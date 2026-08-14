Northwest Wildfire Report: 95 Active Fires, Two New Starts Confirmed

THUNDER BAY — Ontario’s Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services reported 95 active wildland fires across the Northwest Region as of 6:05 p.m. CDT Thursday, Aug. 13.

Two new fires were confirmed during the day, including one in the Fort Frances district and another north of Highway 17 in the Nipigon district.

Of the 95 active fires, 11 are not under control, five are being held, 10 are under control and 69 are being observed.

Two New Wildfires Confirmed in Northwest Region

Fort Frances 67

Fort Frances 67 is located northeast of McIntyre Lake, about one kilometre west of Marj Lake.

The fire is estimated at 1.4 hectares and remains not under control.

Nipigon 98

Nipigon 98 is located northeast of Clear Lake, approximately 14 kilometres north of Highway 17.

The fire is estimated at 0.1 hectares and remains not under control.

Rinker Lake Complex Remains Active

FireRanger crews from Manitoba, Nova Scotia and Ontario continue suppression work across the Rinker Lake Wildland Fire Complex.

Approximately 60 firefighters from Mexico are expected to arrive over the next two days to provide additional support on the fireline.

Fire activity across the complex remains low.

Crews continue working in areas identified through thermal imaging scans and are making progress clearing hotspots.

Firefighters are patrolling for and extinguishing hotspots, consolidating hose lines, installing and maintaining values-protection equipment and constructing helipads to improve access and support the movement of equipment.

Heavy-equipment operators continue building fireguards along portions of the Thunder Bay 36 and Dryden 35 perimeters.

Helicopter bucketing operations are also continuing where required.

Thunder Bay 36 is estimated at 301,240 hectares and remains not under control.

Dryden 34 is estimated at 45,800 hectares and remains not under control.

Dryden 35 is estimated at 31,478 hectares and remains not under control.

Atikokan Cluster: Access Restrictions Lifted Around Fort Frances 14

The Implementation Order restricting road and lake access in the Fort Frances 14 fire area was lifted at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Road and lake access in the affected area is now available.

Fire crews continue targeting hotspots identified through overnight infrared scanning.

Three crews are also demobilizing hose lines and recycling firefighting equipment at locations across the Atikokan Cluster.

Fire behaviour has remained relatively low in recent days, although smoke and some open flame continue to be observed in burned areas.

Fort Frances 13 is estimated at 25,279 hectares and remains not under control.

Fort Frances 14 is estimated at 51,768 hectares and remains not under control.

Fort Frances 15 is estimated at 42,273 hectares and remains not under control.

Evacuation Orders, Alerts and Implementation Orders

Evacuation orders, evacuation alerts and implementation orders remain part of the wildfire response across Northwestern Ontario.

Residents in affected communities should continue following instructions from their Chief and council, municipal emergency officials and provincial authorities.

Conditions can change quickly depending on fire behaviour, weather, road access and smoke.

Aviation Restrictions Remain Around Thunder Bay 36

A Notice to Aviators remains in effect in the area of Thunder Bay 36.

The NOTAM is in addition to standard wildfire airspace restrictions under Section 601.15 of the Canadian Aviation Regulations.

Airspace around active forest fires is restricted to aircraft involved in suppression operations within five nautical miles of the fire and up to 3,000 feet above ground level.

Pilots should check current NOTAM information through NAV Canada before flying.

NOTAM Also Remains Around Fort Frances 14

A separate NOTAM remains in effect around Fort Frances 14, northeast of Byers Lake.

The same federal wildfire airspace restrictions apply.

Unauthorized aircraft can interfere with water bombers, helicopters and other suppression aircraft and can create serious safety risks for crews.

Restricted Fire Zone Remains in Effect

The Restricted Fire Zone covering the Northwest Region and a small portion of the Northeast Region remains in effect.

The restriction was introduced July 15 because of high to extreme fire hazard, increased wildfire activity and the need to reduce the number of preventable human-caused fires.

Residents, campers, tourism operators and backcountry travellers should continue checking the rules before using outdoor fires or flame-producing equipment.

Recent rain and lower fire behaviour in some areas do not automatically mean restrictions have been lifted.

Regional Fire Hazard Still Demands Your Attention

Ontario calculates forest fire danger ratings using information from more than 130 weather stations across the province’s fire region.

Those ratings can change through the day as temperature, humidity, wind and rainfall conditions change.

For Northwestern Ontario, that means conditions can differ significantly between the Kenora, Fort Frances, Dryden, Sioux Lookout, Thunder Bay and Nipigon districts.

How to Report a Wildfire

To report a wildland fire north of the French and Mattawa rivers, call 310-FIRE, or 310-3473.

Wildfires south of the French or Mattawa rivers should be reported by calling 911.

Residents should continue monitoring Ontario wildfire information, evacuation notices and local emergency updates as conditions evolve.