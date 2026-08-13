Northwestern Ontario weather for August 13-15, 2026: sunny and warm Thursday and Friday in Kenora, Fort Frances, Red Lake, Dryden, Sioux Lookout and Nipigon

NORTHWESTERN ONTARIO – WEATHER – A pleasant late-summer Thursday is shaping up across Northwestern Ontario, with sunshine and daytime temperatures in the low to mid-20s from Kenora and Fort Frances eastward through Dryden, Sioux Lookout and Nipigon.

Friday remains warm and generally dry, but the weather pattern changes Friday night into Saturday. Increasing cloud will be followed by chances of showers across much of the region, with daytime temperatures dropping several degrees by Saturday. Environment Canada issued the Northwestern Ontario forecasts early Thursday morning, August 13.

Today’s Weather Overview – Thursday, August 13

Current Conditions

It is a cool start across Northwestern Ontario.

At 6:00 AM CDT, Kenora Airport was mainly clear at 12.8°C, with north winds at 9 km/h, humidity of 88 per cent and rising pressure of 101.6 kPa. Dryden Airport was sunny at 11.3°C, with calm winds and 96 per cent humidity. Red Lake was mainly sunny but much cooler at 8.3°C, with a light north wind.

Fort Frances was reporting 8.5°C with very light north-northwest winds and 97 per cent humidity, while Sioux Lookout was 12.6°C with fog patches, calm winds and 100 per cent humidity. At Cameron Falls, the observation used for the Nipigon area showed 11.7°C, 97 per cent humidity and a light south-southwest wind at 3 km/h at 7:00 AM EDT.

Kenora Weather

Thursday will be sunny before becoming a mix of sun and cloud during the afternoon. The temperature climbs to 25°C, with a humidex of 26 and a UV index of 7, or high. Tonight will have only a few clouds with a low of 13°C.

Friday, August 14 starts sunny before cloud increases late in the morning. The high will again reach 25°C, with a humidex of 27 and a high UV index of 7. Friday night turns cloudy with a low of 16°C.

Saturday, August 15 will be cooler and unsettled. Expect cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 22°C. The 40 per cent shower chance continues Saturday night with a low near 15°C.

Fort Frances Weather

Fort Frances will be among the warmest communities in the region Thursday. Expect mainly sunny skies and a high of 26°C, feeling closer to 28 with the humidex. The UV index will be 7, or high. Tonight will be clear with a low of 13°C.

Friday remains warm and pleasant. Sunshine dominates through the morning before a mix of sun and cloud develops during the afternoon. The high will reach 26°C, with a humidex of 28. Cloudy periods move in Friday night as temperatures fall to 15°C.

The change arrives Saturday with cloudy skies, a 40 per cent chance of showers and a cooler high of 21°C. Saturday night remains cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a low of 16°C.

Red Lake Weather

Red Lake began Thursday morning on the chilly side, but temperatures will rebound quickly.

Thursday will be sunny before clouds increase around noon, with a high of 23°C and humidex of 25. The UV index will be moderate at 5. Skies clear again tonight, with a low of 10°C.

Friday will start sunny before cloud increases early in the afternoon. Expect a high of 24°C and a high UV index of 6. Friday night turns cloudy with a low near 15°C.

Saturday is considerably cooler. Environment Canada forecasts cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of only 19°C. The shower chance rises to 40 per cent Saturday night, with a low of 14°C.

Dryden Weather

Dryden gets a bright start Thursday before clouds become more noticeable during the afternoon. The high will reach 23°C, with a humidex of 25 and a UV index of 7, or high. Skies clear this evening as temperatures fall to 13°C overnight.

Friday brings a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 24°C, feeling closer to 26 with the humidex. Friday night becomes cloudy with a low of 15°C.

Saturday will be cloudy and cooler, with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 20°C. The 40 per cent chance of showers continues Saturday night, with a low near 14°C.

Sioux Lookout Weather

Morning fog patches around Sioux Lookout give way to a very pleasant Thursday.

Environment Canada is forecasting sunshine followed by a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon, with a high of 23°C, humidex 25 and a UV index of 6, or high. Tonight will be partly cloudy and cool, dropping to 10°C.

Friday will be mainly sunny with a high of 24°C and a high UV index of 7. Clouds move in Friday night, with a low of 15°C.

By Saturday, expect cloudy skies and a 30 per cent chance of showers, with a cooler high of 21°C. The chance of showers increases to 40 per cent Saturday night as temperatures fall to 14°C.

Nipigon Weather

Nipigon will enjoy another warm summer day Thursday. Morning fog patches will dissipate before sunshine gives way to a mix of sun and cloud during the afternoon. The high will reach 25°C, with a humidex of 28 and a UV index of 7, or high. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low of 14°C.

Friday starts sunny before becoming a mix of sun and cloud during the morning. The high will be 24°C, with a humidex of 26. Cloudy periods develop Friday night and temperatures drop to 10°C.

Saturday will be noticeably cooler, but precipitation is not expected during the daytime forecast. Look for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 20°C. Clouds thicken Saturday night, bringing a 40 per cent chance of showers and a low of 14°C.

Northwestern Ontario Weather Trend

The strongest outdoor-weather window is Thursday through much of Friday. Highs reach 25°C in Kenora and Nipigon Thursday and 26°C in Fort Frances, while Dryden, Red Lake and Sioux Lookout reach between 23°C and 24°C.

Saturday marks the transition to cooler and wetter conditions. Red Lake falls to 19°C, Dryden and Nipigon reach 20°C, Fort Frances and Sioux Lookout reach 21°C, and Kenora tops out around 22°C. Shower probabilities range from 30 to 40 per cent in most western and inland communities, while Nipigon’s daytime forecast remains dry before showers become possible Saturday night.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Thursday and Friday are solid summer-clothing days. Shorts and short-sleeved shirts will be comfortable through the afternoon, but the cool morning temperatures mean a light sweater or jacket will still be useful when heading out early.

Sunscreen, sunglasses and a hat are important Thursday and Friday because UV values are expected to reach the high category in Kenora, Fort Frances, Dryden, Sioux Lookout and Nipigon.

For Saturday, add a lightweight rain jacket to the plan, particularly in Kenora, Fort Frances, Red Lake, Dryden and Sioux Lookout. Campers should also have warmer layers available: overnight lows during this forecast range from about 10°C to 16°C.

Weather Trivia

Large bodies of water are an important part of Northwestern Ontario’s weather story, particularly around Lake Superior.

Environment and Climate Change Canada tracks Great Lakes surface-water temperatures as part of its climate monitoring. As one historical example, during the summer of 2016, surface-water temperatures across all of the Great Lakes were above their long-term averages during June, July and August, with some locations as much as 3.5°C above average.

For communities such as Nipigon, conditions around Lake Superior can contribute to noticeable local differences in temperature, cloud and humidity compared with locations farther inland.

Forecast information is based on Environment and Climate Change Canada observations and forecasts issued early Thursday, August 13, 2026. Forecasts can change as new information becomes available, particularly as the wetter system approaches for Saturday.