a low near 11 CFriday night.

Thursday and Friday bring warmer daytime temperatures, although cool overnight conditions will remain noticeable for people travelling on the land or heading out early in the morning.

Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug — KI/Big Trout Lake

KI begins Wednesday cloudy and cool, with temperatures around 9 C.

Wednesday, Aug. 19: Periods of cloud and sunshine with a couple of showers. High 17 C and overnight low 7 C.

Thursday, Aug. 20: Mostly cloudy. The high climbs to 19 C, with a considerably milder overnight low of 11 C.

Friday, Aug. 21: Cloudy with a shower possible. High 20 C and overnight low 10 C.

Wednesday night will be particularly cool, making warmer clothing useful for residents heading out early Thursday.

Bearskin Lake First Nation

Bearskin Lake starts Wednesday mostly cloudy at around 9 C.

Wednesday, Aug. 19: A morning shower is possible before periods of cloud and sunshine develop. High 17 C. The temperature falls sharply overnight to around 5 C.

Thursday, Aug. 20: Increasing cloud, with a warmer high of 22 C. Overnight low 10 C.

Friday, Aug. 21: Cloudy with a couple of showers expected. High 20 C and low 10 C.

The forecast low of 5 C Wednesday night will give Bearskin Lake one of the coldest nights in this report.

Sandy Lake First Nation

Sandy Lake begins Wednesday mostly cloudy with a temperature near 11 C.

Wednesday, Aug. 19: Partly sunny and comfortable. High 21 C and overnight low 9 C.

Thursday, Aug. 20: Cloudy, with a couple of showers developing during the afternoon. High 22 C and low 11 C.

Friday, Aug. 21: Cloudy with a couple of showers. High 21 C, falling to 11 C overnight.

Wednesday currently offers the strongest outdoor-weather window in Sandy Lake before the chance of rain increases Thursday afternoon and Friday.

Wasaho Cree Nation/Fort Severn

Wasaho Cree Nation — Fort Severn — has the coolest forecast of the communities in this report. The community was reporting a shower and a temperature around 10 C Wednesday morning. Wasaho Cree Nation is the name used by Fort Severn First Nation on its official community website.

Wednesday, Aug. 19: Cloudy and breezy with a brief shower possible. High only 14 C, with an overnight low of 7 C.

Thursday, Aug. 20: Warmer. Cloudy during the morning, followed by periods of cloud and sunshine during the afternoon. High 18 C and low 10 C.

Friday, Aug. 21: Cloudy with a couple of showers. High 18 C, falling to 8 C Friday night.

Residents travelling on the water should be prepared for Wednesday’s cooler and breezier conditions.

Aviation and Northern Travel Outlook

Aviation remains essential for passenger travel, medical appointments, freight and other services across remote Northern Ontario.

Wednesday’s showers around Marten Falls, KI, Bearskin Lake and Fort Severn could result in localized changes in cloud and visibility. More widespread shower activity becomes possible Friday, when rain is forecast in all five community areas.

Passengers should check directly with their airline or charter operator before leaving for the airport, particularly where weather conditions are changing.

Boating and On-the-Land Conditions

The cool overnight temperatures are important for anyone travelling by boat, fishing, harvesting or spending extended periods on the land.

Bearskin Lake could fall to just 5 C Wednesday night, while KI and Fort Severn reach about 7 C and Marten Falls drops to around 8 C.

Even when afternoon air temperatures climb above 20 C, northern lakes and rivers remain cold enough that an unexpected immersion can quickly become dangerous. Wearing a properly fitted personal flotation device and carrying warm, dry clothing remain important precautions.

Three-Day Weather at a Glance

Marten Falls/Ogoki Post: 18 C Wednesday, 21 C Thursday, 23 C Friday. Showers possible each day.

KI/Big Trout Lake: 17 C Wednesday, 19 C Thursday, 20 C Friday. Showers Wednesday and Friday.

Bearskin Lake: 17 C Wednesday, 22 C Thursday, 20 C Friday. Cool Wednesday night, with showers returning Friday.

Sandy Lake: 21 C Wednesday, 22 C Thursday, 21 C Friday. Rain chances increase Thursday afternoon and Friday.

Wasaho Cree Nation/Fort Severn: 14 C Wednesday, 18 C Thursday and 18 C Friday. Breezy and showery Wednesday, with more showers Friday.

The broad trend is toward warmer temperatures Thursday before showers become more common again Friday. Forecast conditions can change quickly across the Far North, so residents and travellers should continue monitoring updated local information.