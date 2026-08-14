Alberta launched its regulated iGaming market on July 13, 2026. The province spent years deciding how to do it, and the answer, in large part, came from Ontario. The dual-agency oversight model, the operator licensing structure, even the separation between regulator and commercial market operator, all of it traces back to what Ontario put in place when it opened Canada’s first competitive online casino market in April 2022.

Ontario’s numbers gave Alberta the confidence to move. The province’s regulated market pulled in CA$3.2 billion in gross gaming revenue during the 2024-25 fiscal year, up 32% on the year before, according to iGaming Ontario’s annual report. Total wagers hit CA$82.7 billion. There are now 84 gaming websites run by 49 licensed operators competing for Ontario players. That kind of growth, held up over three full years, made it hard for Alberta to argue against opening its own market.

According to OntarioBets.com, leading experts on Ontario online casinos, the province’s regulated market is now one of the most closely watched iGaming environments in the world. Other provinces have monitored Ontario’s performance for years. Alberta is simply the first to act on it.

Same Structure, Different Rules

On paper the two markets look alike. Both use a “conduct and manage” model. Ontario has the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) as regulator and iGaming Ontario handling operator agreements. Alberta built its own version: the AGLC regulates, and the new Alberta iGaming Corporation runs the commercial side. Same architecture, different names.

Look closer, though, and the two provinces made very different choices on the details that matter to players.

Alberta’s legal gambling age is 18. Ontario’s is 19. Alberta capped single wagers at CA$20,000, which Ontario never did. And the biggest practical difference is self-exclusion. When an Alberta player opts out of one licensed platform, they are automatically blocked from every other licensed operator in the province. It is a centralised system, built into the market from day one. Ontario has been promising something similar for four years. It still has not arrived.

The money works differently too. Alberta’s government takes 20% of gross gaming revenue, but only after 3% is carved off the top for First Nations partnerships and responsible-gambling programs. Ontario runs on a separate tax-based model. Alberta also banned political and election betting outright, a restriction Ontario does not impose.

None of this happened by accident. Alberta’s Bill 48, the iGaming Alberta Act, passed in 2025 after an extensive review of Ontario’s first three years. The province clearly liked the structure. It just wanted tighter guardrails in certain areas.

Ontario’s Operators Head West

The operators who launched in Alberta on July 13 are names Ontario players already recognise. BetMGM, DraftKings, bet365, Golden Nugget, they all went live on opening day, bringing casino games, sports betting and poker to Alberta’s 4.9 million residents. Game suppliers followed quickly. St8, a casino aggregation platform, recently extended its Pragmatic Play deal into both Alberta and Ontario, giving operators across both provinces access to more than 600 slot titles.

Ontario made the business case for them. Four years of consistent growth, a record Q4 that brought in CA$903 million in revenue between January and March 2025, and a player base of over 1.1 million active accounts per month. Operators did not need to guess whether Canadians would use regulated platforms. Ontario already proved they would.

Early projections for Alberta are modest by comparison. The province could generate around CA$76 million in iGaming revenue during its first year, with forecasts reaching CA$500 million annually by year three. Ontario, with more than three times the population, walked a similar path before its market accelerated.

What Ontario Players Should Take From This

Ontario’s own market has not slowed down while Alberta gets started. Competition between licensed operators keeps intensifying, with platforms pushing harder on mobile speed, withdrawal times and game libraries. The province’s online gambling sector continues to grow, with monthly wagers now regularly clearing CA$9 billion and more than 1.2 million active player accounts.

Alberta’s arrival also puts pressure on the provinces that have not moved yet. British Columbia keeps only about half its online gambling activity within regulated channels. Quebec runs a crown monopoly. Neither has committed to the open-market model. But with two provinces now producing real revenue data under private competition, the case for a government-run monopoly gets harder to make each quarter.

Canada’s online gambling map is splitting in two. Most provinces still run single-operator systems controlled by the provincial government. Ontario and Alberta run open markets where private companies compete. Those are fundamentally different philosophies about how gambling should work, and the revenue figures over the next two years will probably settle the argument for any province still on the fence.

Ontario built the playbook. Alberta just proved someone else could run it. The provinces still deciding what to do next have fewer excuses left.