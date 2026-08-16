Eight new fires reported in Chapleau and Sudbury districts

THUNDER BAY — Ontario fire officials confirmed eight new wildland fires in the Northeast Fire Region on Saturday, Aug. 15, with three of the new fires listed as not under control by the evening update.

As of 7:15 p.m. EDT, there were 47 active wildland fires across the Northeast Region. Four were not under control, two were being held, three were under control and 38 were being observed, according to Ontario’s Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services.

For residents of Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario, the fires are outside the Northwest Fire Region, but the activity is another reminder that conditions can vary sharply across Northern Ontario. Travellers, forestry workers and others moving between Northwestern and Northeastern Ontario should continue checking fire conditions and restrictions for the districts they are entering.

Two of the eight newly confirmed fires were already out by Saturday evening:

Chapleau 23 (CHA023) was 0.2 hectares, about one kilometre west of Grant Road and 0.7 kilometres northwest of Pine Shores Road. The fire is out.

was 0.2 hectares, about one kilometre west of Grant Road and 0.7 kilometres northwest of Pine Shores Road. The fire is out. Sudbury 56 (SUD056) was 0.1 hectares near Crane Lake, about 0.1 kilometres south of Crane Country Lane and one kilometre southwest of Blackstone Crane Lake Road. The fire is out.

Two more fires were listed as under control:

Sudbury 57 (SUD057) is 0.1 hectares, about three kilometres west of Murray Lake and 1.5 kilometres northwest of Murray North Road West.

is 0.1 hectares, about three kilometres west of Murray Lake and 1.5 kilometres northwest of Murray North Road West. Sudbury 58 (SUD058) is 0.1 hectares, about two kilometres south of Highway 637 and four kilometres north of Mill Lake.

One new fire was being held:

Chapleau 24 (CHA034) is 0.1 hectares, about 1.5 kilometres south of Dyment Lake and six kilometres east of Vice Lake.

The ministry’s published Aug. 15 listing identifies Chapleau 24 with the incident number CHA034, and that designation has been retained here as published.

Three of Saturday’s new fires were not under control:

Chapleau 25 (CHA025) is one hectare, about five kilometres north of Murdock Lake and 27 kilometres west of Highway 101.

is one hectare, about five kilometres north of Murdock Lake and 27 kilometres west of Highway 101. Sudbury 59 (SUD059) is 0.1 hectares on the shore of Kettle Lake, about one kilometre west of Hope Lake and four kilometres north of Upper Bark Lake.

is 0.1 hectares on the shore of Kettle Lake, about one kilometre west of Hope Lake and four kilometres north of Upper Bark Lake. Sudbury 60 (SUD060) is 0.2 hectares, about three kilometres east of Upper Bark Lake and four kilometres north of Trevor Lake.

What the fire status terms mean

Ontario uses several classifications to describe the progress of wildfire suppression.

A fire listed as not under control is still spreading beyond established control boundaries or has not responded sufficiently to suppression efforts. Being held means crews have taken enough action that the fire is not expected to spread beyond existing or planned control boundaries under current or forecast conditions.

An under control fire has received sufficient suppression action to prevent further spread. A fire listed as being observedis being monitored rather than actively suppressed, allowing natural ecological processes to continue where appropriate.

Stay clear of waterbombers

Ontario is reminding boaters to give waterbombers plenty of room when firefighting aircraft approach a lake or river.

Boaters should move toward shore and remain clear of the aircraft’s scooping path. A waterbomber cannot safely scoop water when boats or other watercraft create a hazard on the water.

Ontario’s fire response system includes FireRanger crews, aircraft and other equipment that can be deployed according to fire behaviour, threats to communities and infrastructure, and provincial priorities.

Outdoor burning rules remain in effect

Ontario’s legislated fire season runs from April 1 to Oct. 31. Provincial rules govern outdoor burning during that period, although additional restrictions can be imposed when fire conditions warrant.

For many types of outdoor burning, fires must be started no earlier than two hours before sunset and extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise the following day. Anyone burning must have adequate tools or water available to control the fire.

Residents inside municipal boundaries should also check with their local fire department for municipal fire bans, permit requirements or other restrictions before burning.

How to report a wildland fire

To report a wildland fire north of the French and Mattawa rivers, call 310-FIRE (3473).

South of the French and Mattawa rivers, call 911.

Residents and travellers can monitor Ontario’s official forest fire information service for updated fire locations, danger ratings and restrictions. Fire danger ratings can change throughout the day as weather conditions change.