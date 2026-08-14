Sunny Friday turns showery this weekend across Sachigo Lake, KI, Neskantaga and the Far North

THUNDER BAY — Weather Desk – Friday, Aug. 14 brings a generally pleasant start to the weekend across Far North Ontario, with sunshine and daytime highs ranging from 22 C to 24 C in Sachigo Lake, Marten Falls/Ogoki Post, Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Neskantaga, Bearskin Lake and Attawapiskat.

Clouds and showers become more widespread Saturday and Sunday, particularly across communities west of James Bay. For residents relying on aircraft and boats, the weekend’s changing cloud cover and periods of rain will be worth watching.

Far North Ontario Three-Day Forecast: Aug. 14-16

Sachigo Lake

Sachigo Lake begins Friday under clear skies and temperatures near 9 C.

Friday, Aug. 14: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 23 C, with an overnight low of 13 C.

Saturday, Aug. 15: Cloudy with one or two brief afternoon showers. High 20 C and low 11 C.

Sunday, Aug. 16: A couple of morning showers are possible before clouds begin giving way to sunshine. Warmer, with a high of 24 C and overnight low of 12 C.

Marten Falls First Nation/Ogoki Post

Marten Falls starts Friday partly cloudy with temperatures around 10 C.

Friday, Aug. 14: Mostly sunny and comfortable. High 24 C. Temperatures fall sharply Friday night to around 9 C.

Saturday, Aug. 15: Cloudy with a couple of showers. High 24 C, with an overnight low of 13 C.

Sunday, Aug. 16: Mainly cloudy, with some light rain possible during the afternoon. Cooler, with a high of 21 C and low of 9 C.

Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug — KI/Big Trout Lake

KI begins Friday under clear skies, with temperatures around 13 C.

Friday, Aug. 14: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 23 C and overnight low 12 C.

Saturday, Aug. 15: A couple of morning showers are expected before cloudy skies settle over the area. High 21 C and low 12 C.

Sunday, Aug. 16: A couple of morning showers remain possible, followed by some afternoon sunshine. High 20 C, with an overnight low of 13 C.

Neskantaga First Nation

Neskantaga starts Friday partly cloudy and cool, at around 8 C.

Friday, Aug. 14: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 22 C, with an overnight low near 10 C.

Saturday, Aug. 15: Cloudy but currently without a significant rainfall signal. High 21 C and overnight low 13 C.

Sunday, Aug. 16: Mostly cloudy with some light rain possible. High 21 C and low 11 C.

Bearskin Lake First Nation

Bearskin Lake begins Friday clear and cool, with temperatures near 9 C.

Friday, Aug. 14: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 24 C, falling to 12 C overnight.

Saturday, Aug. 15: A couple of morning showers are possible before cloudy conditions continue through the day. High 21 C and low 12 C.

Sunday, Aug. 16: Morning rain or drizzle is possible before some sunny breaks develop. An isolated afternoon shower is also possible. High 23 C and overnight low 12 C.

Attawapiskat

Attawapiskat starts Friday mostly cloudy with temperatures around 11 C.

Friday, Aug. 14: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 23 C, with an overnight low of 10 C.

Saturday, Aug. 15: Cloudy but warm, with the temperature reaching 25 C — the highest forecast daytime temperature among the communities in this report. Overnight low 14 C.

Sunday, Aug. 16: Cloudy and cooler, with one or two passing afternoon showers possible. High 20 C, with an overnight low of 10 C.

Aviation and Community Travel Outlook

Friday currently offers the strongest flying-weather window across much of the Far North, with mostly sunny conditions forecast for all six communities. That changes Saturday as cloud thickens and showers move through Sachigo Lake, Marten Falls, KI and Bearskin Lake.

For communities where scheduled passenger service, medical travel, cargo and other essential services depend heavily on aviation, passengers should continue checking directly with their airline before heading to the airport. Localized showers and lower cloud can affect flights even when conditions remain favourable at nearby communities.

Sunday remains unsettled, with rain or showers possible around Sachigo Lake, Marten Falls, KI, Neskantaga, Bearskin Lake and Attawapiskat.

Boating and Land-Based Activities

Friday’s sunshine and temperatures in the low to mid-20s will provide favourable conditions for fishing, harvesting and other land-based activities, but overnight temperatures remain considerably cooler.

Marten Falls falls to around 9 C Friday night, while Neskantaga drops to about 10 C. Cooler air combined with cold northern lakes and rivers means boaters should continue wearing properly fitted personal flotation devices and carrying appropriate clothing and emergency equipment.

Saturday and Sunday will require greater attention to changing skies. Showers can bring sudden reductions in visibility and locally changing winds on larger lakes.

Looking Ahead to Monday

The early Monday outlook shows another changeable day.

Sachigo Lake could see afternoon showers and a cooler high near 18 C. KI could experience an afternoon thunderstorm after a breezy morning, while Bearskin Lake may see afternoon showers and a high near 19 C. Neskantaga could warm to 24 C with hazy sunshine and an afternoon shower. Marten Falls is forecast near 24 C with passing showers, while Attawapiskat currently looks mostly sunny with a high near 24 C.

Residents should continue monitoring updated forecasts because the timing and location of showers can change considerably across the Far North.