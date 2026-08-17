“I’m not a lawyer,” Randy Douthit said in a 2024 interview, “but after 25 years, it’s hard not to know a lot about the law. Of course, we’re small claims, but the small claims it is a mirror to the larger lawsuits”.

Few professionals outside the judiciary are positioned to make that observation from experience rather than theory. Douthit’s television career began at local Oregon stations before taking him to CNN, where he created Crossfire and developed Larry King Live into a program whose production earned him the Peabody Award. His move into court television production in the mid-1990s gave him a second, different vantage point on the American public: not as a news audience, but as a litigating one. Executive producers in that format make curatorial decisions: reviewing thousands of small-claims filings, selecting which disputes a national audience should watch adjudicated, deciding which conflicts carry enough human stakes to hold attention. Over nearly three decades in that role, Douthit has had a continuous window onto what Americans choose to fight about and how the nature of that fighting has changed.

A Format Built Around Bounded Disputes

Court television as a genre was built around a specific kind of American dispute. The People’s Court, which premiered on Sept. 14, 1981, established the foundational architecture: actual small-claims cases brought before a credentialed arbitrator, with binding decisions both parties had agreed to in advance. Former Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Joseph Wapner presided over a docket drawn from real small-claims filings in Southern California. Researchers approached plaintiffs and defendants whose cases were already scheduled for local courts and invited them to drop those appearances in favor of televised arbitration. The network paid any judgment rendered, and both parties were compensated for their time.

Its formula suited the disputes it processed: money lent and not returned, property damaged or poorly repaired. Evidence arrived in paper form — receipts, handwritten agreements, photographs — and could be weighed quickly without specialized knowledge. Each party generally knew exactly when and how the conflict had started. Witnesses, if there were any, were typically neighbors or mutual acquaintances who had been physically present for a specific exchange.

The format Douthit moved into in 1996 followed the same model. Cases turned on what two people had done to each other in person. Conflict was bounded by what had physically occurred between the two principals. Evidence a plaintiff carried into a courtroom was, for the most part, all that existed: a finite stack of paper, a record of a finite set of interactions.

The Digital Turn in American Conflict

That bounded character dissolved, gradually at first and then more visibly, as digital platforms restructured how Americans communicated and how they harmed each other.

Reputation became uniquely vulnerable. A false allegation that once spread through a neighborhood or a local professional network now had fundamentally different reach. “A false allegation posted to a local blog or a private conversation used to have a relatively small audience; today a single tweet, YouTube video, or Instagram post can be seen by millions within hours,” wrote Marc Casarino, a partner at Kennedys Law, in a 2025 analysis for the Professional Liability Underwriting Society. Platform architecture compounded the problem: algorithms designed to reward engagement spread damaging content well beyond the original post, and once a statement had been shared across multiple channels, retraction became practically impossible.

Casarino described the resulting legal environment as one in which “the architecture of platforms — algorithms that reward outrage, indefinite chains of republication, and often anonymous or pseudonymous speakers — creates fertile ground for statements that are false, harmful and hard to retract”. American defamation law, still calibrated to the “actual malice” standard established in New York Times Co. v. Sullivan in 1964 — a framework designed for newspapers and broadcast stations — was now being applied to platforms capable of distributing a single post to an audience once reachable only by national media organizations.

Organizations began building dedicated “reputation response” teams to monitor viral false claims and coordinate legal responses. Boutique law firms specialized in social-media defamation. High-profile cases involving conspiracy-spreading broadcasters drew jury awards that signaled the reputational stakes of false online claims were being priced into verdicts. Casarino noted that “recent litigation — from the extensive judgments against conspiracy-spreading broadcasters to corporations hiring boutique firms to police social-media falsehoods — has shown plaintiffs are willing to use the courts to push back on online harms”. Each headline sent the same signal: words published to a platform carry legal exposure that words spoken in private almost never did.

A Litigation Environment Under Pressure

Broader survey data tracked the trend. Norton Rose Fulbright’s 2025 Annual Litigation Trends Survey, drawn from interviews with more than 400 general counsel and in-house litigation leaders in the United States and Canada, found that nearly half of corporate counsel expected the number of lawsuits and regulatory investigations affecting their organizations to increase in the year ahead.

Artificial intelligence produced a category of dispute with no predecessor anywhere in the history of American courts, let alone court television. More than 50 AI intellectual property lawsuits were pending in U.S. federal courts by the end of 2025. Anthropic had reached a settlement with a class of authors for as much as $1.5 billion over training-data copyright allegations. Fourteen major publishers had sued the AI company Cohere over similar claims. Courts were being asked to determine whether the way machine learning systems ingest, process, and reproduce text constitutes infringement — raising questions with no clean legal precedent and with implications for the entire AI industry’s foundational practices.

Douthit’s description of the shift is direct: “As the world gets more complicated, all litigation does. These days, people don’t just sue over one-on-one interactions — they’re suing over social media posts that can reach millions, over the use of AI, and over things that people never could have conceived of 30 years ago. We see that complexity in a lot of our cases, too.”

How Case Selection Has Changed

For a producer deciding which disputes merit a national audience, the practical consequences of this shift are concrete. Choosing cases for court television has always required filtering for disputes with legible evidence, identifiable stakes, and a conflict that resolves within the format’s time and cognitive constraints. For most of the genre’s history, that meant documents a viewer could assess in real time.

Cases involving social media disputes arrive differently. Evidence may include screenshots of posts that have been deleted, platform analytics documenting reach, and comment threads involving people who were not the primary plaintiff or defendant. A dispute may have played out in front of thousands of online observers before either party filed any paperwork. What a statement “meant” to the audience that encountered it, and what harm can be reasonably attributed to that audience exposure, requires arguments that do not compress cleanly into the format’s structure.

Evidence complexity aside, Douthit holds a view on the more fundamental question underneath any case, regardless of medium: “Some people weaponize litigation. For others, litigation is the only weapon they have after they’ve exhausted all other options. Be clear about why you are going to court in the first place”. That clarity about what a plaintiff is actually seeking — and whether the legal system can provide it — proves as relevant in disputes about a viral post as in disputes about an unpaid loan.

What Three Decades Record

Court television has always been more than entertainment. Disputes that pass through its production pipeline document a cross-section of American conflict: the kinds of grievances ordinary people decide are worth formalizing, worth pressing through a legal process, worth bringing into a public venue. Small-claims court is not constitutional litigation. It does not involve corporate plaintiffs with years of discovery capacity or legal teams managing multi-jurisdictional exposure. It records the texture of daily American friction: what people expect from each other and what they’re willing to do when those expectations fail.

That texture has shifted in ways that register clearly across the legal literature and in the production decisions that structure court television. Casarino’s 2025 analysis identified the underlying dynamic: “social and political disputes that once happened within local institutions now play out publicly and permanently online”. A dispute between two people is no longer bounded to those two people when it unfolds on platforms where thousands of observers can participate, amplify, and document what was said.

Douthit has spent nearly 30 years building the editorial framework that decides what a given dispute looks like on national television: which conflicts are selected, which facts are legible on screen, which cases carry the human stakes that hold an audience through adjudication. Across that span, the cases his production has reviewed — from the comparatively contained personal disputes of the late 1990s to the socially mediated, AI-adjacent conflicts of recent seasons — form an informal record of how American conflict has moved. Legal scholars track doctrinal changes. Courts track precedent. Douthit has been tracking something else: which fights Americans believe are worth having, and which they’re willing to let a camera see.





