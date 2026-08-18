There are many differences between the live casino games featured at online casinos and other types, such as slots and crash games, but the main one is what happens behind the screen. Regular casino games are powered by software, with the action and the results delivered automatically. Most significantly, it is random number generators that determine whether a player wins or loses.

In contrast, live casino games are played out in real time via a stream. They’re essentially typical table games, such as roulette and blackjack, with real dealers and tables, streamed to the devices of players. No RNGs are used, with results instead determined naturally via the laws of physics.

For players accessing a live casino Ontario platform, this creates an experience that is something between what can be found at a traditional casino and a conventional online game. The rules and odds are typically the same, but the way the game is played is noticeably different.

How Regular Online Casino Games Work

Regular online casino games are usually powered by software. Whether it’s reels spinning, cards being turned, or the results received, everything happens automatically. Most importantly, the outcome of every bet is determined by a random number generator, a mathematical algorithm designed to produce random results within the game’s return to player percentage (RTP).

From the player’s perspective, bets are placed on mobile phones or computers via an interface that, again, is entirely software-based. Then, the action is played out visually on the screen before the RNG determines whether a round is a win or loss.

So that players enjoy a fair experience, the RNGs used to power the games are typically subject to rules, regulations and technical standards put in place by the regulatory authorities in the region they’re hosted in.

For example, in Ontario, private operators must register with the AGCO and enter into an operating agreement with iGaming Ontario before offering games to players in the regulated market. The AGCO establishes and enforces the province’s standards for internet gaming, while iGaming Ontario manages the commercial side of the market.

Live Casino Adds a Real Dealer

The biggest difference between live casino titles and regular games is obvious as soon as the games are opened. Once loaded, players are greeted with a live stream of a real table and professional dealer, and the action all takes place in real time. Players can chat among themselves and with the dealer, and results happen in front of their eyes rather than as per an RNG.

Providers such as Evolution describe their live casino studios as production environments equipped with multiple cameras, audio equipment and other technology for broadcasting games in real time. The player still uses an online interface to place bets and make decisions, but what happens at the table is taking place physically.

For example, a live blackjack game can involve:

A real dealer shuffling and dealing physical cards

Cameras providing multiple angles of the action

An online interface for placing bets and selecting actions

Live video and audio connecting the dealer with players

In short, the above shows how live titles are completely different to all other games in an online casino library.

No Software – Results Like Traditional Casino Games

While RNGs are typically regulated by the authorities overseeing gambling in certain regions, such as Canada, and are therefore random and fair, some players would rather play games where results are not determined by software. Technology has made many positive changes to entertainment, not least online casino games, but some prefer to trust their eyes rather than algorithms when it comes to gambling.

Live dealer games all use real tables and dealers or croupiers who play out the games live. Therefore, results come down to chance just like they would in a land-based casino. Cards are shuffled and dealt, roulette wheels are real and roll just as they do at regular casinos. There is no software in sight aside from the webcams, streaming tech and UI.

Different Technology, Different Responsibilities

A live table needs functioning cameras, dealing equipment, trained dealers and systems capable of recording and transmitting game activity. Regulators can therefore have specific requirements covering live dealer operations.

Ontario has its own regulatory requirements for live gaming. The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) defines a live table game as a game requiring a live dealer who may have an impact on the outcome. Its standards also require gaming technology used in Ontario to undergo certification by an AGCO-registered independent testing laboratory before it can be deployed.

Regular online games have their own testing and technical requirements, but the emphasis is different because there is no physical dealer or table involved.

Two Different Ways to Play Online

Live casino and regular online games may offer many of the same classic games, but the technology behind them is completely different. One is purely powered by software and graphics and the other is streamed live using human dealers and real gambling paraphernalia. It is the live and real aspect of those games that makes it appealing to a certain type of casino player.