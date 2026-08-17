OTTAWA — The federal government wants social media platforms to block users under 16, but it has not yet decided exactly how their ages would be verified.

Bill C-34, introduced in June, would require platforms to prevent children under 16 from accessing their services. Culture Minister Marc Miller said the government will work with platforms to find a system that protects privacy while making sure age checks are effective.

Other countries offer examples of how age verification could work. Options include facial scanning, government-issued digital IDs, credit cards, banks, mobile providers and email-based checks.

Australia introduced rules in December 2025 requiring major social media platforms to take reasonable steps to keep children under 16 off their services. The country’s online safety commissioner later found that many children were still able to keep their accounts.

Experts say Canada should learn from Australia’s experience and set clear standards for platforms.

Andrew MacDougall, a policy fellow at McGill University, said no age-verification system is perfect. Systems that use existing relationships with banks or mobile providers could reduce privacy risks, but many teenagers may not have access to those services.

Facial age estimation is another option, but it can make mistakes, especially when trying to determine whether someone is just under or over 16. It also involves sensitive biometric information.

A digital ID could offer a more privacy-friendly option if it only confirms whether someone is over a certain age instead of revealing their exact birth date.

Canada’s federal privacy commissioner has warned that age-verification systems could create risks involving data breaches and online surveillance. Polling cited by the commissioner also found that many Canadians do not trust social media companies to protect their personal information.

Emily Laidlaw, a cybersecurity law professor at the University of Calgary, said Bill C-34 leaves many details to be decided by a future digital safety regulator.

She said that could allow the rules to adapt as technology changes, but it also means Canadians do not yet know exactly how the system will work.

Experts also warn that age verification will not be foolproof. Children could use an older person’s account, while VPNs could allow users to appear as though they are in a country without similar age restrictions.

The challenge for Canada will be finding a system that is effective enough to protect children without collecting more personal information than necessary.