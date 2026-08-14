Sunny Friday gives way to cooler weather and weekend showers across Thunder Bay

THUNDER BAY — Thunder Bay will start the weekend with sunshine and a high near 24 C on Friday, Aug. 14, before cooler conditions and a growing chance of showers arrive Saturday. Sunday remains unsettled, although temperatures rebound into the low 20s.

Environment Canada had no weather alerts in effect for Thunder Bay early Friday morning.

Thunder Bay Weekend Forecast: Aug. 14-16

Friday, Aug. 14 — Sunshine and 24 C

Friday is shaping up as the best outdoor-weather day of the weekend.

Environment Canada forecasts sunny skies becoming a mix of sun and cloud during the afternoon. The high will reach 24 C, with a humidex of 27. The UV index will be 7, or high.

At 6 a.m. Friday, Thunder Bay Airport was reporting clear skies and a temperature of 10.3 C. Humidity was 100 per cent, with a light west wind at 6 km/h and visibility of 24 kilometres.

Friday night will have just a few clouds, with a low of 11 C.

Anyone planning a day at camp, working outdoors or heading onto area lakes will want sunscreen, sunglasses and plenty of water given the high UV index.

Saturday, Aug. 15 — Cooler With Afternoon Showers Possible

Saturday brings the most noticeable change in the weekend forecast.

A mix of sun and cloud is expected, with a 60 per cent chance of showers developing during the afternoon. An east wind will increase to about 20 km/h during the morning. The high will reach only 19 C.

The UV index remains high at 7, so sun protection will still be useful during brighter periods.

Saturday night will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and an overnight low of 15 C.

For people planning outdoor events, Saturday morning currently looks like the better window before the chance of rain increases in the afternoon.

Sunday, Aug. 16 — Warmer, But Showers Remain Possible

Sunday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers.

Temperatures recover, with a daytime high of 23 C.

Conditions improve Sunday night, when skies are forecast to clear and temperatures fall to 11 C.

The timing of Sunday’s showers remains important for anyone planning boating, hiking, camping or other outdoor activities, so an updated forecast will be worth checking before heading out.

Lake Superior and Boating Outlook

Friday offers the strongest general weather conditions for recreational plans around Thunder Bay, but boaters should always check the specific Lake Superior marine forecast before leaving shore. The weather on the lake can differ significantly from conditions recorded at Thunder Bay Airport.

Saturday’s developing easterly wind and afternoon shower potential could lead to changing conditions along the shoreline and on exposed waters. Sunday also carries a significant chance of showers.

Wear a properly fitted personal flotation device and keep an eye on changing skies, particularly when travelling farther from shore.

Highway and Weekend Travel

Friday should offer generally favourable driving conditions around Thunder Bay and along Highway 11/17.

Conditions become less predictable Saturday afternoon and Sunday as showers move through the area. Periods of rain can reduce visibility and make pavement slick, particularly on higher-speed sections of the Trans-Canada Highway.

Drivers heading east toward Nipigon or west toward Kakabeka Falls, Shabaqua and Ignace should check forecasts along their entire route rather than relying only on Thunder Bay conditions.

Weekend at a Glance

Friday: Sunny becoming a mix of sun and cloud. High 24 C. Humidex 27. Low 11 C.

Saturday: Mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of afternoon showers. East wind 20 km/h. High 19 C. Low 15 C.

Sunday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 23 C. Clearing Sunday night with a low of 11 C.

The key message for the weekend is straightforward: Friday is the day to make the most of the sunshine, while rain gear should be part of the plan for Saturday afternoon and Sunday.