Easy side hustles Canadians can start now, with practical ideas for Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario

THUNDER BAY — Groceries, transportation, housing and everyday household bills continue to put pressure on Canadian budgets, leading many people to look beyond their regular paycheque for additional income.

The economic picture is more complicated than simply saying prices are rising faster than wages. Statistics Canada reported that the Consumer Price Index was up 2.8 per cent year over year in June 2026, while average hourly wages increased 3.3 per cent over the same period. But food purchased from stores was up 3.9 per cent and transportation costs jumped 6.7 per cent, meaning the expenses people notice most can still be climbing faster than their income.

And remember: lower inflation does not mean prices are returning to where they were several years ago. It means prices are increasing more slowly.

For people in Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario, a second job is not always practical. Shift work, family responsibilities, transportation costs and long distances can make another scheduled job difficult. That is where the increasingly familiar “side hustle” comes in — work that can often be fitted around an existing job, school or family commitments.

What Makes a Good Side Hustle?

The best side hustle is not necessarily the one promising the most money.

For most people, it is something that:

costs very little to start;

uses skills or equipment they already have;

can be scheduled around their regular job;

has customers available locally or online;

does not require taking on debt;

can be stopped or scaled back when life gets busy; and

still produces a worthwhile return after expenses.

That last point matters.

Making $100 does not necessarily mean earning $100. Gasoline, vehicle maintenance, supplies, platform fees, insurance and taxes can quickly reduce what appears to be an attractive side income.

Here are some of the easiest options to consider.

1. Dog Walking and Pet Sitting

If you are comfortable with animals, pet care can be one of the simplest services to start.

Dog walking can fit before work, after work or on weekends. Pet sitting can include feeding animals, checking on a home or staying with pets while owners travel.

Thunder Bay’s combination of shift workers, travellers and people who leave the city for work can create opportunities for reliable pet-care providers.

Startup costs can be minimal, although anyone making this a regular business should consider appropriate insurance and make sure expectations with pet owners are clear.

The key asset here is not expensive equipment. It is reliability.

2. Lawn Cutting, Yard Cleanup and Snow Shovelling

Northwestern Ontario provides opportunities in every season.

During spring and summer, people may pay for:

lawn cutting;

raking;

gardening;

brush cleanup;

hauling yard waste; or

basic property maintenance.

Then winter arrives.

Snow shovelling can become a straightforward source of extra income, particularly for people willing to clear steps, decks, sidewalks and smaller driveways.

Seniors, people with mobility limitations and homeowners who travel may need dependable help throughout the season.

Someone who already owns a lawn mower, shovel, snowblower or basic yard tools has an obvious advantage.

Avoid accepting work that requires professional training, licensing or specialized safety equipment unless you are properly qualified.

3. House Cleaning

Cleaning is another side business with relatively low startup costs.

A person might begin with one or two homes on evenings or weekends and build through referrals.

Services can range from regular household cleaning to move-out cleaning, cottage cleanup and preparing a property before or after guests arrive.

There is also potential for repeat customers, which can make cleaning more predictable than constantly searching for new one-time jobs.

Trust is critical when working inside someone’s home. Clear communication, references and appropriate insurance can become increasingly important as the business grows.

4. Sell Things You No Longer Need

The easiest side hustle might begin in your basement, garage or closet.

Unused tools, electronics, sporting equipment, furniture, children’s items, collectibles and household goods can be sold through online marketplaces or local buy-and-sell groups.

There is an important distinction between occasionally selling your own used belongings and operating an ongoing business buying or producing goods for resale.

The Canada Revenue Agency says people earning business income through peer-to-peer online sales have reporting obligations, including reporting applicable self-employment income.

Some people take reselling further by purchasing underpriced goods at garage sales, auctions or thrift stores and reselling them.

That can make money, but it also introduces risk. Do not tie up money in inventory unless you understand what an item is actually worth and how easily it can be sold.

5. Delivery Work

Food and parcel delivery can offer flexible hours because drivers can often choose when they work. But in Thunder Bay, do the math before deciding that gross earnings equal profit.

A delivery driver has to consider:

gasoline;

oil changes;

tires;

brakes;

depreciation;

additional kilometres on the vehicle;

insurance; and

income tax.

Winter driving conditions can further increase both time and vehicle expenses.

The Canada Revenue Agency considers independent delivery-app drivers self-employed. Income, including tips, must be reported, although eligible business expenses may be deductible.

Keep records of income, platform fees and eligible expenses from the beginning rather than trying to reconstruct everything at tax time.

6. Freelance Using a Skill You Already Have

One of the highest-potential side hustles may already be hiding inside your regular job.

Think about what people already ask you for help doing.

Possibilities include:

bookkeeping;

graphic design;

photography;

social media management;

proofreading;

writing;

website maintenance;

administrative work;

spreadsheet preparation;

video editing; or

computer troubleshooting.

Online work can be particularly useful in Northwestern Ontario because customers do not have to be located in Thunder Bay.

Someone living in Thunder Bay, Dryden, Kenora, Fort Frances or another regional community can potentially provide digital services to clients elsewhere in Canada or internationally.

That helps overcome one of the traditional challenges of doing business in Northwestern Ontario: distance.

