Northwestern Ontario is starting Tuesday on the cool side, with temperatures generally between 9°C and 12°C before sunrise. The main weather story today will be strengthening west winds, with gusts reaching 50 to 60 km/h from Kenora through Red Lake, Vermilion Bay, Dryden and Sioux Lookout. Pickle Lake will also be breezy, but has the added concern of a 70 percent chance of showers this morning.

For most communities, Tuesday will be relatively dry with a mix of sun and cloud. Temperatures stay close to or a little below seasonal values, followed by a chilly night with lows of only 7°C to 9°C. Wednesday looks pleasant for much of the region before warmer temperatures and another chance of showers arrive Thursday.

Today’s Weather Overview

Kenora

Current Conditions

At 5:00 AM CDT, Kenora Airport was reporting mainly clear skies and 12.4°C. Humidity was 77 percent, barometric pressure was 101.3 kPa and falling, and winds were light from the west at 8 km/h.

Kenora will see a mix of sun and cloud today. West winds increase substantially this morning to 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h. The afternoon high reaches 21°C, with a moderate UV index of 5. Tonight brings only a few clouds as the wind eases, with the temperature dropping to 9°C.

Fort Frances

Current Conditions

Fort Frances had one of the coolest and most humid starts in the region. At 5:00 AM CDT, the temperature was 8.9°C, humidity was 99 percent, and pressure was 101.3 kPa and rising. Winds were almost calm, from the north at just 3 km/h.

Tuesday will begin sunny before becoming a mix of sun and cloud. West winds increase to 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/hthis morning. The high reaches 23°C, right around the seasonal normal. Skies clear this evening and winds become light, with an overnight low of 8°C.

Red Lake

Current Conditions

At 5:00 AM CDT, Red Lake Airport was clear and 11.9°C. Humidity stood at 83 percent, pressure was 101.1 kPa and falling, and west winds were already blowing at 15 km/h.

Expect a mix of sun and cloud through the day, but the wind will become increasingly noticeable. West winds increase to 30 km/h with gusts to 60 km/h. The high reaches 20°C, about two degrees below the normal mid-August maximum. Tonight becomes partly cloudy, with northwest winds gusting to 40 km/h before easing and a low of 7°C.

Vermilion Bay

Current Conditions

Environment Canada observations for Vermilion Bay were coming from Rawson Lake. At 5:00 AM CDT, the temperature was 10.9°C, humidity was 89 percent, and pressure was 101.3 kPa and rising. Winds were light from the west-southwest at 3 km/h.

Tuesday brings a mix of sun and cloud, with west winds strengthening to 20 km/h gusting to 60 km/h this morning. The high reaches 22°C. Skies clear tonight as winds diminish, with temperatures falling to 8°C.

Dryden

Current Conditions

Dryden Airport was reporting mainly clear skies and 9.3°C at 5:00 AM CDT. Humidity was 90 percent, pressure was 101.2 kPa, and west-southwest winds were blowing at 11 km/h.

Dryden gets a mix of sun and cloud today. West winds increase to 20 km/h gusting to 60 km/h, making the wind the main factor for outdoor plans. The afternoon high reaches 22°C, with a moderate UV index of 5. Conditions clear tonight and the temperature falls to 8°C.

Sioux Lookout

Current Conditions

At 5:00 AM CDT, Sioux Lookout Airport was mainly clear and 11.2°C. Humidity was 85 percent, pressure was steady at 101.2 kPa, and west-southwest winds were light at 6 km/h.

The wind increases quickly this morning, becoming west at 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h. Otherwise, Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 20°C. Tonight stays partly cloudy before the winds ease late in the evening. The overnight low drops to a chilly 7°C.

Pickle Lake

Current Conditions

Pickle Lake Airport was clear and 10.6°C at 5:00 AM EST. Humidity was 78 percent, barometric pressure was 100.8 kPa, and west winds were blowing at 15 km/h.

Pickle Lake has the most unsettled forecast in this regional roundup. Skies become mainly cloudy, with the chance of showers increasing from 30 percent to 70 percent this morning. West winds strengthen to 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h, while the high reaches only 19°C. Tonight remains cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers, northwest winds gusting to 40 km/h and a low of 8°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Wednesday, August 19

Wednesday brings quieter and generally pleasant weather across Northwestern Ontario.

Kenora will be mainly sunny with a high of 22°C, followed by increasing cloud Wednesday night and a low of 14°C. Fort Frances sees a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 23°C, northwest winds near 20 km/h and a humidex of 25.

Red Lake reaches 21°C under a mix of sun and cloud, while Vermilion Bay and Dryden both reach 22°C. Dryden and Vermilion Bay begin sunny before some cloud develops, with northwest winds around 20 km/h during the afternoon. Overnight lows are generally between 9°C and 10°C.

Sioux Lookout reaches 21°C under a mix of sun and cloud before clearing Wednesday night and falling to 8°C. Pickle Lake remains cooler and somewhat unsettled, with a 30 percent chance of showers and a high of 18°C, followed by a clear night at 9°C.

Thursday, August 20

Temperatures rise Thursday, but clouds and shower chances begin returning to most of the region.

Kenora climbs to 26°C with a mix of sun and cloud and a 30 percent chance of showers. Fort Frances reaches 25°C under cloudy skies with a 30 percent shower chance. Red Lake reaches 24°C, while Vermilion Bay and Dryden both climb to 25°C, each with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Sioux Lookout reaches 24°C with a 30 percent chance of showers. Pickle Lake gets the best Thursday forecast in this group, with sunshine and a high of 22°C. Shower chances increase again Thursday night in most locations.

Friday, August 21

Friday looks cooler and cloudier again. Kenora and Fort Frances are forecast to reach 21°C, while Red Lake, Vermilion Bay, Dryden and Sioux Lookout sit near 19°C. Each has about a 40 percent chance of showers. Pickle Lake reaches 20°Cwith a 40 percent chance of showers.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Tuesday morning calls for a light jacket, hoodie or fleece, especially with temperatures starting in the single digits or low teens. By afternoon, a lighter shirt should be comfortable in Kenora, Fort Frances, Vermilion Bay and Dryden, but a wind-resistant outer layer will be useful because of gusts reaching 40 to 60 km/h.

For Red Lake and Sioux Lookout, keep the extra layer available through much of the day, as temperatures top out around 20°C. In Pickle Lake, add a water-resistant jacket or umbrella because showers are considerably more likely.

Sunglasses and sunscreen remain useful in the southern communities, particularly Fort Frances where the UV index reaches the high category. Anyone boating or fishing should take the stronger west winds seriously, as gusts can make conditions on exposed lakes much rougher than conditions near shore.

Weather Trivia

Mid-August daytime normals across Northwestern Ontario show how quickly temperatures gradually decline as summer moves toward September. Environment Canada’s normal high for August 18 is 23°C in Kenora and Fort Frances, 22°C in Red Lake, Vermilion Bay, Dryden and Sioux Lookout, and 21°C in Pickle Lake.

That makes today’s forecast comparatively cool in Red Lake, Sioux Lookout and Pickle Lake, while Fort Frances is expected to land almost exactly on its seasonal daytime normal. The even more noticeable feature will come overnight, when lows around 7°C to 9°C make early Wednesday feel distinctly like late summer in Northwestern Ontario.

Source: Environment and Climate Change Canada observations at approximately 5:00 AM and public forecasts issued at 4:30 AM on Tuesday, August 18, 2026.