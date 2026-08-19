TBPS Major Crime Unit investigation leads to manslaughter charges

Thunder Bay – NEWS – A Thunder Bay Police Service Major Crime Unit investigation has resulted in charges.

On August 15, 2026, officers with the Primary Response Unit attended a business on Dawson Road in response to reports of an assault.

A search of the area led to an injured individual being located and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The Major Crime Unit became involved in the investigation.

On August 17, 2026, the victim died as a result of their injuries.

On August 18, 2026, a suspect was located and arrested.

Further investigation led to a second suspect being located and arrested on August 19, 2026.

As a result of the investigation, 29-year-old Sheyenne ACHNEEPINESKUM from Thunder Bay and 30-year-old Aaron BEAVER of Thunder Bay are facing a manslaughter charge.

Both of the accused were remanded into custody following their first court appearance with a future court date.

The investigation into the matter remains ongoing.