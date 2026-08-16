CoinRabbit has partnered with Bitrefill to expand the ways users can access the value of their crypto holdings without selling their assets. The integration connects CoinRabbit’s crypto-backed lending infrastructure with Bitrefill’s digital marketplace, allowing users to use liquidity from crypto loans for everyday purchases while keeping ownership of their underlying cryptocurrency.

For many long-term crypto holders, spending digital assets has always involved a difficult decision. Selling part of a portfolio provides immediate access to funds, but it also reduces exposure to assets that investors may expect to appreciate over time. In addition, selling crypto can create taxable events in many jurisdictions, making it a less attractive option for users who want to maintain their long-term positions.

CoinRabbit and Bitrefill are addressing this challenge by introducing a different approach: instead of selling crypto to access liquidity, users can use their digital assets as collateral, receive a crypto-backed loan, and spend those funds through Bitrefill’s marketplace. This creates a way for users to unlock the value of their holdings while keeping their investment strategy unchanged.

Crypto Infrastructure Moves Beyond Trading and Custody

The partnership reflects a broader evolution taking place across the digital asset industry. Early crypto infrastructure was largely built around exchanges, trading platforms, and custody solutions. As the market matures, the focus is shifting toward products that allow users to interact with their assets in more flexible ways — including earning, borrowing, and spending without leaving the crypto ecosystem.

By combining lending, wallet functionality, and spending capabilities, CoinRabbit is positioning itself within this emerging category of integrated crypto financial services. Through Bitrefill, users gain access to more than 10,000 digital products across 180+ countries, including gift cards, eSIM services, mobile refills, travel products, and digital entertainment.

The integration aims to reduce the gap between holding crypto and using it in everyday life. Instead of treating digital assets as something that can only be bought, sold, or stored, this model introduces additional financial use cases while allowing users to maintain ownership of their holdings.

Bringing Asset-Backed Lending Into the Digital Economy

The underlying concept follows a principle that has long existed in traditional finance: investors often borrow against valuable assets rather than selling them. Real estate owners, for example, may use property-backed loans to access capital while maintaining ownership of their assets.

Crypto lending applies a similar model to digital assets. Through CoinRabbit, users can pledge their cryptocurrency as collateral and receive liquidity without closing their positions. The collateral remains secured during the loan period and is returned once repayment obligations are completed.

The Bitrefill integration extends this approach beyond financial markets by connecting crypto-backed liquidity with practical spending opportunities. Users can now apply the same principle of asset preservation to everyday financial needs.

Toward a More Flexible Crypto Economy

One of the biggest challenges facing the digital asset industry has been moving from investment-focused adoption toward everyday utility. While cryptocurrencies have become widely recognized as financial assets, practical ways to use them in daily life have remained relatively limited.

The collaboration between CoinRabbit and Bitrefill represents a step toward closing that gap by connecting lending infrastructure with real-world applications. Rather than forcing users to choose between maintaining exposure to their assets and accessing liquidity, the combined ecosystem provides another option.

“Traditional wealth management has long treated liquidity and capital preservation as complementary goals, not competing ones. Crypto users deserve the same flexibility,” said Walter Barrett, Chief Strategy & Growth Officer at CoinRabbit.

As digital asset infrastructure continues to evolve, integrations that connect custody, lending, and spending may become increasingly important in shaping how users interact with cryptocurrencies.



