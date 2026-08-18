Northwest Wildfire Update: 82 Active Fires as Crews Continue Work on Rinker Lake Complex

THUNDER BAY — Wildland fire activity remained relatively quiet across Northwestern Ontario on Monday, Aug. 17, with no new fires confirmed by the evening update from Ontario’s Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services.

There were 82 active wildland fires in the Northwest Region as of 6:01 p.m. CDT. Seven were not under control, three were being held, 11 were under control and 61 were being observed.

The largest ongoing operations remain the Rinker Lake Complex and the Atikokan Cluster, where hundreds of firefighters and support personnel continue suppression and monitoring work.

Rinker Lake Complex: Fire activity remains low

Fire activity across the Rinker Lake Wildland Fire Complex remained low Monday, with FireRanger crews reporting fewer areas of smoke and little open flame.

A total of 284 personnel are assigned to the complex, including firefighters from Alberta, Manitoba, Nova Scotia and Ontario, along with crews from Mexico.

Fourteen helicopters are dedicated to the operation.

Crews continued identifying and extinguishing hotspots across the fire complex. While some areas still contained considerable heat, officials reported that long sections of the perimeter have now been cleared and rechecked with no remaining heat or hotspots detected.

The Rinker Lake Complex includes:

Thunder Bay 36 (THU036): 301,240 hectares — not under control

301,240 hectares — not under control Dryden 34 (DRY034): 45,800 hectares — not under control

45,800 hectares — not under control Dryden 35 (DRY035): 30,201 hectares — not under control

Together, the three fires cover approximately 377,241 hectares.

The improving conditions do not mean suppression work is finished. Large fires can retain significant heat underground and in heavy forest fuels, requiring crews to repeatedly patrol and check areas before they can be considered secure.

Atikokan Cluster crews continue hotspot work

More than 100 personnel are assigned to the Atikokan Cluster, including Ontario and Mexican wildland firefighters, flight crews, engineers, emergency medical personnel, support staff and an Incident Management Team.

Fire crews are continuing to locate and extinguish hotspots detected through infrared scanning.

Equipment is also being removed from areas where crews have successfully contained sections of the fire perimeter. Helicopters are supporting the operation by moving personnel and equipment and providing water-bucketing support when required.

Recent widespread rainfall has helped keep fire behaviour low. Additional thundershowers forecast for the area were expected to further limit fire activity.

The Atikokan Cluster includes:

Fort Frances 13 (FOR013): 25,313 hectares — being observed

25,313 hectares — being observed Fort Frances 14 (FOR014): 51,768 hectares — not under control

51,768 hectares — not under control Fort Frances 15 (FOR015): 42,273 hectares — not under control

Restricted Fire Zone remains in effect

A Restricted Fire Zone remains in effect across the Northwest Region.

The Ministry of Natural Resources introduced the restriction July 15 because of high to extreme fire hazard, increased wildfire activity, the existing fire load and the need to reduce human-caused fires.

Residents, campers, anglers and backcountry travellers should continue to check current restrictions before using open flame or travelling into areas affected by implementation orders, evacuation orders or evacuation alerts.

Restrictions can change as fire behaviour, weather and operational needs evolve.

Airspace restrictions near major fires

A Notice to Airmen, or NOTAM, remains in effect around Thunder Bay 36.

Another NOTAM remains in effect around Fort Frances 14, northeast of Byers Lake.

These restrictions are in addition to the standard rules around active forest fires under the Canadian Aviation Regulations.

Airspace within five nautical miles of an active forest fire and up to 3,000 feet above ground level is restricted to aircraft involved in fire suppression unless otherwise authorized.

The restrictions are especially important in Northwestern Ontario, where helicopters, waterbombers and other aircraft are frequently operating at low altitude near active fires.

Unauthorized aircraft — including drones — can create a serious hazard and may force suppression aircraft to leave the area.

Pilots should check current NOTAM information through NAV CANADA when planning flights.

What this means for Northwestern Ontario

The absence of new fires and lower fire behaviour are positive developments, but Northwestern Ontario remains in a significant wildfire season.

Large fires such as THU036, DRY034, DRY035, FOR014 and FOR015 continue to require substantial personnel, aviation resources and logistical support.

For communities, First Nations, forestry operators, tourism businesses and travellers, the continuing Restricted Fire Zone and fire-related access restrictions remain important considerations.

Smoke conditions can also change rapidly depending on wind direction, even when fire behaviour is relatively low near the ground.

Residents travelling into remote areas should check the latest fire map, evacuation information and local access restrictions before departure.

Reporting a wildland fire

To report a wildland fire north of the French and Mattawa rivers, call 310-FIRE (3473).

For fires south of the French or Mattawa rivers, call 911.