7. Tutoring

If you are strong in mathematics, English, French, science, music, computer skills or another subject, tutoring can be started with very little equipment.

Sessions can be held in person or online.

University and college students may also find tutoring particularly compatible with their schedules.

The same principle extends beyond conventional school subjects. People may pay for help learning computer programs, smartphone basics, photography, musical instruments or conversational language skills.

The important rule is to offer instruction only in areas where you genuinely have the knowledge to help.

8. Odd Jobs and Basic Handyman Services

There is continuing value in simply being the person who shows up when promised.

People need help assembling furniture, moving boxes, hanging shelves, cleaning garages and completing other small household jobs.

A pickup truck or trailer can expand the range of possible work, but it also brings fuel, insurance and operating costs.

Know the limits of what you can legally and safely perform. Electrical, plumbing, gas-fitting and certain construction work can require qualified tradespeople, permits or inspections.

A side hustle is not worth risking someone’s safety — or your own.

9. Make and Sell Products

Artists, craftspeople, bakers, woodworkers and other makers can turn existing skills into additional income.

Products could include artwork, photography, handmade goods, woodworking or other locally produced items.

Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario have community markets, seasonal events and local networks where small producers can build customers. Online sales can extend that reach well beyond the region, although sellers should account for packaging and shipping costs when setting prices.

For Indigenous artists and entrepreneurs, intellectual property and the authenticity of cultural products also matter. Buyers should seek authentic work directly from Indigenous creators rather than mass-produced imitations.

Anyone selling food should check applicable public-health and regulatory requirements before beginning commercial sales.

10. Offer Help to Seniors and Busy Families

Not every side hustle needs an app.

There can be demand for practical help such as:

grocery pickup;

basic technology assistance;

organizing;

light household chores;

taking items to recycling or donation centres;

watering plants while someone is away; or

helping prepare a home for winter.

In a city with an aging population, dependable assistance with ordinary tasks can have real value.

For jobs involving vulnerable people, transportation, access to homes or personal information, appropriate screening, insurance and clear boundaries are especially important.

Start With Your Neighbourhood, Not a Business Loan

One of the biggest mistakes when starting a side hustle is spending money before making money.

You probably do not need a professionally designed logo, expensive website, new vehicle or thousands of dollars worth of equipment to find your first customer.

Start small.

If you want to cut lawns, find one lawn.

If you want to tutor, find one student.

If you want to clean houses, find one client.

If you want to freelance, find one business that needs your service.

Let actual customer demand determine whether the idea deserves more investment.

A $200 side hustle that required almost no startup money can be more useful than a business idea generating $1,000 in sales while consuming $900 in expenses.

Be Careful With “Easy Money” Side-Hustle Scams

There is an important difference between easy to start and easy money.

Be suspicious when an opportunity requires you to pay significant money upfront, purchase expensive training, recruit other people or send money before you are allowed to begin working.

Also be cautious when strangers send cheques and ask you to return part of the money, offer unusually high pay for very simple online tasks, ask to use your bank account to transfer funds, or want you to receive and forward packages.

A legitimate side hustle should have an understandable answer to a basic question:

Who is the customer, and what useful product or service are they paying me to provide?

If the business model cannot clearly answer that question, think carefully before getting involved.

Don’t Forget the Taxman

Side-hustle income is not automatically tax-free because it comes from occasional work, cash payments or an online platform.

The Canada Revenue Agency says Canadian gig workers must report self-employment income. For an unincorporated business, that generally involves reporting business or professional income and completing Form T2125 with the income-tax return. Eligible business expenses can potentially be claimed when calculating net business income.

GST/HST rules also become important as a business grows. Generally, businesses providing taxable goods or services must register once taxable supplies exceed the $30,000 small-supplier threshold under the applicable rules. Commercial rideshare drivers are an exception: the CRA says they must register for GST/HST as soon as they begin earning commercial ridesharing revenue.

Keeping separate records of sales and expenses from Day 1 can prevent considerable trouble later.

How Much Does a Side Hustle Need to Earn?

That depends on why you are doing it.

An extra $50 a week is about $2,600 over a full year before expenses and taxes.

An extra $100 a week is $5,200.

An extra $200 a week is $10,400.

For some households, that could mean paying down a credit card, covering rising grocery costs, building an emergency fund or simply creating a little more breathing room between paydays.

But time has value too.

Working seven days a week indefinitely can carry its own cost in lost family time, rest and health. A sustainable side hustle should improve your financial situation without making the rest of your life unmanageable.

The Northwestern Ontario Advantage

Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario offer a slightly different side-hustle environment than Canada’s biggest cities.

Long winters create demand for snow clearing and property checks. Cottage country creates seasonal opportunities. An aging population can increase demand for household assistance. Shift-based workplaces can create demand for pet care, cleaning and other services outside conventional business hours.

At the same time, long distances and vehicle costs can quickly eat into earnings.

That means one of the best strategies locally may be combining neighbourhood-based services with online work that can reach customers anywhere.

The objective does not have to be building the next major company.

Sometimes a successful side hustle is simply a few reliable customers, a skill you already possess and enough extra income each month to make the household budget a little easier to manage.