Thunder Bay Police Now Investigating Dawson Road Case as Sudden Death

THUNDER BAY — Thunder Bay Police Service has reclassified an assault investigation involving an injured woman on Dawson Road as a sudden death investigation.

Police say officers were called to the 1000 block of Dawson Road during the afternoon of Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. A woman was located and transported to a Thunder Bay hospital with injuries.

Major Crime Unit investigating

The Thunder Bay Police Service Major Crime Unit became involved as the investigation continued.

Police have now confirmed that the matter is being investigated as a sudden death.

Investigators say they do not believe there is a risk to public safety at this time.

Investigation remains active

Police have not released further details about the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death, including her identity, the nature of her injuries or whether investigators believe criminal activity was involved.

No charges have been announced.

Because the investigation remains active and information is limited, NetNewsLedger will not speculate on the circumstances surrounding the death.

Thunder Bay Police Service says additional information will be released when it becomes available.

The police occurrence number is TB26032479.