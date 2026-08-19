Baldari's firm also launches Purpose-Driven Transition™ and Purpose-Driven Continuity™, completing a three-program platform for mid-career leaders in pharmaceutical, healthcare, life sciences, and enterprise IT organizations. Applications for the complimentary seats close August 21, 2026.

BRICK, N.J., Aug. 4, 2026 — Brian Baldari, Pharm.D., MBA, founder of ResilExec® Coaching, today opened applications for five complimentary seats in Purpose-Driven Ascent™, its eight-week executive advancement program. The seats are reserved for Associate Directors, Directors, Executive Directors, and Vice Presidents whose organizations have undergone a workforce reduction or restructuring in the past twelve months and who remained in place. Applications close Friday, August 21, 2026.

The firm is directing the seats at a group it says receives little attention during industry contraction: the leaders who keep their jobs. Biopharma workforce reductions affected 14,427 employees in the first half of 2026, according to tallies published by BioSpace, following 43,242 for full-year 2025. Fewer companies made cuts this year than last, but the reductions that occurred were deeper and more concentrated, with three companies accounting for roughly two thirds of the first-half total.

“When an organization takes out a layer, the people who stay inherit more work and fewer places to go,” said Brian Baldari, Pharm.D., MBA, founder of ResilExec Coaching. “Reporting lines consolidate. The role above you disappears or gets absorbed. Nobody tells you your advancement timeline just moved by two years, but it did. These leaders are performing at the highest level their role demands and they are being told, indirectly, to wait.”

ResilExec also announced the launch of two additional programs. Purpose-Driven Transition™ is an eight-phase external positioning system for mid-career leaders navigating voluntary transition or separation. Purpose-Driven Continuity™ is a six-phase system for graduates who have completed their internal advancement work and must sustain it. With Purpose-Driven Ascent™, the three programs address internal promotion, external transition, and long-term trajectory.

All three are built on Promotion Math™, the firm’s diagnostic framework, which holds that advancement is governed by five variables: Performance, Visibility, Sponsorship, Narrative, and Timing.

“Performance is the entry fee,” said Brian Baldari. “It gets you considered. It does not get you selected. Four of the five variables have nothing to do with how well you do your job, and those four are the ones nobody explains to you.”

Brian Baldari spent 23 years inside large pharmaceutical, healthcare, and enterprise IT organizations, rising from Director to Vice President and Senior General Manager, and has mentored more than 50 leaders across three continents. ResilExec® was granted federal trademark registration by the United States Patent and Trademark Office on June 16, 2026, under Registration No. 8,303,235.

Applications for the five complimentary seats are made through a 30-Minute Diagnostic Call at https://go.resilexec.com/calendar. Applications close Friday, August 21, 2026. The cohort begins in September.

About ResilExec Coaching

ResilExec® Coaching is a career advancement firm serving Associate Directors, Directors, Executive Directors, Vice Presidents, and equivalent leaders in pharmaceutical, healthcare, life sciences, and enterprise IT organizations. Founded by Brian Baldari, Pharm.D., MBA, its three-program platform, Purpose-Driven Ascent™, Purpose-Driven Transition™, and Purpose-Driven Continuity™, addresses internal promotion, external transition, and sustained trajectory. ResilExec Coaching operates as a registered trade name of Resilient Performance Group LLC, Brick, New Jersey. Learn more at resilexec.com.

Media Contact

Brian Baldari, Pharm.D., MBA

Founder, ResilExec Coaching

resilexec.com